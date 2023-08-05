Quick Answer: Yes, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is highly water and dust-resistant. With an IP68 rating, it’s been tested to withstand submersion in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, plus it’s well protected against dust intrusion.

Although we may not all own tablets, we all crave the productivity boost they offer. With generous displays, exceptional performance, and nifty software integrations, these devices provide a splendid solution for getting a lot done quickly. And when you have one like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, one of the best Samsung tablets, it's a lot better!

We could certainly spend the whole day enumerating the software and performance benefits of the S9 Ultra tablet. But amidst all the praises, one question lingers: Is the tablet resilient enough to withstand life's knocks and smacks? Well, brace yourself because we'll be exploring the depths of the Tab S9 Ultra's waterproof, dustproof, and damage-proof capabilities!

Is Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra waterproof and dustproof?

Unlike the old Tab S8 Ultra, which didn't have an ingress protection (IP) score, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has an IP rating of 68 (IP68). So, according to the International Electrotechnical Commission standard, the tablet can survive being submerged in fresh water 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. It can also withstand prolonged usage in extremely dusty or hazy environments without any threat to its components.

The Tab S8 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the most impenetrable devices in the world of gadgets and electronics. Still, you are strongly advised to never, at any moment, consider putting these specs to the test.

Ingress Protection assessments are carried out under controlled conditions with the aim of making specific findings. For instance, an IP68 water resistance test is conducted using still (not flowing) fresh water at room temperature. Now, imagine if you decide to take your laptop-sized tablet for a swim — you'll be putting the device in a position it's not built to withstand.

How's that? Well, the water you'll be diving into probably flows, so it will apply varying pressure on your device. Also, it may contain chemicals like chlorine or salts, which can cause the rapid wear-down of your tab's adhesives. Therefore, your device will still be in grave danger, even above the 1-meter depth range.

How important is water and dust resistance in a tablet?

Source: Samsung

Water and dust resistance are not 'fun tryout' specifications. They're critical requirements met by manufacturers for the sole purpose of making their devices more durable and dependable. In the event that you accidentally get your device bathed badly in dust or liquid, the peace of mind you get knowing that your device is impenetrable is king! Although it may seem like an unremarkable feature, the importance of dust and water resistance should not be underestimated when considering a tablet purchase. And that's because the protection generally translates into a longer lifespan.

How durable is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra overall?

Source: Samsung

As mentioned earlier, a device's performance is greatly influenced by its dust and water resistance, but these are not the sole contributing factors. The strength and resilience of its external components, such as the screen, back panel, side frames, and camera lenses also contribute immensely to the device's overall longevity. Therefore, to truly gauge how resilient and resistant to damage a tablet is, all these aspects must be considered.

When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you'll be delighted to know that this remarkable, generously-sized tablet checks all the durability boxes. Its massive 14.6-inch display is fortified with the super-tough Corning Gorilla Glass, which can ward off most harm that comes its way. In addition, the tablet's back and sides are constructed with sturdy aluminum, and its camera lenses are scratch-proof and unbreakable. Notwithstanding, the Tab S9 Ultra is still considerably susceptible to damage. But fret not! There's an easy way to elevate your precious tablet's defenses and render life's blows useless. Read on!

Prolonging the lifespan of your sublime Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Source: Samsung

If you own the phenomenal Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we guess you absolutely love it and want to ensure it remains unscathed. The good news is that the device's inherent resilience already does a great deal to ensure your wish is granted. But to give your tablet truly impeccable reinforcement, you have to go the extra mile by investing in a first-rate Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra screen protector to safeguard the device's most prominent and vulnerable part: its display.

Once you've done that, the next step of your immaculate tablet protection journey is to pad up its back and sides with one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases. Although seemingly easy to overlook for a tablet, this accessory can make all the difference between picking up your undamaged tablet after a terrible drop and visiting the repair workshop to fix your device.

While taking these two steps will elevate your tablet's defenses to elite levels, you'll still want to cautiously handle your device and not carelessly throw it in harm's way. You'll definitely want to look out for dust and dirt, as they can get into your tablet's charging port, speakers, and other external hard-to-reach areas.