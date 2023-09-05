These days, you have a few choices when it comes to purchasing an Android tablet. But if you're looking for the cream of the crop, your options are drastically less. Samsung is a consistent front-runner when it comes to high-end Android tablets, offering some of the very best devices with the Tab S-series, all pushing top-of-the-line specs. But how much can a tablet be improved every 18 months? Well, to be honest, not all that much this year.

For 2023, we are looking at iterative updates for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line, including the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G reviewed here. Despite only a few noticeable changes on the outside, it's what's inside that matters, and with the launch of the Tab S9+, we get a device running the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Sure, the choice to upgrade this year may not make monetary sense if you already own a Tab S8+, but if you're looking to buy the best Android tablet on the market that comes in a size that makes sense (sorry, Ultra owners), Samsung has returned to claim its crown as the king of tablets with the Galaxy Tab S9+.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 9 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the middle child of three, a 12.4-inch tablet running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with a high refresh rate screen that's a pleasure to use. Storage 256/512GB (expandable with microSD) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Battery 10,090mAh Ports Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 8MP, 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch, 1752 x 2800, 120Hz AMOLED Price From $1000 Size 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm Connectivity 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Beige, Graphite IP RATING IP68 Weight 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Front Camera 12MP Ultrawide Rear Cameras 13MP Wide + 13MP Ultrawide Dimensions 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm Charging 45W Fast charging Pros Screen size and ratio are great for media consumption

Included pen is very responsive for drawing and writing

IP68 water resistance is reassuring

Fantastic speakers Cons No headphone jack

Unable to lock high refresh rate

Fingerprint reader would be better in the power button

Where's 65W charging? $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1150 at AT&T

Price, availability, network

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is available to purchase from a wide selection of retailers, from Samsung itself to Best Buy, Amazon, and carriers like AT&T that offer 5G devices that can take advantage of mobile data. That said, since the S9+'s launch, Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy have all been selling the 512GB version for the same $1000 as the 256GB, taking $200 off this emphatically expensive tablet. If you choose to go with the 256GB Wi-Fi model, that'll run you $999, but if you want to jump up to the 512GB Wi-Fi model, you'll need to spend $1200. Of course, if you wish to snag the device on a carrier with 5G support, such as AT&T, you're going to spend $1500 on the 256GB mobile data model.

Seeing that AT&T was kind enough to send a review unit for its Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G model, I was able to test how well 5G works on the device. Having traveled to a local shopping area or two over the past few weekends, I retained the ability to work online, editing documents and chatting in Slack perfectly fine, pulling down 20–30 Mbps with ease. This was my first experience using mobile data built into a tablet, and I must say the ability to grab the tablet no matter where you are and jump online was incredibly convenient.

Design and hardware

To be quite honest, little has changed on the outside of the Tab S9+ compared to the Tab S8+. I should know — I bought the Tab S8+ last year, so I am able to compare the two devices directly hand-in-hand. The biggest change is to the rear camera bump, which now consists of two separate lens housings in line with the pen storage/charging area. The ultrawide lens has changed from 6MP to 8MP, so the change in housing design makes sense; the hardware is now different. But at the same time, this one minor change does mean you won't be using last year's form-fitted cases and keyboards, which sure is odd for a company that loves to tell everyone about how "green" it is.

Beyond the new camera bump on the Tab S9+, everything else looks the same as the Tab S8+, right down to the graphite color (there's also a beige option available, which looks incredibly slick).

Close

When holding the device in portrait, the power and volume buttons are still housed along the right edge, and since I'm reviewing AT&T's model with 5G, the SIM slot and SD slot are located towards the lower right. The USB-C port still sits at the bottom of the device, and you'll find pogo pins centered on the left edge to account for the optional keyboard attachment. There's no headphone jack despite how large the device is (but thinness plays a role here more than anything, and the Tab S9+ is pretty dang thin). You do get four speakers aligned along the top and bottom, perfect locations for when you're holding the device in portrait guaranteeing they sound balanced to your ears. Oh, and the fingerprint reader is under the screen, centered towards the bottom. It's admittedly not my favorite area to place a sensor on a tablet.

There's also the S Pen, which sits comfortably in its little charging cradle indented in the rear of the tablet. I can say the magnet that holds the pen feels stronger this year, where the pen is less likely to be knocked off, which is nice to see. Keeping the pen charged is pretty convenient, and much like last year, the pen functions the same. There's a button to pull off air commands, and in general, writing feels pretty dang responsive. Personally, as someone who loves to doodle, I choose to do so primarily on my Tab S9+ out of all the devices in my house. That's how much I like using the S Pen for art.

Close

For better or worse, the Galaxy Tab S9+ not only looks like the previous model, but it looks like any other slab of glass and metal we call tablets. Nothing stands out, but seeing the Tab S9+ is mostly a utilitarian device, it doesn't really need to, and I'm fine with that. I don't pull out my Tab to draw attention; I use it when I need to get something done, and to Samsung's credit, there are enough apps and features that bolster the experience, which is exactly why Samsung has little competition at the high end outside of Apple and the iPad Pro.

