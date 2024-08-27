Samsung's back-to-school sales event is currently taking place that knocks up to 30% off on some of our favorite tech from the brand, like smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, and more. The brand is also accepting trade-ins too, with elevated rates for some of your old tech. Perhaps best of all is that those that are part of the Samsung's Offers Program can save even more, with even deeper discounts that really can't be beat.

With that said, if you've been looking to buy a new tablet, you may want to take a look at the promotions for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series, with up to $350 off some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in 2024. This sale is going to only be available for a short time, with the discounts ending on September 1. So be quick and grab these deals while you still can.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

The Galaxy Tab S9+ is going to be a fantastic option for a tablet if you're looking for one that's not too big and not too small. It features a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. When it comes to other specifications, the tablet has 12GB RAM, and you'll have the option of choosing from either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. This model also offers support for keyboard and stylus accessories that can really boost productivity when needed. This model has a retail price starting at $999.99. You can get $120 off the price during this summer sale or save even more by enrolling in the Samsung Offers Program.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Save even more with trade in $880 $1000 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerhouse of a tablet, and while the cost is high, it provides users with a device capable of handling an assortment of applications. Part of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the S9+ sits in the middle with a 12.4-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a 10,090mAh battery. $880 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is going to be the best large screen tablet that you can buy. The device features an impressive 14.6-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This model also packs 12GB RAM, and you'll have the option of choosing from either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. When it comes to pricing, at retail, this tablet starts at a whopping $1199.99. But you can now score $250 off with this special promotion or $350 off if you can take advantage of the additional savings from the Samsung Offers Program.