So you just got your hands on one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. Congratulations! No matter which size you chose, you have one of the most powerful big-screen Android devices around. Whether you sprang for the smallest 11-inch slate for perfect portability or maximized your experience with the gigantic 14.6-inch display on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you're in for a treat.

Whether you're new to Android tablets or upgrading from an older model, knowing some crucial tips and tricks for your Tab S9 can elevate the experience to a higher level. Here are eight things you can do with your slate, from tweaking some essential settings to trying out Galaxy-exclusive apps and features.

1 Bring your Samsung devices closer than ever

Like most tech companies, Samsung has worked to build an ecosystem out of its products. If you set up any of its products, you're prompted to sign in with your Samsung account, and for a good reason. The brand's phones, tablets, wearables, and more work together, syncing data so that you're always connected with your must-have apps no matter what product you use. And nowhere is that clearer than with Samsung Flow.

Samsung Flow should be included by default on your Galaxy Tab S9, but if not, you can find it on the Google Play Store. Once it's installed on your tablet and your phone — or your Windows laptop, if you prefer a desktop experience — follow the on-screen instructions to set it up. Flow allows you to sync notifications, share photos and other media between devices, and more. It's not the only Samsung ecosystem experience you'll find here. Check out the Samsung account section in the Settings menu for more options, including backing up your data.

2 Customize your taskbar and multitasking options

With One UI 5.1.1, Samsung has made multitasking on its lineup of products easier than before, but it might not be tuned exactly how you want it out of the box. Here's how to change the number of apps that display in the taskbar and adjust how multitasking works.

Turn on your tablet, open Settings , and go to the Display section. Select Taskbar . Tap Show recent apps . Here, you can select two, three, or four recent apps to be shown in your taskbar, making multitasking a cinch.

Next, we'll adjust how multitasking works with some handy changes to Multi window on One UI.

From the Settings menu, tap Advanced features . Go to the Multi window section in this menu. You can toggle on several options, including Swipe for split screen and Swipe for pop-up view . These allow you to swipe from different areas of the display to enter Multi window mode. If you're curious about how these shortcuts work, tap each listing to watch a demo. Turn on Full screen in Split screen view , especially if you're on a smaller Tab S9. It eliminates the status and navigation bars to deliver a more immersive multi window experience.

And that's it! With these tweaks, your Galaxy Tab S9 becomes more powerful when using multiple apps at once.

3 Improve your workflow with DeX Mode

While DeX Mode on supported smartphones requires an external display, DeX Mode on tablets is much more. On all three of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 models, you can boot into DeX Mode anytime to access a desktop-like UI. DeX Mode gives you windowed apps and a real desktop where you can pin files and shortcuts for easy access.

Accessing DeX Mode is as simple as swiping down from the top of the display to open Quick Settings. Then, find the DeX shortcut and tap it, and your tablet reloads into its new UI. This is an experience you'll want to use a keyboard and tablet to make the most of. However, if you feel Android is too restrictive on larger displays, this is a must-use tool on the Tab S9. When you're ready to return to standard One UI, tap the app drawer in the lower-left corner and select Exit DeX.

4 Customize your slate with Good Lock

Breaking down what makes Good Lock special would take up a guide of its own, and we have one you can check out. Instead of diving into every module offered, we suggest you explore an app loved by every power user with a Samsung device. Good Lock allows you to take total control over your tablet, giving you more options than could ever fit within a single Settings menu.

Good Lock is available within select countries from the Galaxy Store. Once it's installed, use it to browse various modules that are worth setting up on your device. Consider add-ons like Theme Park, which makes customizing your app icons and homescreen a breeze, or use Pentastic to make the most of your S Pen with shortcuts and more. Good Lock can feel overwhelming at first, so if you're new to the app, take it slow. You can always turn off any changes you make.

