Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has an IP68 rating, which means it is dustproof and can withstand water at depths of up to 5 feet for 30 minutes.

Compared to its competitors, the Galaxy Tab S9+ offers superior ingress protection, as many other tablets, including Apple iPads, have no water resistance.

To ensure maximum protection for your Galaxy Tab S9+, it's recommended to use a screen protector and a case, as well as avoid excessive exposure to dust and liquids.

Quick answer: The Galaxy Tab S9+ has an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant up to a depth of 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for up to 30 minutes. It's also dustproof, all without the addition of a protective case.

After ordering your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, you're probably wondering about its particulars. Specifically, ingress resistance is often at the tip of everyone's tongue when it comes to a new electronic device. Just about every phone and tablet user on the planet has had run-ins with water, and the dust collecting within the ports of your devices can cause havoc to the system if not cared for properly. As a result, when you unbox your great new Samsung tablet, you'll surely be wondering about how much abuse the thing will withstand.

Right off the bat, Samsung's whole Tab S9 line-up is IP68 rated. This evaluates the "ingress protection" against dust (the "6") and liquids (the "8"). Both scores are at the top of their respective ranges, providing you with a highly protected device.

Is the Galaxy Tab S9+ waterproof?

While it's rare to see any electronic device that's fully and truly waterproof, the Tab S9+ offers up the second-best waterproof rating that a device can carry (right behind a 9K rating that can withstand blasts from a powerful, high-temperature water jet). This means the device can resist rain or even an accidental drop in water at depths of up to about 5 feet (1.5 meters) for as long as 30 minutes.

That's pretty substantial and should give even the harshest users great confidence in the tablet's ability to perform through just about any weather conditions, treatment, or accidental contact with standing water (maybe you're like the countless many who watch their favorite TV shows while relaxing in the bath).

It's important to note that you shouldn't take your tablet scuba diving or leave it in that bath water for too long. But an accidental drop in the bath or shallow end of the pool, or a light soaking in the rain, won't typically affect your new machine's performance.

What about its dustproof rating?

Alongside the water resistance that's highly tolerant of a little rain or puddle, your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is absolutely dustproof. Its protective rating of "6" signifies that the tablet is 'dust-tight,' meaning no dust penetration occurred when undergoing rating testing.

This will certainly give you a massive sense of comfort when stowing your tablet in your backpack or using it outdoors, as the case is completely sealed against particles that might otherwise build up in the ports and eventually worm their way into the inner workings of your device. This issue can create a major headache for tablet users who don't use tools that are rated this highly. Luckily, this won't ever be an issue with your new Galaxy Tab S9+.

How does the Tab S9+ compare to its competitors?

The IP68 rating carried by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ outpaces many of its competitors. For instance, the Apple slate of iPads carry no water resistance at all. In terms of mobility and productivity, most tablets can't compare to the newest line-up from Samsung, aside from Apple's offerings. The Galaxy Tab provides excellent utility features and is an industry juggernaut when it comes to integrated protective technology that will keep your device working, no matter what.

The tablet includes a dual rear camera setup, as well as the One UI 5.1 Android 13 operating system. It also supports 45W fast charging, while the battery itself is a hefty 10,090mAh, meaning you're unlikely to suddenly find yourself out of power.

How can you get that extra mile out of your new tablet?

Firstly, it's always a good idea to avoid excessive dust and liquids with your electronic devices, whether they're IP-rated or not. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a robust tool, and it comes packed with an S Pen already included. Adding a screen protector to buffer your tablet's glass screen against drops is a good pickup, though.

The tablet is built with a strong glass face and quality aluminum completing the rest of the frame. However, a severe drop is always a problem for any electronic device. Finishing off your addition with a case can shore up this worry. Stands come with all kinds of augmentations nowadays, so finding one with a swivel back, kickstand, or simply one made of premium quality leather is a great way to finish off this new tool's utility in your daily life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a workhorse that won't let you down

Dustproof and extremely water-resistant, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a true workhorse ready to stand up against the harshest of tests. Its IP68 rating is more than capable of providing a complete defense against dust and other particles that might otherwise enter through the tiny seams in a device's edges or its ports. While you're unlikely to ever willfully submerge your tablet in a bucket of water, it's nice to know that it can handle a bit of rain or an unexpected slip into the pool.