Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup might not be as popular as its flagship smartphones and foldables, but it is hard to ignore the company's offerings when buying a new tablet. The Korean giant is among the few companies in the market with a high-end Android tablet lineup. Last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra impressed us with its massive display and powerful internals. For 2023, the company is preparing the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and it seems set on using a major component that first appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup.

A new leak surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra claims the tablet will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset. Qualcomm's latest high-end chipset is among the fastest SoC available for Android devices and powers many of the best Android phones.

Samsung has exclusive access to a special overclocked 'for Galaxy' version of the chip for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller S23 siblings. In his tweet, the leaker refers to this chip as the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+," but SamMobile figures that is probably a translation error. While we are expecting Qualcomm to release a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset, we're willing to bet it will feature all of the same improved features that the 'for Galaxy' SoC has. And, just in case you've thought about it, we do not expect a contemporary Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 for Galaxy product to come out.

Given that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be the company's flagship tablet of 2023, it is not surprising that Samsung wants to equip it with the best chip available.

The leak further claims the Tab S9 Ultra will apparently pack a 10,880mAh battery. Samsung already uses a similar capacity cell on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which easily made it through a day of heavy use in our testing. Since the Korean giant's best tablet from this year will reportedly use a more efficient and powerful Qualcomm chip, it should deliver even better battery life.

Based on a previous leak, Samsung's flagship tablet lineup this year should feature IP67 dust and water resistance.

There's no clear timeline for the Galaxy Tab S9 release. While the Tab S8 series launched alongside the Galaxy S22 last year, Samsung has reportedly pushed back the launch of its flagship tablet lineup of 2023 due to economic uncertainties. With the Galaxy S23 lineup launch already behind it, we're more likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 later this year.