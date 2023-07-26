Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth only No 5G, but $150 more affordable The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It weighs about 5 grams less than the Tab S9+ with 5G model, and it also costs about $150 less. Unless you can foresee needing to often be connected to the internet outside of Wi-Fi range, this should be a better choice. Pros Costs $150 less than the 5G model Awesome 12.4-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz Weighs about 5 grams less than the 5G model Cons No 5G LTE connectivity $1000 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G Connected everywhere The same tablet, with 5G Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ also comes with 5G, though you'll have to spend $150 more for the feature. The tablet weighs about 5 grams more than the non-5G model, but otherwise has the exact same specifications. Pros Keeps you connected anywhere with 5G LTE Same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and config options Same 12.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Cons Costs $150 more than standard Wi-Fi model Slightly heavier (by 5 grams) $1150 at Samsung



Samsung unveiled its refreshed Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra tablets at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, and there are actually four total tablets in the new lineup. That's all thanks to a 5G variant for the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+, which otherwise has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity. The tablets are listed separately, but is there really that much of a difference besides the wireless capabilities and the price? Let's compare the two Galaxy Tab S9+ tablets to help you pick the best Android tablet possible.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. S9+ with 5G: Price, availability, and specs

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G were recently announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. The standard tablet that relies on Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is expected to start at $1,000 for a model with 256GB of storage, while the 5G model with additional cellular connectivity should start at $1,150 for 256GB of storage.

Prices will climb accordingly if you decide to opt for 512GB of storage in either tablet. You can preorder the tablets now, with an expected launch August 11.

Here's a look at the specs found in each Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet. Note that the only real differences aside from 5G and LTE connectivity are in the price and in the weight.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G Storage 256GB/ 512GB (expandable with microSD) 256GB / 512GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB 12GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Battery 10,090mAh 10,090mAh Ports Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP, 12MP 13MP + 8MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Price Starting at $1000 Starting at $1,150 Size 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 11.23 x 7.3 x 0.22 inches (285.4mm x 185.4mm x 5.7mm) Connectivity 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetoooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Weight 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) 1.29 pounds (586g)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. S9+ with 5G: Design and display

Source: Samsung

The physical difference between these two tablets comes down to the weight. The Galaxy Tab S9+ without 5G weighs 581g, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G weighs 586g. That's not a difference that you're likely going to feel during everyday use, so there's really no downside if you go with the 5G model. The dimensions are otherwise identical, landing you a tablet that measures 11.23 x 7.3 inches (285.4mm x 185.4mm) and measuring just 0.22 inches (5.7mm) thin.

Both Tab S9+ options have a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with maximum 120Hz refresh rate, set into a body available in Graphite and Beige colors. The front of the tablets has a 12MP ultrawide (UW) camera, as well as 13MP autofocus (AF) and 8MP ultrawide cameras on the back. Four speakers with AKG tuning are the same across all tablets, and Dolby Atmos is on board for some extra effects.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. S9+ with 5G: Performance and connectivity

Source: Samsung

Both Galaxy Tab S9+ models come with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3; this is best used with a powerful Wi-Fi 6 router, landing you a reliable and fast internet connection. Opting for the Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G will unlock the additional 5G LTE capabilities for a cellular connection. That gives you internet just about anywhere you go.

At the tablets' helm is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage space. This can be expanded with a microSD card, with a 1TB maximum capacity. Both tablets have a 10,090mAh battery. We called the older Tab S8+ "the only high-end Android tablet you should buy" in our glowing Galaxy Tab S8+ review, and we expect the Tab S9+ to live up to its predecessor with the new CPU and extra storage space.

Which Galaxy Tab S9+ should you choose?

Source: Samsung

Considering the lack of any major differences aside from cellular connectivity, choosing the right Galaxy Tab S9+ should be a painless experience.

Those who don't plan on taking their Galaxy Tab S9+ very far beyond the front door shouldn't really find a need for 5G connectivity. You'll have an internet connection as long as you're within Wi-Fi range, and you can always check out a great VPN if you're dealing with unsecured Wi-Fi while away from home. Saving that $150 on the non-5G model could go toward expanding your tablet's storage instead.

