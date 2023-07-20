The Galaxy Tab S9 series will officially debut on July 26, although most of the world's attention will likely be focused on Samsung's new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. Nevertheless, we were quite impressed with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra last year, the most premium model in the lineup, and we're now learning that its successor may pack similar hardware, save for some handy upgrades.

Some renders and details on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's specs have been published by Evleaks on Twitter (via 9to5Google), showing off the device from the front and back while also revealing a familiar-looking keyboard accessory and the S Pen stylus.

These renders don't show any drastic design departures from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as a bulk of the changes have occurred under the hood. The specs list reveals that the tablet would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, potentially the same "For Galaxy" version as the one running on the Galaxy S23 smartphones.

Another interesting addition here is new eSIM compatibility on the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to go along with a physical SIM slot. By comparison, the cellular variant of early 2022's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra only supported physical SIM cards, so this is a pretty handy inclusion.

There's a new 8MP ultrawide rear sensor on the back as well, alongside the same 13MP primary camera from the last-gen model. We've previously learned that the Galaxy Tab S9 would be available in the same colors as last year's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, so similarities in the internal hardware aren't particularly shocking.

Meanwhile, the front camera and the battery capacity remain unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and so does the storage/RAM configuration (512GB/12GB). Android 13 will be the software of choice out of the box with One UI 5.1 on top. We expect the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to be at the front of the line to pick up Android 14 and One UI 6 whenever the stable version is ready to roll out.

In addition to taking the wraps off powerful hardware like the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 at its mid-year Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. So we are in for a busy next couple of weeks as we take the time to get used to all the newly released hardware.