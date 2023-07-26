If you are in the market for a premium Android tablet, you have limited options. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S series should sit on top of that list, as it packs stunning AMOLED displays and powerful internals. We found the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from 2022 too big and expensive, but it was undoubtedly the king of Android productivity. For 2023, the Korean giant is back with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, packing the usual yearly upgrades that aim to deliver a better user experience.

Just like last year, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series consists of three models: the Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and the Tab S9. The Ultra is the biggest and most powerful while the Tab S9+ packs the same internals in a more reasonable package. All three tablets are extremely powerful, using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip, UFS 4.0 storage, and big batteries. Samsung claims to use a custom vapor chamber for two-way heat dissipation, which should help with performance under sustained load.

All three Galaxy tablets feature an IP68 rating, making them dust and water-resistant — a first for a Galaxy tablet. Samsung is also bundling an IP68 S Pen in the box with the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung has changed little with the Tab S9 Ultra. It retains the massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate enclosed in an Armor Aluminum chassis. Thanks to the addition of Vision Booster, you should be able to see the on-screen content more easily. The AKG-branded speakers are also 20% larger to deliver better and louder sound quality.

Despite its thin 5.5mm frame, the Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery, which should be good enough to power the tablet for over a day of heavy use.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the biggest and most powerful Android tablet on the market. It packs a massive 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad-speaker setup, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and is powered by an enormous 11,200mAh battery. Storage 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB (expandable with microSD card) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB/ 16GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Battery 11,200mAh Ports Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP ultrawide, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch AMOLED, 60-120Hz Size 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Weight 732g (Wi-Fi)

Samsung has optimized One UI to take advantage of the bigger screen. Multi Window allows you to run up to three apps in windowed mode simultaneously. And with Pop-Up View, you can run apps as a floating window. The bundled S Pen lets you write in search bars, browsers, and app stores. It now also features bidirectional charging, so you can put it in the cradle in any orientation, and it will still charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9

If the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is too big, the Tab S9+ or S9 should fit your requirements. They pack the same chip and specs as the Ultra model, albeit with smaller displays. While the Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED 2x display, the Tab S9 packs an 11-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. This is a big upgrade for the latter, as the Galaxy Tab S8 used an 11-inch LTPS TFT panel.

While the S9+ has 12GB RAM, the entry-level Tab S9 ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 256GB configuration ships with 12GB RAM, though.

Samsung has equipped the Tab S9+ with the same camera rear camera setup as the Ultra model. So, you get a 13MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The Tab S9 ditches the rear ultra-wide camera. At the front, both Tab S9 models sport a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

There's a difference in the battery capacities of the two tablets as well: 10,090mAh for the S9+ and 8,400mAh for the regular S9.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB, 12GB 12GB Operating System Android 13 Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Battery 8,400mAh 10,090mAh Ports USB-C Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP; Front: 12MP 13MP + 8MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Price Starting at $800 Starting at $1000 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Weight 498g 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung is opening pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S9 series from July 26th, with retail availability scheduled starting August 11th. Pricing for the Tab S9 Ultra begins from $1,200, while the S9+ retails from $1,000. The entry-level Galaxy Tab S9 will cost $800 before any offers and discounts. If you need cellular connectivity, the Tab S9+ is the only tablet in the lineup to feature 5G support. The Tab S9 and S9 Ultra are only available with Wi-Fi connectivity. These are exorbitant prices for Android tablets, with the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9 costing the same as the 11-inch iPad Pro, which has a far superior app ecosystem.

