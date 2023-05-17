Samsung is among the only major Android manufacturer that dabbles in premium high-end Android tablets. While the Google Pixel Tablet with its speaker-cum-dock might seem impressive, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, with its beefy specs and stunning AMOLED panels, are at a different level altogether. The Korean giant has been spotted working on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, packing specs worthy of a 2023 flagship tablet. Now, high-resolution renders of Samsung's upcoming high-end tablet have leaked online, revealing its design.

The renders come courtesy of the ever-reliable @OnLeaks, who shared them with MySmartPrice. Like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from 2022, the Tab S9 Ultra renders show the display housing a notch at the top in landscape orientation. The tablet's rear design also appears largely unchanged except for the dual cameras and the LED flash being placed separately with rings surrounding them, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. You can also see the magnetic wireless glass strip on the rear that will be used for charging the S Pen.

Below is a video showcasing the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from all possible angles. Samsung seemingly plans to place the volume rockers, power button, pogo connector, and USB-C port in the same location on the S9 Ultra as its predecessor.

A previous leak had detailed some of the key specs of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The device will apparently feature a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip 'for Galaxy,' 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Interestingly, Samsung plans to add IP68 certification to its upcoming flagship tablet, making it dust and water-resistant. So, if you are looking for an Android tablet that can survive a splash or two in the pool, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could be for you. This will also give Samsung's upcoming tablet an edge over Apple's iPad lineup, as they do not carry an IP certification.