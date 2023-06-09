The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to break cover this year as a successor to the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, currently ranked among the best Android tablets on the market. We've already come across a fair bit of info about the upcoming flagship tablet trio, including high-quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra within a month of each other, providing us some context on the design differences (if any) between the 2022 and 2023 models. The Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have now popped by the FCC for routine certification purposes, pointing towards an imminent release.

It's worth noting that the full FCC certification page isn't live yet, possibly for confidentiality reasons. But SnoopyTech managed to uncover a SAR evaluation report of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X910). Separately, the leaker also found that the Galaxy Tab S9+ (SM-X810) has a fairly similar Settings page to its predecessor (pictured below). However, this could change later this year when the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 begins rolling out, which entered the internal testing phase last month.

Devices like the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet both arrived at the FCC, with the latter revealing the inclusion of UWB (ultra-wideband) support. This FCC certification leak doesn't tell us about the Galaxy Tab S9 series' launch date, though it's likely that the manufacturer could unveil it during the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for late July. This would be about a year and a half after its predecessor, which was announced alongside the Galaxy S22 trio back in February 2022.

Based on what we've learned so far, the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Tab S9 Ultra may not offer significant design improvements, while the Ultra variant is expected to be powered by a special For Galaxy version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, also found on the Galaxy S23 series. Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S9+ would supposedly keep the 12.4-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, while the Ultra model is rumored to retain the 14.6-inch AMOLED display (WQXGA+) from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.