This summer has been jam-packed with gadgets, from the Nothing Phone 1 to the launch of Google's latest Pixel phone, but things are only just starting to heat up. In just a few weeks, Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event, a virtual presentation showing off some of its most exciting devices for the second half of the year. If you're curious just what we'll see at this event, you might want to sit down — there's a lot coming your way. This is everything we expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung will host its next Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 9AM ET. The company sent out invites with less than a month to go until the big day, but it's clear — both from rumors and from Samsung's own announcement — that this day will be chock full of new gadgets. You can find out the start time in your location in the world right here.

What will Samsung announce at its Unpacked event?

Although we've seen plenty of leaks and rumors surrounding Samsung's next lineup of gadgets, you don't need to look much farther than the company's own website to see what's coming next. Ahead of the event, reservations revealed exactly what you should look for later this summer: some phones, some watches, and a new pair of earbuds.

Putting your name down for a bundle with all three guarantees you $200 off the final purchase price when those devices launch in the weeks after the event.

So, phones, watches, and buds — what exactly does that mean? If recent leaks are anything to go by — and they usually are — you can expect two new foldables, two new smartwatches, and a fresh pair of earbuds to go head-to-head against Google's Pixel Buds Pro.

There's no doubt the star of the show will be the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4. As a follow-up to last year's Z Fold 3, you can expect a ton of improvements, including speedier performance to help make this foldable a multitasker's dream. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, this phone will be one of the fastest you can buy today when it launches later this summer. Meanwhile, Samsung has reduced the crease running along the middle of the interior display, a massive quality-of-life improvement that might even tempt those still satisfied with last year's model.

If you're more interested in clamshell phones, don't worry — Samsung has something for you too. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 should offer some minor improvements over last year's phone, including a larger battery, faster charging, and the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in the Z Fold 4. That said, those hoping for some big changes to the camera lineup on the Flip series should contain their excitement, as the 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses don't sound like anything to write home about. We'll have to wait until we get this phone in our hands for some real photo tests, of course.

As usual, you can look for two smartwatches from Samsung this year, though with a new naming scheme in place. The smaller Galaxy Watch 5 will fill its usual role as the smaller of the two wearables, while the larger model — which sported a "Classic" moniker last year — is now the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It sounds like bad news for any die-hard rotating bezel fans, as leaks indicate one of the most unique things about the larger Galaxy Watch models is now dead. At least you'll get a massive battery in lieu, but expect plenty of disappointed wearable fans when next month rolls around.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on their way, just in time to pair perfectly with your new foldable. We loved the initial Galaxy Buds Pro when they launched way back in early 2021, so we're curious to see if Samsung can follow up on their legacy and make its next-gen premium wireless earbuds even premium-er.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is set to be an exciting time for Samsung fans — especially those looking for gadgets outside the usual smartphone lineup. With a few weeks to go until the event kicks off, don't think for a second that those leaks will let up anytime soon. It's plenty of time to start counting your pennies for all of the products Samsung has to offer.