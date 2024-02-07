Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Last Chance! Deal Ends Tonight $1220 $1620 Save $400 Samsung's latest premium slate rocks an impressive set of hardware, a beautiful display, and a huge price tag to boot. However, Best Buy has a stellar deal that's only available today that takes up to $400 off this incredible tablet. All storage options are on sale, but the 1TB 16GB model offers the most savings and the best value of them all. $1220 at Best Buy

With everything that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has to offer, it's easy to see why it quickly made its mark as one of the best tablets on the market. It's as powerful as you'd expect, capable of handling multi-tasking, gaming, and more with relative ease against the competition.

However, all that goodness comes with a hefty price tag, and it can be a tough sell without some sort of discount to soften the blow to your bank account. Thankfully, Best Buy is here to help out with an incredible deal on all models of Samsung's best tablet in ages, with savings of up to $400 off available today only.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal is worth your money

Considering that Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the most expensive tablets on the market, any type of discount is worth checking out. However, when a chance to get one of the best Samsung tablets to date at its lowest price since Black Friday shows up, it's a must-see deal that shouldn't be skipped out on.

While Samsung's other Galaxy tabs are on sale alongisde the Ultra, including the the Galaxy Tab S9, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9+, and even the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the value the Ultra offers for the money is hard to argue against. It's way more powerful, lending itself to a variety of applications and tasks including gaming, editing, and streaming, and a larger 14.6-inch AMOLED outshines it's smaller counterparts by leaps and bounds.

Of course, you can step down to a 12GB model to shave a little bit more off the final price, but with how much you're saving, the 16GB option will offer smoother performance and responsiveness overall for the slight price increase. If you don't want to fork over the cash for the 1TB model, though, you can get yourself the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on sale for $900 — a full $300 off the standard $1,200 price tag.

Both are an excellent value thanks to the savings they offer, and being able to get a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for under $1,000 is no joke. Plus, with the money you save, you'll be able to invest in a proper Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra case to keep your new investment protected, as well as pick up any additional Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra accessories you may need to take full advantage of it.