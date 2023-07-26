Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung’s 2023 flagship The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is mostly an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip as the S23 phones and comes with all the bells and whistles you expect in a high-end Android tablet. Pros Beautiful display with tiny bezels Top-of-the-line processor Cons Tablet size can be a bit much No cellular connectivity $1200 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ A relatively smaller package A minor step down from the S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has most of what you get in the Ultra, with the added benefit of optional cellular connectivity. Plus, thanks to its smaller screen size, it’s a little less unwieldy. Pros Optional 5G connectivity Same processor and display panel as the Ultra Cons No ultrawide front shooter $1000 at Samsung



Samsung has upgraded its Galaxy tablet lineup with the new Tab S9 series. And, like last year, the Ultra model is heading the lineup as the flagship. But right below the Tab S9 Ultra, you get the Tab S9+. Both are highly capable and top-end slates that promise impressive performance and are destined to find a slot among our best Android tablets and the best Samsung tablet recommendations.

But which of these two Android tablets makes the most sense for you? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup has received a price bump over its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1200 in the US, up from the $1100 launch base price of the Tab S8 Ultra. But as the base model now carries 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, instead of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the Tab S8 Ultra, you are at least getting something for those extra $100.

Similarly, the Tab S9+ starts at $1000 for the base 256GB Wi-Fi-only model and $1150 for the 5G model.

Both tablets are now on preorder, with availability set for August 11. You can preorder either tablet from Samsung.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB (expandable with microSD card) 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB/ 16GB 12GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Battery 11,200mAh 10,090mAh Ports Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP ultrawide, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide 13MP + 8MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch AMOLED, 60-120Hz 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Size 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Weight 732g (Wi-Fi) 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G)

Design

Source: Samsung

Samsung has largely stuck with the same design as the Tab S8 and S7 models, and the Tab S9 Ultra and the S9+ carry minor tweaks, such as a rear camera setup akin to the Galaxy S23 series. You still get an aluminum design with thin bezels, antenna lines, rounded edges, slim body, and a space to attach and charge the S-Pen. The bezels on the Ultra are particularly thinner as it employs a notch to house the twin front shooters, like the S8 Ultra. The S9+, on the other hand, has no notch, and the selfie cameras are in its top bezel.

So apart from the notch and the resulting slimmer bezels, you won't find any design-specific differences between the two models. But the Ultra’s bigger screen size and battery means the tablet is considerably heavier at 732 grams than the Plus model’s 581 grams.

Display

Source: Samsung

The display is one of the major differentiating factors between the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and S9+. While both tablets use an AMOLED panel that supports variable refresh rates from 60Hz to 120Hz, the Ultra has a significantly larger screen. It packs a massive 14.6-inch display, the same as the S8 Ultra. On the other hand, you get a comparably smaller, but still huge, 12.4-inch screen on the S9+.

While the bigger screen on the Ultra gives you more screen real estate, it makes the tablet even more unwieldy than the S9+. So unless you want the larger screen, you’ll be better served by the S9+, or even the S9, which has an 11-inch screen. And unlike the Tab S8, it uses an AMOLED panel.

Otherwise, like all other Samsung phone and tablet displays, the screens on both tablets will produce vibrant and punchy visuals with inky blacks. Notably, in other display-related features, you also get an under-display fingerprint sensor on the two tablets.

Performance and battery

Source: Samsung

Samsung is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip in both Galaxy Tab S9+ and S9 Ultra. The same chip debuted earlier this year in the Galaxy S23 phones. So you can expect both tablets to deliver top-notch performance without significant heating or battery issues. The Qualcomm chip has already proven itself.

We don’t expect any difference in the performance of the two slates as, apart from featuring the same processor, both tablets use 12GB of RAM. There is a 16GB RAM variant of the Ultra model, but that’s unlikely to be available in North America.

In terms of battery, given the larger size of the S9 Ultra, it packs an 11,200mAh battery, compared to S9+’s 10,090mAh. But Ultra’s battery will also have to power over two extra inches of display. So its larger battery is unlikely to help it deliver a longer battery backup than the S9+.

Speaking of battery, both slates support 45W Samsung Super Fast 2.0 charging. While this is not a lot, considering the large batteries, it’ll help a bit. Without fast charging, you’ll have to leave the tablet on charge at least overnight, if not for longer. So pick up one of our USB PD fast charger recommendations.

Software

Source: Samsung

Software is another aspect that is identical on the Ultra and Plus models. Both tablets run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1. So you will get the same experience regardless of the tablet. These will also receive four years of Android and security updates. So your significant investment isn’t going to become obsolete anytime soon.

Cameras

Source: Samsung

Camera performance is hardly a significant deciding factor in most tablet purchases. But still, you’ll be happy to know you are getting the same rear camera hardware in both Galaxy S9 tablets. There is a 13MP autofocus primary shooter, which seems to be using the same sensor as the S8 tablets, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both cameras should take decent photos, but as you are purchasing a high-end slate, you likely have a high-end phone. So it’s a good idea to rely on your phone as that will consistently deliver better results.

Regarding the front shooters, Ultra houses dual 12MP cameras as a part of a notch. One has a regular lens, while the other is ultrawide. The company has ditched the ultrawide in the S9+ and has only kept the standard camera. This lack of an ultrawide front shooter isn’t going to be an issue for most people, as it will only come in handy when trying to accommodate many people or a wider area in a single frame.

Which tablet should you buy?

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Tab S9+ are largely the same tablets, at least when it comes to the processor, RAM, rear camera, software, display quality, and battery life. But the one thing you get with the Plus model, which is unavailable with Ultra, is the optional cellular connectivity. You can get a 5G version of the S9+, but S9 Ultra is limited to Wi-Fi-only models.

So for most people, the buying decision will come down to the screen size and cellular connectivity. Unless you want the enormous 14.6-inch screen, the S9+ is a better and more well-rounded option. That said, even 12.4-inch is going to be a lot for many. So the base S9 model is also worth considering, mainly because the S9 doesn’t have the same issues that made the S8 worse than the S8+ and S8 Ultra. But like the Ultra model, the base Tab S9 is also limited to Wi-Fi.

If we were to pick between the S9+ and S9 Ultra, the S9+ is a better option. Go for it and save $200.

.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Our pick The Galaxy Tab S9+ has everything you want from a top-notch Android tablet. But it’s also more convenient to handle than the S9 Ultra. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

However, if you want the largest possible size and prefer an ultrawide shooter on the front, there is no reason not to opt for the S9 Ultra. Sure, it's a bit overkill, but that's what you want.