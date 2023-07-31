Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung's middle Tab A larger, more durable tablet Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ brings a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance, better storage options, more memory, and more cameras compared to the iPad Air. However, it does cost significantly more and its Snapdragon CPU will have a hard time keeping up with Apple's M1 chip. Pros IP68 water and dust resistance Larger 12.4-inch display with AMOLED tech S Pen is included with each tablet 256GB SSD as a start, with expandable storage Cons Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU not as powerful as Apple's M1 Costs considerably more than the iPad Air Just two color options $1000 at Samsung

Source: Apple Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Apple's compact marvel More power, less expensive $560 $599 Save $39 The iPad Air is smaller and lighter than the Tab S9+, yet it brings outstanding performance from Apple's M1 CPU. It costs way less than the Galaxy tablet, it comes in five difference colors, and its tablet software experience is hard to beat. There is, however, no expandable storage, basic models start at 64GB, and there's no mini-LED or OLED tech in the display. Pros Far more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S9+ M1 CPU is am efficient powerhouse Five colors available Lighter and more compact Cons 64GB basic model, tops out at 256GB storage No expandable storage Samsung's AMOLED display tech is more impressive $560 at Amazon



Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are here with a triple threat offering of Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra devices. The 12.4-inch Tab S9+ looks like it will take over as the best Android tablet from the predecessor Tab S8+, but it will also be in direct competition with Apple and its 10.9-inch iPad Air tablet. If you're wondering whether you should buy Samsung's new Tab S9+ or Apple's iPad Air from 2022, I've put together this comparison that explores the differences and similarities between the two tablets. Let's see if the Tab S9+ or iPad Air is a better choice for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung's refreshed Galaxy Tab S9+ was announced July 26 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event alongside Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Tab Ultra siblings. These tablets are now available for preorder, and we're currently looking at an official launch August 11, 2023. If you are picking up a new tablet today, be sure to have a look at Samsung's Tab S9 preorder deals to save a bunch of money.

The Tab S9+ with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity only starts at $1,000 for a model with 256GB of storage. If you'd like to add 5G connectivity to your Tab S9+, the price climbs by $150. I wrote a separate guide comparing the Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi and 5G models with a lot more information.

Apple's iPad Air is now in its fifth generation with a refresh launched in 2022. Prices start at $600 for a model with 64GB of storage space, climbing to $750 if you bump the storage to 256GB. Adding 5G connectivity to the iPad Air tacks on another $150 premium to either model. The most you'll pay is about $900, which makes Apple's tablet cheaper than even the introductory Tab S9+ configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) Storage 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) 64GB / 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Apple M1 Memory 12GB 8GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 iPadOS 16 Battery 10,090mAh 28.6Wh Ports Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C 3.1 (Gen 2) Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP, 12MP 12MP Wide, f/1.8 aperture / 12MP UW, f/2.4 aperture Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 10.9-inch IPS LCD, 2360 x 1640 Size 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 1.02 pounds / 461g (Wi-Fi), 1.02 pounds /462g (5G) Connectivity 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Colors Beige, Graphite Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue Weight 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) 1.02 pounds / 461g (Wi-Fi), 1.02 pounds /462g (5G)

Design

Samsung's Tab S9+ is the middle sibling, bringing a larger 12.4-inch display compared to the standard Tab S9. Overall dimensions measure 11.23 x 7.3 x 0.22 inches (285.4mm x 185.4mm x 5.7mm), and the Tab S9+ without 5G weighs about 1.28 pounds (581g). Adding 5G connectivity tacks on another five grams. The Tab S9+ has a quad-speaker setup with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos.

Beige and Graphite colors are available for the Tab S9+'s aluminum chassis. Samsung has included an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making the tablet quite durable even under adverse conditions. Even the S Pen that comes with the Tab S9+ has an IP68 rating. If you're traveling or using your tablet in the field, the Tab S9+ should be able to put up with a lot. The iPad Air doesn't feature anything of the sort, making it better suited for indoor use.

Source: Samsung

The iPad Air (Gen 5) weighs in at a much lighter 1.02 pounds (461g), adding just an extra gram if you opt for 5G connectivity. It measures 9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches (247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm), giving it a more compact footprint compared to the Tab S9+. Two speakers live on the bottom edge.

One area where Apple pulls ahead is color finishes. The iPad Air comes in Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue colors, giving you a lot more selection compared to the Tab S9+ and its two options. The iPad Pro and the Tab S9+ can both be connected to magnetic keyboards. These accessories, sold separately, give the tablets a laptop feel, and they'll be particularly useful for anyone who uses a tablet as a primary device.

Both the Tab S9+ and iPad Air are available with 5G connectivity. Apple's tablet otherwise has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, whereas Samsung's tablet has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Running these tablets with a great Wi-Fi 6 router will deliver the best results.

Display

Source: Samsung

When I compared the Galaxy Tab S9+ to the iPad Pro, I noted the larger Apple tablet's impressive HDR capabilities and mini-LED tech. The iPad Air unfortunately doesn't have the same premium specs, but it still has a great screen. It measures in at 10.9 inches with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, hitting up to 500 nits brightness with solid color reproduction. The anti-reflective finish also helps reduce glare, but it does top out at 60Hz. In our Apple iPad Air (2022) review, we noted that "even if it is a little dated by Android standards, the iPad Air's LCD screen is crisp and vibrant."

The iPad Air works with the second-gen Apple Pencil, giving you one of the best inking experiences around. However, unlike the Tab S9+, you'll have to buy the active pen separately. The iPad Air has a magnetic connector on the side where you can attach the Apple Pencil when not in use.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ has a larger 12.4-inch AMOLED 2X screen with incredible color and contrast. Samsung doesn't specify a resolution, but it looks to be somewhere around 2800 x 1752. The screen can drop as low as a 0.3ms response time for gaming, and it has a refresh rate that climbs to 120Hz. The AMOLED tech will deliver the best contrast possible, with the darkest blacks and the lightest whites.

