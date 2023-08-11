Tablets are hitting a point of no return in their ongoing identity crisis. The earliest models of the modern tablet — the first-gen iPad and its Android-powered rivals — were centered around media consumption above all else. But the arrival of Microsoft's Surface brought with it a new focus on an ever-growing lineup of productivity tools, including keyboards, styluses, and larger screens to better compete against standard laptops.

If you're after a great Android tablet that's build for getting some work done, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is your best bet. And while the larger two models can feel massive when away from their respective keyboard docks, the 11" base model manages to feel like something you'd want to use for games or movies on the go. But with a ballooning price tag, a larger question might remain about whether tablets are the right productivity tool for most buyers — and whether a slate this size is big enough for tackling your growing to-do task.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 8 / 10 If you're after an 11" tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 is the slate for you. It combines excellent performance and great battery life with a killer AMOLED panel that finally feels on par with its bigger siblings. But at $800, you'll really need to think about whether it's worth the upfront cost, or if a cheaper tablet for content consumption is the way to go. Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB, 12GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 8,400mAh Ports USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch, 2560x1600, AMOLED, 120Hz Price Starting at $800 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Measurements 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm Colors Beige, Graphite Weight 498g SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Pros Class-leading AMOLED display

Excellent performance and battery life

S Pen included in box Cons Expensive

Not compatible with older accessories

Some missing apps available on other platforms $800 at Samsung $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Price and availability

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S9 as part of its Unpacked lineup for summer 2023, and it's finally hitting store shelves. After a few weeks of pre-order, the device is now available from the storefront of your choice. In addition to being sold through Samsung — where you can take advantage of trade-in deals on your old hardware — you'll also find it at Best Buy and Amazon.

This generation introduces some solid upgrades, most notably the upgrade to an OLED display panel, but it comes at the cost (literally) of a price increase. The 128GB Tab S9 starts at $800, $100 more than its predecessor, while a 256GB model can be yours for a whopping $920.

Unlike the Tab S9+, there is no cellular variant for the 11" Galaxy Tab S9. Make sure to download documents and movies before you head out on the go (or at least set your phone up as a hotspot), because you're limited to Wi-Fi only.

Design and display

Despite arriving eighteen months after Samsung's last high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 hasn't seen much in the way of changes. This year, the company has taken a "don't fix what ain't broke" approach to nearly every product it has launched. Considering the longer cycles between tablet upgrades, that's all the more frustrating here, and I wouldn't blame anyone for feeling miffed at yet another iteration on the same core design language we've had since the Galaxy Tab S6 in 2019.

Frankly, though, tablets aren't in need of a full revolution, anyway. Samsung is far from the only brand keeping the same core look and feel for years at a time; just have a peek at the last half-decade of iPads. The biggest difference — one I've spilled plenty of digital ink on already — is the unwillingness to keep accessories working between generations. The Galaxy Tab S9's camera bump and S Pen holder are moved just enough to fit awkwardly in previous keyboard docks, and considering the price point these are going for, the least Samsung could do is try to ensure you get your money's worth across multiple generations.

If it sounds like I'm a little too focused on the e-waste issue here, it's because, well, there's not much to talk about when it comes to the design of this tablet. Aside from the warmer shade of silver seen here compared to my Tab S8, holding the two tablets together really cements the lack of imagination between generations. The camera bump is the obvious change here, with the S Pen also gaining the ability to charge magnetically in either orientation.

Whether you're coming from an older Galaxy Tab model or considering picking up one of Samsung's high-end tablets for the first time, the display is the main draw on the Tab S9. My biggest complaint surrounding last year's model — and, frankly, its predecessor as well — was the decision to limit AMOLED displays to the larger screens. Samsung's LCD panels weren't bad, but I'll take an OLED screen any day of the week, especially when it comes to content consumption.

I'm happy to say Samsung's 11" AMOLED display here is exactly as good as you'd expect. Colors are vibrant and poppy, if not particularly accurate, especially out of the box. Whether you're watching an unboxing on YouTube or binging through whatever series Netflix just premiered, everything looks fantastic.

I still feel pretty mixed about 16:10 displays on tablets. As I've covered in various reviews — such as my OnePlus Pad review from earlier this year — I much prefer something akin to what Apple has done with its tablets since the start. This aspect ratio doesn't particularly excel at anything: nearly any video you watch will still be letterboxed, scrolling through web pages in portrait mode feels awkward, and the screen itself isn't big enough to benefit from the extra vertical space the way a 16:10 laptop can.

