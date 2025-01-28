Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is outsized in every way: It's huge, it's high-powered, and it's very expensive. $800 at Best Buy

A tablet can be a valuable device, one that sits between a smartphone and a laptop, providing a large screen experience without all the heft. While it's not for everyone, those that own one often swear by it, especially when it comes to enjoying media on the go. Of course, prices can range, but if you're looking for one with a large screen that packs plenty of power and features, we think the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is going to be the way to go.

This tablet was one of the best tablets you could buy before it was superseded by the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the good news is that there isn't a lot of difference between the two. And best of all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now being sold at a discounted price, coming in at $400 less than its original MSRP, sitting at $800 for a limited time. So if you've been looking for a large tablet that can do it all, we recommend grabbing this one while you still can.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra?