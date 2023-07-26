Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Faster performance The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is an iterative improvement over the Tab S8+, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset should bring a nice performance bump as well as battery life improvements. Outside of performance, these two tablets are largely the same experience. If buying new, the Tab S9+ is the way to go, but there is no need to upgrade if you already own the Tab S8+. Pros Snappy performance Beautiful AMOLED display Years of security and OS updates Cons Very expensive Large and heavy $1000 at Samsung

For some time, Samsung has been the company to beat in the Android tablet space. They routinely put out well-designed, quality tablets at just about every price point to satisfy all your tablet needs. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ was Android Police’s 2022 tablet of the year and continues to be the standard for Android tablets. With the Galaxy Tab S9+ launch, Samsung is looking to up the ante and retain its crown of having the best Android tablet on the market. It’s time to find out if the Galaxy Tab S9+ is ready to carry the torch forward and if it’s worth upgrading from the Tab S8+.

Price, availability, and specs

Being one of the biggest tablet launches of the year, you should be able to find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ in the same places as the Tab S8+. This includes Amazon and Best Buy, as well as a variety of carriers. The Galaxy Tab S9+ was announced on July 26, 2023, and will launch on August 11. The Tab S8+ was announced in February 2022, with a launch date of April 14, 2022. The Tab S8+ launched at a retail price of $900. However, Samsung has decided to up the cost of the Tab S9+ to $1000 or $1150 if you want 5G.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Storage 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) 128, 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB 8, 12GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Android 13 with One UI 5 Battery 10,090mAh 10090 mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP, 12MP 13MP primary, 6MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 12.4-inch OLED, 1752 x 2800 @ 120Hz Price Starting at $1000 $899.99 Connectivity 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2

Design

The Galaxy Tab S series has always been about premium design, which should continue with the Tab S9+. You can expect the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S8+ to look and feel very similar. That means the front of these tablets is dominated by their respective displays, with minor bezels surrounding them. The back has a thin slot designed to hold the included S Pen magnetically. The single camera lens is tucked in the upper right corner when holding the tablet in landscape mode.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ measures 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm and weighs 581g for the Wi-Fi version and 586g for the 5G version. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is similarly sized, measuring 285 x 185 x 5.7mm, and weighs slightly less at 567g for the Wi-Fi version and 572g for the 5G version.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ will be available in either Beige or Graphite. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is available in Silver, Graphite, and Pink Gold. The Tab S9+ has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Tab S8+ has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Display

Samsung is known for providing amazing displays, and the ones used on these tablets won’t disappoint. The Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a similar 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both tablets also ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Software

Software on both tablets will look and feel the same. The Tab S9+ and the Tab S8+ run Android 13 with Samsung’s custom One UI 5. You can expect the same software optimizations for split-screen viewing, an app panel on the edge of the display, and floating window support. Both tablets include an S Pen and can take advantage of all the built-in pen features.

Samsung has set the standard for Android software support. The Tab S9+ will get Android upgrades through 2027 and security updates through 2028. The Tab S8+, being a year older, will get Android upgrades until 2026 and security updates through 2027.

Performance

The Galaxy Tab S9+ should be a slightly better performer than the Galaxy Tab S8+. The Tab S9+ comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Tab S8+ has a slightly inferior, but still very capable, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It also has less RAM at 8GB and less storage space, shipping in 128GB or 256GB variants. Both tablets support microSD cards up to 1TB, letting you expand your storage and alleviate any storage limitations.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a fairly stronger chipset than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Coupled with the additional RAM, the Tab S9+ should easily outperform the Tab S8+. This will be especially true in more demanding tasks, such as gaming. That doesn’t mean the Tab S8+ is weak or offers a bad experience. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is still strong enough to meet most needs and will likely serve you well for years to come.

Battery Life

With a 10,090mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is an acceptable but average performer. With heavy use, it can make it about two days between charges. Easily enough to get you through a day or so of heavy work, but not long enough to be worry-free on a vacation.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ ships with the same 10,090mAh battery capacity, but the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should give it a bit better battery life. Both tablets can be charged via the USB-C port.

Camera

The camera quality on tablets has always been subpar compared to flagship phones, which also rings true here. The Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a similar setup with a 13MP main lens, a 6MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Neither tablet is going to replace your digital camera or smartphone anytime soon, but in a pinch, they can be serviceable with adequate light. The front-facing camera on both tablets is more than enough to get you through a video call.

Which is right for you?

These tablets are so similar that picking one over the other is a tough call. If you are buying a brand-new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is clearly the winner at standard retail pricing. It equals the Tab S8+ in every category but bests it in one crucial area, performance. The included Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and extra RAM will not only help you run the latest apps and games today, but it will be able to keep up with your daily tasks for a long time. The efficiency of the chipset should also lead to a meaningful battery life increase which is always welcome.

If you already own the Galaxy Tab S8+ then the simple answer is to hold onto it and move on, knowing that you still have an amazingly capable device. Apart from performance, it matches the Tab S9+ in most categories, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is likely still more than enough for your daily usage. Outside the performance and battery life categories, these two tablets are similar in just about every other way.