I know plenty of people will disagree with me — it's all down to personal taste, and if you like 16:10 tablets, you're bound to like this. But even the 7:5 aspect ratio seen on the OnePlus Pad would've won me in a heartbeat. Maybe next time.

Other hardware and what's in the box

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the other big hardware swap here: moving to an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. I'm not a huge fan of side-mounted sensors, especially on tablets, where their ever-changing orientation can send you hunting for the power button. Obviously, the in-display sensor here will change locations depending on how you're holding the slate, but with the large icon shown directly on display, pinpointing its placement is a lot easier.

There's one more benefit, too: the power button is clickier than last generation, while its smaller shape helps better differentiate it from the volume rocker. Of course, I usually opted to turn the screen on with a double-tap anyway, considering I'd been touching the panel to unlock the device, but it's a nice (if subtle) improvement over last generation.

I was surprised, upon revisiting my Galaxy Tab S8 review, to realize I didn't mention the haptics on that slate. I'm not sure why; perhaps I turned them off so soon after setting the tablet up, that I completely forgot to return to their quality. Regardless, I'm happy to mention them on the Tab S9 — they're terrible. Whatever motor Samsung is using feels leftover from a mid-2010s smartphone, causing an uncomfortable feeling across the entire chassis when it goes off.

I have a sneaking suspicion that nailing haptics in a tablet — even one as relatively as small as the Tab S9 — will always be a challenge. There's a reason Apple has stayed away from this field, and frankly, I think it's in Samsung's interest to drop the feature altogether on a future Tab S10 lineup. Until then, buyers are best served by disabling them completely in settings.

Close

I don't have much to say about the bundled S Pen. I'm not a digital artist, but for taking notes, it does the job just fine. Compared to having to shell out more than $100 for an Apple Pencil, I'm happy to see Samsung including it here — though, considering the price bump this year, I gladly would've taken a model that didn't include the stylus in exchange for a cheaper starting price.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance, which is a great — if unnecessary — addition. It essentially makes these decidedly unrugged tablets into something that can withstand a storm or two, and in such a boring year for upgrades, it's a nice change.

In the box, you'll find the tablet, the S Pen, a USB-C cable, a SIM tool for opening the microSD card, and the usual legal paperwork. Even the box looks like last year's model.

Software and performance

Like Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Tab S9 runs One UI 5.1.1 atop Android 13 out of the box. If you've used a recent Samsung device — whether that's a smartphone or a tablet — you'll feel right at home here. Samsung hasn't thoroughly overhauled its software experience in a couple of years, though One UI 5.1.1 does add a couple of nice multitasking features. The taskbar, for example, will hold more recent apps than before, allowing for easily swapping back and forth between full-screen services.

The Tab S9 also supports DeX Mode, which transforms Android into a Windows-like operating system with app windows and a full desktop. It's a really nice addition, and when paired with a mouse and keyboard, makes the whole experience feel like a normal laptop. Obviously, it fits a little better on the Tab S9's larger siblings, but if you're DeX-curious, don't let the 11" screen here stop you from trying it out.

Largely, I think Android is much better on tablets than it's ever been. Google has put in the work to enhance most of its own services, and Samsung's own UI can fill in the gaps when necessary. Some apps — like Target or Instagram — force you to use the tablet vertically, lest you face the wrath of a terrible, no good, very bad compact view that is, effectively, unusable. Instagram has made some progress on developing a foldable-friendly UI, and I hope that means tablets are (finally) next on the list.

Honestly, my biggest problem with Android on tablets comes down to the age-old argument between consumption and productivity. If you're buying this ($800!) tablet for streaming, web browsing, online shopping, and gaming, you'll have a grand old time. But Apple still has Google beat when it comes to a handful of impressive, exclusive apps, and I don't see that changing any time soon.

Obviously, the bulk of these are, you know, Apple-developed apps, but the list continues to diversify. After years of GarageBand and iMovie, the company has started porting full-fledged Mac apps to the platform. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS might not be for everyone, but it's cool those apps are there. That's to say nothing about fan-favorite third-party services like Procreate or DaVinci Resolve; searching the Play Store for either of them brings up lesser alternatives and spam hoping to grab your attention (and cash).

For plenty of buyers, it doesn't matter that those specific apps aren't on Android. If needed, alternatives do exist, and only dedicated artists or other creatives will really seek out the features offered by those apps anyway. But isn't that the point? Why are you paying $800 — or more — for a pro-focused tablet when some of the hottest apps around aren't here? At that point, a more affordable option that cuts the price in half could make a lot more sense.

As for performance, what else can we say about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at this point? Paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the storage you select, the Tab S9 can handle pretty much anything you'll throw at it, and should treat you right for years to come. It's a little frustrating to see Samsung launching this tablet so close to the end of that SoC's lifecycle, but if you're after a powerful Android tablet, this is the one to get.

