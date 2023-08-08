Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Flagship performance Unique $50 credit thru 8/11 at Samsung Part of Samsung’s 2023 tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with flagship-grade features and specifications, including a top-end processor, the newest software, and a vibrant OLED screen. Pros Top-of-the-line processor Latest software Beautiful OLED screen Cons Expensive $799 at Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is here, and it has everything you expect from one of the best Android tablets. From Android 13 with One UI to the industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, the Samsung tablet is chockful of features and specifications that can give most tablets a run for their money. But if you are in the market for a brand-new tablet, should you shell out the big bucks for the S9 or stick with something like the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, which is considerably more affordable?

Price, availability, and specs

There is a huge price difference between these two slates. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $800, Lenovo has priced the P11 Pro Gen 2 at just $400 for the 4GB RAM model and $430 for the 6GB RAM model. However, since the Lenovo tablet made its debut almost a year ago, the price of the 4GB variant has dropped to $300, and the 6GB model can be found for as low as $340.

In terms of availability, you can order the Lenovo tablet from Amazon, Best Buy, and Lenovo.com. However, the Galaxy Tab S9 is currently on pre-order, with general availability set for August 11 via all major retailers.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 128GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy MediaTek Kompanio 1300T Memory 8GB, 12GB 4GB, 6GB Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Battery 8,400mAh 8,000 mAh Ports USB-C Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP, 12MP 13MP, 8MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch, 2560x1600, AMOLED, 120Hz 11.2-inch, 2560x1536 pixels, OLED, 120Hz Price Starting at $800 Starting at $303 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Beige, Graphite Storm Gray Weight 498g 480g

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 have a largely similar overall design. Still, the use of an aluminum chassis on the Samsung offering makes it feel more premium. On the other hand, the Lenovo tablet uses a mix of magnesium alloy, acrylic, and polycarbonate. While this mix doesn’t feel as good as aluminum, it does make the Lenovo tablet lighter than the S9 by about 20 grams.

However, the Tab S9 has slightly thinner bezels for a better screen-to-body ratio and a smaller rear camera bump. So overall, the S9 design feels more refined, which is not surprising given its premium pricing.

Display



The Tab S9 and P11 Pro Gen 2 are similar on the display front, with both tablets using an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Tab S9 has an 11-inch screen, the P11 Pro Gen 2 features an 11.2-inch display. There is also support for HDR10+ on the two tablets, but the Lenovo tablet has a slight advantage with Dolby Vision support, which will come in handy if you watch a lot of HDR content on Netflix.

Among other features, you get stylus support and Gorilla Glass protection on both slates. So with their OLED panel offering vibrant colors and a near-infinite contrast ratio, neither display would disappoint you. It is worth noting that Samsung bundles the S-Pen stylus with every Tab S9, unlike the P11 Pro. You can, however, buy the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus for $70.

Performance and battery



This is one area where the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has a clear advantage over the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2. The South Korean tech giant has packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip in its tablet, which is essentially an overclocked version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. In contrast, Lenovo uses Mediatek Kompanio 1300T. Although the Kompanio 1300T is a decent chip with respectable performance (particularly when you aren’t multitasking), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is far more capable and power efficient. Plus, you get 8GB/12GB of RAM on the Tab S9, compared to 4GB/6GB on the Lenovo slate.

Snapdragon’s power efficiency will also help the Tab S9 bring out more extended battery backup from its 8,400mAh battery, compared to Lenovo’s 8,000mAh battery. The Lenovo tablet battery also has to power a slightly bigger screen with its lower capacity.

When it comes to fast charging, the Tab S9 has an advantage over the P11 Pro Gen 2, as it supports 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0, whereas the Lenovo tablet only supports 20W Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. So in a pinch, the Tab S9 will be able to gather more juice from a wall charger than the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2.

Software

The Samsung tablet scores on the software front as well, with a newer version of Android out of the box and a much more refined skin in the form of One UI. It’s running Android 13, whereas P11 Pro Gen 2 still runs on Android 12, but thankfully with a relatively clean build. The Lenovo tablet is supposed to get Android 13 sometime this quarter, but the update has already been delayed twice, so there is no guarantee that it’ll appear before September 30, 2023.

Samsung has also promised four years of Android updates for the tablet, meaning its final Android update will be Android 17. Additionally, the Tab S9 will receive quarterly security updates for five years. Unfortunately, the P11 Pro Gen 2 is only set to get two major Android updates, one of which is the much-delayed Android 13. Regarding security updates, its support period will end around November 2025.

Cameras

Cameras hardly play a vital role in anyone’s tablet purchase, but like most high-end Samsung mobile devices, the cameras on the Tab S9 are pretty good. It has the same 13MP primary shooter from the Tab S8 that we know performs great for a tablet. Though you’ll be able to take good photos in a pinch, it’s still a good idea to use your phone’s camera when taking photos and videos. The same is true with the 12MP front shooter, which has carried over from the Tab S8.

Lenovo has packed in a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP front camera. Both cameras are not as impressive as the Samsung shooters, but they are good enough for tablet use, including video calls, document scanning, and more.

Which tablet should you buy?

The decision between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 primarily comes down to what you want in a tablet. If you have the budget and want something that’ll last for years and deliver top-notch performance, it’s hard to go wrong with the Tab S9. It has a fantastic display, a powerful chip, the latest software, and good battery life. Of course, you’ll have to pay a premium for it.

But if you just need an affordable tablet for media consumption, occasional light gaming, and video calls, the Lenovo P11 Pro Gen 2 is more than enough. Sure, you won’t get the latest Android version out of the box or a high-end processor, but it delivers decent performance that won’t make you pull your hair. It also costs significantly less than the Samsung offering.