Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Well-suited for travel WIth the inclusion of a stellar AMOLED display on the standard Galaxy Tab S9, the differences between the smaller model and the plus-sized one are more insignificant than ever. Still, the 11-inch screen size will likely feel a little cramped for intense multitasking, but it's a no-brainer for people who want a portable, high-powered tablet. Pros Cheaper AMOLED display Easier to hau laround Cons Can be cramped for productivity No 5G/LTE option $800 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Bigger can be better While the Galaxy Tab S9+ may have fewer upgrades over the smaller model than last year's, its stunning 12.4-inch display will still feel much less crowded when multitasking or using features like DeX. Still, it has more RAM and storage in the base model and includes a second rear-facing camera. Pros Bigger display great for multitasking Two rear cameras Higher storage available Cons More expensive Same performance as the S9 $1000 at Samsung



Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S-series tablets have long been the best of the best when it comes to powerful and capable Android tablets, even in a world where Android still lacks a lot of high-quality apps optimized for the tablet experience. Much like their smartphones, the S-series of tablets have three models that scale up in size and some features as you dish out more money.

In previous years, we've always preferred the middle tablet, like the Samsung Galaxy S8+, but here Samsung has made a few crucial changes to the Galaxy Tab S9 that make it a much more comparable product to the S9+. So, which one is right for you? We'll compare all the important specs of both devices to help you make an informed decision.

Price, specs & availability:

The Galaxy Tab S-Series is pretty popular and widely available at your favorite retailers, like Best Buy, Amazon, and of course, Samsung itself. The basic model costs $800 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can pay extra and upgrade both the RAM at storage on the Tab S9 to 12GB and 256GB, respectively. Meanwhile, the S9+ starts at $1000, but its base storage is 256GB, and it comes with 12GB RAM. You can upgrade the storage to 512GB if you want, but there is no model of the S9+ with more memory.

Another critical difference is the standard S9 only comes in a Wi-Fi model, meaning you can't get any cellular plan (be it 5G or LTE), but the Samsung Tab S9+ will have cellular options. If you're not going to be able to rely on a solid Wi-Fi connection while you're using your tablet, you'll likely want to consider the S9+ over the smaller and cheaper model.

This year, the hardware between the smallest and mid-size models of Samsung's premium tablets are even more identical than when comparing last year's Galaxy Tab S8 vs, Galaxy Tab S8+.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB, 12GB 12GB Operating System Android 13 Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Battery 8,400mAh 10,090mAh Ports USB-C Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP; Front: 12MP 13MP + 8MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Price Starting at $800 Starting at $1000 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Weight 498g 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G)

Design and display

Source: Samsung

Looking at the specs and what Samsung showed us during the event, the actual design difference between the two models is pretty minimal. Both come in only two colors, Beige and Graphite. Both devices have an onscreen fingerprint reader, a quad-speaker array, and come with an S Pen for all your stylus needs, such as drawing and writing.

Of course, the most significant difference is the screen size, as the plus-size model stays true to its name and offers a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Tab S9 only has an 11-inch display, but Samsung decided to give it the same AMOLED treatment that the S9+ gets, meaning except for size, the displays are basically identical. One of our biggest complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 last year was the lack of an AMOLED display, so it's incredible to see Samsung include the upgrade this year.

Software and performance

Once again, the similarities when it comes to performance will be much more prominent than the differences when comparing these two tablets. Both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, meaning you'll get the same great power out of both the smaller and larger models. We've seen just how much juice this chipset can provide in devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so you can rest assured these tablets will be able to handle anything. From gaming to multi-tasking to design work, you likely won't ever feel short on power when using the Galaxy Tab S9 or S9+.

The base model of the Tab S9 only comes with 8GB of RAM, which is undoubtedly more than enough to run through the Android 13 software that's on board with no hiccups. Still, if you plan on doing a lot of demanding multitasking work, you'll likely feel a little more comfortable having the 12GB of RAM in the S9+. Of course, the smaller S9 model can be upgraded with 12GB of RAM, so keep that in mind when deciding between the two.

While the raw power of the two devices is pretty comparable (especially if you compare both 12GB RAM models), the experience of using features like DeX, or using a lot of multitasking might feel a bit cramped on the 11-inch screen. When reviewing the Galaxy Tab S8+ last year, we noted how much better the 12.4-inch display was at giving you more room to work. It may not seem like a lot of paper, but it makes a noticeable difference.

Battery

You'll see that the Galaxy Tab S9 got a boost in battery capacity this year, with an 8400mAh battery inside instead of an 8,000mAh like the Tab S8. However, the difference that 400mAh makes could feel little more substantial than the number may indicate. We already love the battery life that the S8 offered last year, and now that the Tab S9 is outfitted with an OLED screen, which should be more energy efficient than an LCD on average, the battery life may extend even a bit longer. Of course, usage will play a big role in exactly how much you get, as we found the S8 could last for multiple days if used moderately, but heavy use could easily run it dry in a day if you wanted. We won't know exactly how good the battery life is until we spend a little time with the Tab S9, but you can expect it to be about the same as its predecessor.

The battery story on the Galaxy Tab S9+ is a lot less exciting, as its 10,090mAh capacity is unchanged from the S+ last year. The battery life is decent, as it can get well over a day of heavy use pretty easily, but it's not a tablet that you'll be able to push into the latter half of the week if you plan on booting it up on a Monday morning.

Cameras

Rear-facing cameras on tablets have always been somewhat of a niche thing; most people have better cameras in their smartphones right in their pockets anyway, but the 13MP main sensor that's in both S9 models is fine in a pinch. With good lighting and patience, you can probably take pretty good-looking photos with the Tab S9 and S9+.

Of course, going with the larger model gives you the option of also using the 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back to make those landscape shots really pop. It is an upgrade of the 6MP sensor offered on the previous S8+, but the results will likely be similar in quality.

Both tablets have the same 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera, which is perfectly suitable for making you look clear and sharp if you're jumping into a video chat with friends and family or a conference call with your coworkers. It's probably not the absolute best selfie cam you'll have available — especially if you have a newer flagship phone — but useful and handy when ou need it.

Which is right for you?

Thanks to some handy upgrades, the standard Galaxy Tab S9 has certainly made the decision a little tougher on consumers, but we still think that the Galaxy Tab S9+ is the way to go for anyone who has productivity in mind.

The larger screen makes the multitasking experience much less cramped, which is a huge plus if you're going to be working on this tablet for any length of time. It also starts with a bit more storage and the 12GB of RAM of the bat, both of which are nice additions if you're spending this kind of money on a tablet anyway.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Get it for productivity If productivity is your main focus, we'd still recommend the Galaxy Tab S9+ over its little sister as the multitasking experience is much better. Plus, additional storage and RAM are always welcome in a high-end tablet. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

To be fair, the smaller and lighter form factor of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 can be a huge blessing when it comes to traveling. Plus, its screen is now a brilliant AMOLED display, and you're no longer stuck with an LCD. The $800 starting price is very compelling for someone looking for an entertainment tablet whose main focus isn't always going to be productivity.