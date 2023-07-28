Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, as well as the S9+ and S9 Ultra models, comes with an included S Pen right in the box.

After the previous generation, the Galaxy Tab S8 was a bit of a disappointment; Samsung fans are hopeful that the latest generation can dramatically improve and muscle its way into the ranks of the best Android tablets. Thus far, signs are promising, with an upgraded AMOLED display (vs. the S8s rather lackluster LCD screen), improved processor, and battery, and the South Korean tech giant does have a reputation of learning from its mistakes to bolster areas where previous models have been the weakest.

One area where the Tab S8 did shine, however, was the inclusion of an S Pen right in the box, as well as a magnetized rear mount. The S Pen that came bundled with the S8 was light, comfortable to hold, and a great boon for the productivity-focused, and the S9 doesn't disappoint in this regard either.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 come with an S Pen?

Yes, alongside a USB-C charging cable and the typical glut of multi-language paperwork, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 includes an S Pen right in the box. This is also true for both of the more expensive, premiums S9 SKUs, the S9+ (the 12.4-inch display model) and the S9 Ultra (with its generous 14.6-inch display).

While Samsung's proprietary stylus has a bit of a reputation for being somewhat draggy, they are very user-friendly, light, and comfortable to hold for long note-taking or sketching sessions. Its inclusion here is especially welcome news when you consider that Samsung has been omitting the S Pen from recent models of its Tab A line—Tab A models have been without an included stylus since 2019.

What can the S Pen do with the Galaxy Tab S9?

The new S Pen included with the Tab S9 is model EJ-PX710. It features a built-in 2.40V capacitor for quick recharging, Bluetooth Low Energy (or BLE, which provides a similar connectivity range while reducing power consumption), and attaches to the S9 via a rear magnetic strip. Aside from scratching out notes or doodles on the screen, the S Pen allows you to remotely control your tablet, and snap photos, adjust the volume, or trigger preset macros or gestures without ever physically touching the tablet. It's also extremely low latency, which makes it feel closer to an actual pen than some laggier alternatives.

Whether you intend to use your S9 more for work or pleasure, the S Pen is a great pack-in, particularly given how much Samsung has improved its design and functionality through various iterations. The rear magnetic dock means you won't need to worry about finding a place to stash it between sessions, and with an ever-expanding stable of functions, the S Pen is quickly making a case for itself as the best accessory in the Android tablet market.