5 Ditch Bixby and make the side button your own

No offense to Bixby fans, but there is a better option. Like most Samsung devices, the Tab S9 series uses a long press of its power button to open Bixby automatically. For most users, this isn't a helpful experience. So, instead of dealing with a Bixby splash screen every time you forget what your power button does, change it to open the power off menu, which is a more useful experience.

Open the Settings menu on your Tab S9 and look for the Advanced features section. You'll see Bixby in the menu, but you're looking for Side button . Under the Press and hold section, swap Wake Bixby to Power off menu .

Now, when you press and hold the power button on your Tab S9, you can turn it off or restart it without diving into the Quick settings menu. And, while you're there, consider assigning a double press of this button to something other than the camera. You can probably find a more useful app to open if you don't regularly take photos with your tablet.

6 Use the S Pen to its full potential

Samsung's tablet lineup is pretty expensive, but you make some of your money back with the inclusion of an S Pen inside the box. Learning everything you can do with the stylus is essential, especially since it can do so much once you learn its skill set.

Like many of the features in this article, you'll find the S Pen settings under Advanced features. From here, you can control Air actions, which allow you to use Samsung's stylus as a remote control for various applications, including the camera. Air view lets you see a pointer before the stylus hits the screen, while Air command gives you a list of shortcuts and apps in a dismissible menu to the side of the display.

A favorite feature of the S Pen is the Screen off memos feature, which is activated by default. If you press and hold the button on the stylus and double-tap the screen, you can start a new note right away. There's plenty to explore with the S Pen, so make the most of this bundled accessory.

7 Grab the Samsung apps worth using

Samsung Internet is a must-have on all of my devices.

It's no secret that Samsung has a habit of developing its own versions of apps already offered by default on Android. If you've used one of the company's devices before, you're probably familiar with these tools. You might have uninstalled a few of them, especially if you're usually a Google purist.

However, not all Samsung apps are created equal. For every Calculator or Clock, there's an app you should consider using in place of the usual default. Take Samsung Internet, for example. It's a Chromium-based web browser that feels as fluid as Chrome but with some nice additions, including extensions, a password-protected secret browsing mode, and the ability to customize the layout of the app. It's a slick alternative to Chrome and worth checking out.

Samsung's Calendar app is another option that has its fair share of defenders, especially if you aren't reliant on Google Calendar. And although it's more useful on smartphones, Samsung Health is a much better alternative to Google Fit and Fitbit, and with built-in fitness programs, you can watch along at home on an expansive screen. It's worth giving Samsung's apps a shot, especially if you're deep in the company's ecosystem.

8 Pick up some must-have accessories

If you're dropping $800 on a tablet — or more, depending on the model you selected — you probably want to get the most out of your purchase. Samsung includes the S Pen in the box, but unless you only use your slate for digital art, you'll probably need a little more than a stylus. One look at the tech giant's online storefront provides countless accessories, and it all starts with its selection of keyboard docks.

Samsung offers two keyboards for its various tablets: the Book Cover Keyboard Slim and the more expensive Book Cover. If a touchpad is essential, opt for the latter. It transforms your tablet into a fully fledged laptop. But for a cheaper (though not necessarily cheap) alternative, Samsung has improved the quality of its Slim option for a more rigid experience. However, last-gen keyboard docks no longer fit. You'll have to shell out the full price for a new unit.

The fun doesn't stop there. If all you need is a protective shell, Samsung's Book Cover acts as a case and a stand all in one, allowing you to prop up the device in either orientation. You'll also find a few options for screen protectors, including anti-glare, privacy, and, for habitual notetakers, a screen panel that replicates the feel of paper. And although the Tab S9 series is more rugged than ever, a protective outdoor case is ideal for anyone using their slate on a job site.

What's next is up to you

You've only scratched the surface of what your Galaxy Tab S9 can accomplish. Between Good Lock, DeX Mode, and the countless apps worth exploring on the Play Store, there's plenty more worth exploring as you make yourself at home on your new tablet.