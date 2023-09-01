Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Our top performer The best Android tablet right now The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is one of the brand's latest flagship Android tablets. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and with a beautiful AMOLED display, the S9+ tablet is a fantastic option for power users and many others alike - if you can afford it. Pros IP68 water and dust resistance rating Superior 120Hz AMOLED display 5G option Cons Much more expensive $1000 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Affordable alternative Same size, half the price The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE packs the same size 12.4-inch display as the newer Tab S9+, while costing about half as much. It's less powerful in just about every respect, but will still serve for day-to-day basics and media consumption. Pros Much cheaper Solid storage and battery life Same size screen Cons Worse cameras Less powerful Shorter software support $530 at Amazon



The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ hit the market on August 11 2023, to much fanfare. The Tab S9 family offer premium performance alongside an equally premium price tag. If you're a power user looking for the most advanced system, the newest Samsung options, including the S9+ model, are likely sitting in your crosshairs already.

But for many, the introduction of a new line-up is most exciting because it slashes the prices on older models, such as the mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which notably packs the same screen size as the much more expensive Tab S9+.

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets around, and the Galaxy Tab S9+ and S7 FE stand as two great options for anyone on the hunt for a new productivity or entertainment device to add into the mix. But which one will serve your needs best?

Price, specs, and availability

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and the S7 FE are available from a range of retailers. They can be found on Amazon, directly from Samsung, and in many other brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

The S9+ is Samsung's newest addition, so it's easier to find, but also more expensive, officially starting from $1,000. That only rises if you want to increase your RAM and storage, or add on the optional 5G support.

The older S7 FE, released in 2021, is currently going for $430 direct from Samsung and is a similar price elsewhere, down from an official price tag of $530.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Storage 256/512GB (expandable with microSD) 64/256GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Wi-Fi models); Snapdragon 750G (5G model) Memory 12GB 4/6/8GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Battery 10,090mAh 10,090mAh Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch, 1752 x 2800, 120Hz AMOLED 12.4-inch, 1600 x 2560, 60Hz TFT LCD Price From $1000 From $529

Design and display

Both tablets look and feel very similar. In truth, there isn't much in the way of design innovation found in the tablet marketplace, with virtually all manufacturers opting for some type of power button and a home navigation tool to go along with the rectangular dimensions of the unit.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ and S7 FE are no different in this regard, with just a few facets setting them apart. Both offer a glass screen with an aluminum frame, but the S9+ is slightly lighter and thinner.

While the screens are the same size, at 12.4-inch, the tech they use is very different. The S7 FE's 60Hz LCD display is attractive enough, but it's no match for the S9+'s AMOLED panel, which packs higher resolution and refresh rate, along with richer colours and contrast from its OLED tech.

The newer tablet is also tougher: it features Corning Gorilla Glass on its display, along with an IP68 rating - meaning good protection from both dust and water. The S7 FE includes neither.

Another notable difference is in the inclusion of the S Pen with the S9+ - while the S7 FE supports the Samsung stylus, one isn't included in the box.

Performance and software

The two-year gap that separates the S7 FE and the S9+ is noticeable in both performance and software.

The S7 FE runs on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G in the Wi-Fi model, or the Snapdragon 750G in the 5G version (now no longer available new). Those were both mid-range chips when the tablet launched, and time hasn't helped - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the newer tablet will handily outstrip either.

When you consider that the S9+ also ships with more RAM and storage by default, it's clear that there's a real power gap between the two. At least both support microSD storage expansion, so you can add more space if you need it.

As for software, both tablets are currently running Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5 on top, so the core experience is similar.

The difference will come down the line. The S7 FE is only expected to receive one more major Android update, to Android 14, with a year or so of security support after that. By contrast, the Tab S9+ should be updated all the way to Android 17, and get security patches until 2028.

Battery life

The batteries included in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S7 FE are identical. Both possess a 10,090mAh cell that offers a massive # power reserve for gaming, working, or binge-watching your favorite TV shows.

However, it should be noted that the AMOLED screen fitted in the newer model will almost certainly be more energy efficient than the older S7 FE, as is the newer chipset. This means that while the capacity is the same, actual battery life will be superior from the S9+. However, unless you're pushing the tablet to its limits, you are unlikely to see a massive difference in this regard.

The S9+ offers faster charging and power-sharing as a standard feature,. This is a huge deal if you own other Samsung devices, like a Samsung Galaxy S or Z Fold phone. Drawing that extra ounce of power from another device can get you over the hump of your last hour in the office or the commute home.

Cameras

The cameras included in each model are two totally separate tales. On the new Galaxy Tab S9+, you'll find a dual rear camera array that includes 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide lenses. For the selfie camera, the tablet is armed with a 12MP, HDR quality lens that supports 4K video Zoom meetings and other uses.

The S7 FE boasts a notably weaker battery of cameras. The 8MP main camera provides 1080p video quality that's good but won't blow your socks off. The front camera offers the same video capture quality but in a 5MP package that's even less impressive.

For those who will take a lot of pictures or use the device as a video calling platform, either will be sufficient. However, there's a jarring drop-off in quality between the newest model and its competitor, the S7 FE. If you're looking for bold, bright, and crisp images and video, the S9+ is the clear winner.

Which is right for you?

The truth is that either of Samsung's tablets will provide a robust experience for most users. If you're looking for the latest and greatest, there's no comparing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to the newest S9+ that just entered the market.

Samsung's new flagship models are the clear winner in any head-to-head matchup, and the Galaxy Tab S9+ stacks up mightily against the latest offerings from other brands, too. It's the front-runner here in every measurable category aside from price, thanks to its AMOLED display, state-of-the-art performance, and improved durability.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Editor's choice The best Android tablet around The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the clear winner in this head-to-head because of its improved cameras, chipset, display, and virtually every other spec - it even includes an S Pen in the box too. The tablet is the perfect companion for your work, schooling, or entertainment. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

While the Galaxy Tab S9+ takes top billing, the price point isn't the only shining light when it comes to the S7 FE. The 2021 model offers the same battery capacity as its newer competitor, and its specs and screen are still solid even if they're lagging behind a bit. For a steep reduction, you can purchase a tablet that will deliver comparable functionality to the newest models in most usage scenarios.