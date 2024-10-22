Key Takeaways Samsung reportedly has a tri-fold smartphone in the works, which might debut sometime in 2025.

The Korean company is apparently ready with the technology, and the supply chain is prepared for the new product.

Samsung may launch the device alongside a flip-type product, but no concrete information is available.

Samsung popularized foldable smartphones with its Galaxy Z line, but it’s been slacking a bit on innovation lately. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 introduced decent upgrades (a new chipset, a wider cover screen, and better water resistance), but it left users wanting more, especially since other foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer much better hardware. And let’s not forget the impressive foldables coming from Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor are really pushing boundaries with their foldables, and Huawei even launched the world’s first tri-fold phone. However, Samsung is reportedly planning to fight back with its own tri-fold phone.

ZDNET Korea reported that Samsung has a tri-fold smartphone in the works with a screen that can fold twice, much like the Huawei Mate XT (via GSMArena). Samsung is reportedly planning to release this foldable next year alongside a “flip-type” product. The report notes that Samsung's display wing has already completed the development of parts for the tri-fold model, and everything is ready for it to hit the market. However, whether the product will launch depends on the decision of Samsung Electronics' MX division, led by TM Roh.

The Huawei Mate XT is currently the only tri-fold phone on the market, and it’s not available outside China. Since Huawei is banned from selling phones in the US and rarely launches its flagships internationally, Samsung could become the first company to globally release a tri-fold smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is all Samsung fans get for now

The tri-fold smartphone may or may not launch in 2025, and the next Galaxy Z Fold likely won’t arrive before the second half of that year. If you’re looking for a Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is your best bet for now. Samsung did announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in South Korea this month, but it won’t be available in the US or any other global markets (except maybe China).

What’s even more frustrating is that the Special Edition is a much better device, featuring a lighter and thinner build than the regular Z Fold 6. It also comes with a 200MP main camera, the same as the S24 Ultra, while the Z Fold 6 sticks to a measly 50MP sensor.