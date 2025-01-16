It's not always easy forking over tons of cash to buy new phones. So, whenever there's a trade-in offer available, it's a good idea to get rid of old devices so you can save on your next investment. Samsung tends to have some great promotions when it's launching new devices, but things tend to die down later, leaving many holding onto old devices without a solid way to get rid of them.

Luckily, Samsung is now launching a new Galaxy Trade-In Program that will allow users to trade in devices at any time (via 9to5Google). The best part is that you won't even need to buy a new phone in order to do so. The only catch right now is that, since this is just a pilot program, it's only available in Korea and France. So if you are in those regions, you can give the trade in program a try, otherwise, you'll have to wait a little while longer until it rolls out to more countries.

Trade in whenever you want

As stated before, Samsung generally provides excellent trade in promotions when it launches new phones, but having a program like this will put less pressure on device owners, allowing them to trade in products more on their timeline instead of Samsung's.

Jun Kim, who is the EVP and Head of Galaxy Value Innovation team shared that "customers can greatly benefit from the value of their devices in the market and the ability to trade-in safely with the support of secure transactions." For now, this is being aimed at current Samsung device owners.

The program will only accept Samsung's more recent phones like the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 5, Flip 4 and Flip 3. With that said, credit issued will vary for each device, and you can get a sample of what to expect by heading to the Korea website that's now live.

While the availability is currently limited, we know that Samsung will most likely have some excellent trade in promotions available for its upcoming phones that will be launched next week during Galaxy Unpacked. Those that are curious can reserve their phone now and save an additional $50 when it comes time to buy. But be quick because the promotion is going to end soon.