An S Pen is included with each Tab S9+, furthering its value. The S Pen attaches magnetically to the back of the tablet when not in use, charging it up while it rests. Embedded beneath the Tab S9+'s display is a fingerprint reader for extra security. The iPad Pro also offers Touch ID, though the reader is doubled up with the power button on the top edge of the tablet.

Cameras

Samsung has, for now, only given us basic camera specs for its Tab S9+, but we can still make some comparisons. The back of the Tab S9+ has a 13MP autofocus camera that's joined by an 8MP ultrawide camera. There's also a camera on the front of the tablet — embedded into the display bezel with no need for a notch — that hits 12MP.

The iPad Air's camera setup includes a 12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture on the back and a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture on the front. The rear cam's digital zoom climbs to 5x, and it can shoot 4K video at up to 60 FPS. The front camera has a 122° FOV and can record at up to 1080p at 60 FPS. The extra rear ultrawide camera on the Tab S9+ will be enjoyed by some, but it's definitely not a deal-breaker. You're ultimately getting some great cameras in either tablet.

Software

Like the iPad Pro, the iPad Air operates on iPadOS 16. You get a great blend of features from iOS and macOS, and it's particularly potent when you're invested into other Apple products. Apple has done an incredible job settings its tablets up for success, and that involves outstanding app support that Android still has a problem matching. Apps are well optimized for the tablet format, and there are plenty of exclusives that you won't find elsewhere.

The Tab S9+ runs on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 layer adding camera and photo gallery upgrades, improved widgets, new Modes and Routines, and improved screen-shotting. There aren't really any surprises here, and if you've used an Android tablet before you'll know exactly what you're getting yourself into.

Samsung's DeX software is a potent tool that can give your tablet a full desktop computer feel. Connecting to a monitor changes the look of the OS, and all you have to do is add a keyboard to make the most of it. The same can be said for the iPad Air. Connecting Apple's tablet to an external monitor via the USB-C port will give it an iMac feel that can undoubtedly boost productivity.

Performance and battery life

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S9+, like its other Tab S9 siblings, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. Like Apple and its M-series chips, Samsung is getting good mileage out this CPU by using it with multiple devices.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, we saw a Geekbench 5 single-core score of 1,538 and multi-core score of 4,913. The advanced cooling capabilities in the Tab S9+ will help inflate those numbers, but even then the Apple M1 CPU should come out on top. Looking at collected scores at the Geekbench website, the iPad Air regularly hits more than 1,700 on a single core and more than 7,000 on multiple cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 isn't going to feel slow, but it won't quite keep up with Apple's incredible custom processor.

The iPad Air is capped at 8GB of RAM, and it has a paltry 64GB of storage space in the basic model. This helps keep the introductory price down, but it doesn't do much for users who rely on local storage. Apple also offers 256GB of storage space, which adds $150 to the cost. This is what I'd recommend for most people unless you really don't mind relying on cloud storage.

The Tab S9+ has 12GB of RAM, and it comes with 256GB of 512GB of storage space. The microSD card reader can also be used to expand storage by up to another 1TB. That makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ the right choice for those with large app and file libraries, as the iPad Air has no expandable storage. Battery life is hard to peg down until we get the Tab S9+ in for testing, but we do know that the iPad Air can go for about 10 hours if you aren't pushing the system. We'll have more info in this area once we review the Tab S9+.

Which tablet should you buy?

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9+ is a gorgeous tablet that offers a nice balance between the basic Tab S9 and the oversized Tab S9 Ultra. It should prove to be the best option for most people out of the Tab S9 lineup. If you've decided to shop strictly inside the Tab series, be sure to have a look at our Galaxy Tab S9 vs. Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs. Tab S9+ comparisons.

Compared to the 2022 iPad Air, the Tab S9+ offers a larger display with superior AMOLED technology for deep contrast and excellent color. This also makes the Tab S9+ larger and heavier. You should be more comfortable using the Tab S9+ outdoors or on the go (especially while traveling), as it has IP68 water and dust resistance. The Tab S9+ costs quite a bit more than the iPad Air, but it offers larger storage capacities and the ability to expand storage with a microSD card reader. Each tablet also comes with an S Pen.

The Tab S9+ likely won't match the performance of the Apple M1 CPU, but that doesn't mean it can't offer a snappy experience for everyday apps and games.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung's middle Tab The Galaxy Tab S9+ has a larger, more impressive display compared to the iPad Air, and its IP68 water and dust resistance makes it more durable. It likely won't match the performance of the Air's M1 CPU, but it has larger storage options (with expandable capabilities) and more memory. Just be prepared to pay quite a bit more compared to the iPad. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

The iPad Air (2022) is an attractive tablet that should cater to those who enjoy traveling light. It doesn't have any IP ratings for elemental resistances, but it can still make for a great traveling partner with the right accessories. The fact that it costs so much less than the Tab S9+ is also a huge selling point; combined with the Apple M1 CPU's impressive performance, you really won't have to worry about sacrificing power even though you're paying — in most cases — hundreds less.

Samsung's AMOLED display tech is superior to the iPad Air's LCD screen. The iPad Air doesn't benefit from the same mini-LED tech as the iPad Pro, but it's still a crisp display with good color reproduction. The smaller size won't be for everyone, but you can always connect to an external display when it's time to really maximize productivity.

The basic model does start at 64GB of storage space, and there's no card reader to expand storage. That will undoubtedly irk some who hate relying on cloud storage, but at least you can upgrade to 256GB for a $150 premium.