Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $850 $1200 Save $350 Samsung's big Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets an equally big discount of $350, bringing the price of this fantastic tablet down to an amazing $850. AT this price, it is hard to beat what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra brings to the table: a big display, all-day battery life, and excellent performance. $850 at Best Buy

If you want a really big Android tablet, you have limited options. Samsung caters to such niche customers with its Ultra tablets. While the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the company's latest and greatest tablet, it is also way too expensive at $1,200. But if you still want a flagship tablet with an XL-sized display, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great buy, packing a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a beefy 11,200mAh battery. The best part? It is available with an equally big $350 discount, which drops its price to a tempting $850.

Considering the minimal differences between the Galaxy Tab S9 and S10 Ultra, this is an excellent price for a large tablet with such powerful internals.

Why this $850 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal is too good to pass

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs a massive 14.6-inch display. But this is not its only highlight. It houses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big battery inside a body that's just 5.5mm slim. The chassis is also IP68 rated, so you don't have to freak out if you accidentally spill some water on the tablet.

For such a big display, Samsung has done a commendable job with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's display. The OLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and looks gorgeous. This is further helped by its super slim bezels, giving the device a futuristic look. The 16:10 aspect ratio also ensures the letterboxing is not as bad as on other tablets. Another highlight is the bundled S Pen, which comes in handy for taking notes or letting your creativity flow freely.

Thanks to the four-speaker setup, you get stereo speaker output in both landscape and portrait orientation. It can also get decently loud, allowing you to use the Tab S9 Ultra as a portable TV for watching a movie with your friend.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S9 with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1. It is currently running Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 and should get the Android 15-based One UI 7 update before the end of the year. It has access to the same set of Galaxy AI features as its newer sibling. Since Samsung promises four OS updates, the tablet will also get the Android 16 and Android 17 updates, followed by another year of security patches.

If you plan to buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, you should reconsider. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a better buy at its discounted price of $850. Plus, if you are a new subscriber, you get three months of free YouTube Premium for additional savings.