Camera

As part of the aforementioned camera redesign — the one that leaves last-gen accessories in the dust — Samsung has ditched the 6MP ultra-wide lens this time around, going with a seemingly-identical 13MP f/2.0 wide lens with autofocus support. Despite the minor camera bump, the tablet is large enough to avoid rocking back and forth on a desk, though considering the quality here, I have my doubts a bump was necessary at all.

You can take decent photos with this sensor provided you have enough light, though I'm not sure why you'd want to when the lenses on your phone will almost certainly run circles around this thing. No one dropping $800 on a tablet is rocking a budget Android phone, and even if they are, devices like the Pixel 7a — or even the Pixel 6a — will crush the Tab S9 in a head-to-head contest. This sensor is good enough for document scanning, but that's all it really exists for.

Close

Samsung is still keeping its dual setup for selfies limited to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, so you're stuck with the same 12MP f/2.4 camera for video meetings. As with last year's model, it's probably better than whatever's in your laptop at the moment, so don't hesitate on jumping onto that Meet call — you'll look great no matter where you are.

Battery life

Are there any modern tablets on the market that fail to impress with their battery life? My experience with the Galaxy Tab S9 — with its slightly larger battery compared to last-gen — has been as excellent on this front as you'd hope. After my initial charge upon receiving the device, the Tab S9 lasted for nearly three and a half days before I was ready to plug it in, with over seven hours of screen-on time. My second cycle wasn't quite as long, though at nearly three full days with over six hours of screen-on time, I still don't have much to complain about.

2 Images Close

Obviously, how long your slate lasts on a single charge will really depend on what you're doing with it. My two main use cases — browsing the web and watching YouTube videos — aren't particularly intensive, but considering how I prefer to pump up the brightness, those keeping their displays a little dimmer should see even better numbers than mine.

The Galaxy Tab S9 supports up to 45W fast-charging, though you'll need to pick up your own charger for these speeds — you won't find one bundled in the box.

Competition

This tablet — and its larger siblings — are aimed squarely at the iPad Pro lineup, and frankly, you won't find many other Android options vying for the crown like this. The vast majority of Tab S9 alternatives are midrange or budget offerings; outside of a couple of China-exclusive options, this is the only tablet powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 I could find.

As such, I can imagine plenty of shoppers looking towards Google to fill the big screen-shaped hole in their hearts. The Pixel Tablet arrived at the tail end of June to mostly positive reviews. My AP colleague Taylor Kerns praised its performance, screen, and the concept of the bundled speaker dock — while lambasting the real-world actual practicality of Google's bundled speaker.

Really, I think the Pixel Tablet is a great option if you're looking for a content consumption device, not one for content creation. There's no official keyboard or stylus offerings — Google has positioned its slate as a device perfect for binging HBO Max or catching up on email. If that's all you're looking for in a tablet (and you can live with the shift from OLED to LCD), the Pixel Tablet will save you several hundreds of dollars before accounting for any sales, and even includes that neat, albeit flawed, speaker dock in the box.

We're not so different, you and I.

If you're looking for a high-performance tablet, your only real options are from Apple. The M1-powered iPad Air and M2-powered iPad Pro series are both excellent, high-end slates that can handle anything you'd want to throw at them. They also take advantage of some of those iOS-exclusive apps I outlined in the software section above.

I'm not here to pretend iPadOS is some bastion of computing — frankly, I think the last few updates have shown Apple doesn't have much of a vision for its tablets these days — but I also won't act like most iPads aren't pretty good. Plus, Apple has shown a strong commitment to its library of accessories, with most tablets from the past few years sharing keyboard docks and other tools.

Should you buy it?

The market is awash with dozens of affordable Android tablets, but if you're after something in the high-end space, Samsung remains one of the few options available. If an 11" iPad Pro competitor is something you're dying for, I think the Galaxy Tab S9 is it. The screen looks great, it's thin and light with great battery life, and has plenty of accessories that'll let you build it out into the ultra-portable laptop replacement you've always dreamed of owning.

But I'd really consider what you're going to use this tablet for before dropping $800 on one. Can you learn to live with an LCD panel? Do you need a bundled S Pen? Are you going to be frustrated if your accessories don't last longer than one generation, despite how much you've paid for them? If you're after the Porsche of Android tablets — logic be damned — I think you'll be happy with what's here. But if you're buying something for endless binge watching and scrolling through your assortment of social feeds — the things tablets are best at — I'd push you to consider something a little more wallet-friendly.