Display and speakers

The 12.4-inch OLED screen is absolutely gorgeous with inky blacks and colors that pop, but it's also a high refresh rate screen, which plays a huge role in how pleasing the screen is to look at. Long gone are the days of janky animations on Android, thanks in large part to the 120Hz screen something like the Tab S9+ offers. A high refresh rate is also crucial when using the S Pen, as you want the screen updating just as fast as you are drawing/writing.

Another notable point about the screen is its ratio. Samsung is partial to 16:10, a ratio I feel is best suited for modern media like movies, TV shows, and video games. Sure, most Android games will fit the screen because they were made to scale. But what about streaming games? Well, streamed games will mostly be displayed in 16:9, resulting in minimal letterboxing. The same goes for TV shows and movies; most are 16:9, which means they'll mostly fill the screen. US comic books also fit on the 16:10 screen nicely with minimal letterboxing (this also allows for smooth page-to-page transitions when reading comics since there's no pillarboxing causing gaps between the pages like an iPad would offer with the same content).

So, for me, it makes a ton of sense to use a tablet with a 16:10 ratio since a ton of the content I consume fits the screen better than other ratios. I'm sure many will argue otherwise, that 4:3 or 3:2 are better for work and such things, and that may be true if you read websites a lot or work with text documents, but if you're a media hound, there's no tablet better suited to consuming that media than the Galaxy Tab S9+. The screen is just large enough to get lost in the movies on the screen, and it's still small enough to hold with one hand or tote around the house and office.

But what good is a killer screen if the sound sucks? No worries — the quad stereo speakers by AKG sound fantastic. I love listening to Spotify through these speakers, especially when reading manga or streaming a few rounds of Rocket League. And movies sound great, too, plus you get support for Dolby Atmos for some surround sound while watching the latest blockbuster.

Software and performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. Samsung offers plenty of extra features to make the Tab S line shine, like Multi Window support that allows up to three apps on the screen at the same time. You also have the option to float windows with Pop-Up View. And then there's DeX, a full-fledged desktop you can jump to with the tap of a button in the Quick Settings panel, perfect for getting a bit of work done away from home, especially if there's a spare monitor and mouse to connect to.

But there are also tiny flourishes that really make the tablet experience shine as well. Did you know you can write with the pen into fields in your browser, and the tablet will change that handwritten scratch into text? This works impressively well and is incredibly convenient. I was scribbling my name and address into all kinds of sites as the good consumer I am. Worked every time. And unlike the early days of the iPad Pro, you can use the S Pen to navigate the entirety of the Tab's software, from pulling up the app drawer to flipping pages while reading an e-book or comic. So, for those who hate getting fingerprints on the screen, yes, pen navigation is a legitimate option if you ignore the in-screen fingerprint reader and opt to type your password.

Close

Personally, I've used the Tab S9+ to edit in Docs with the pen, annotating like a madman, and I enjoyed it. I've also used the Tab S9+ to edit many of the images in this review, with Snapseed coming in clutch. You can actually use this tablet to get work done. While my main use will still be reading comic books and manga, I like the fact I can pack the Galaxy Tab S9+ in a bag as a reliable tool should I need to get some work done while out and about.

The only thing missing for me is the lack of control over the screen's framerate. Your option is a 60Hz mode or an adaptive high refresh rate mode, with adaptive reaching up to 120Hz. I would prefer total control over the screen's framerate on a $1,000 tablet; the battery should be mine to waste if I wish. Seeing that I've been using all of my phones locked to their highest refresh rates for years and always manage to get a day's worth of battery, I'm sure the 10,090mAh in the Tab S9+ would work just fine locked to 120Hz. Rest assured, this is a software issue, one Samsung could easily fix with an update.

Close

By and large, performance is on point, even with the adaptive framerate constantly changing on the fly. All of the apps I use perform optimally without any noticeable issues. The entire experience is polished, and while Android may still not have as many big-hitting apps designed for tablet screens as iOS, the majority scale just fine. Even apps that were buggy for years (looking at you, Marvel Unlimited) finally figured out how to scale properly across a range of screen sizes. Tablets finally feel mature on Android, especially when using the Tab S9+.

After all, performance should be great; just look at the specs. You have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a top-of-the-line processor that's paired with 12GB RAM. Apps fly, and browsing any manner of website is plenty snappy. And games perform great, too; I highly recommend the tablet for gaming. The Tab S9+ is a media powerhouse, chewing through movies, games, websites, and comics of all kinds. And it should be for what it costs, but I definitely don't have any complaints in this regard.

Cameras

Outside of writing reviews, I don't think I've ever used a tablet camera on purpose, front or back. Perhaps that's just me, but it's the last thing I worry about when buying a tablet. Still, Samsung has done a swell job with what's on offer. The S9+ comes with a 12MP ultrawide front cam, and it does a respectable job for selfies and video calls, especially if the lighting is good. Sure, your phone probably has a better front cam. But again, who buys a tablet for its cameras?

The story is similar for the rear 13MP and 8MP ultrawide lenses. With enough light, the photos can look good, but the phone in your pocket will still smoke the Tab S9+. Think of the rear and front cameras more as utilitarian tools to be used for video meetings, scanning documents, or even taking pictures of wine labels for your wine collection app.

Close

Battery and charging

You get a 10,090mAh battery with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. This is the same size as the Tab S8+, and you can expect similar battery life where you can get around two days of heavy use. And if you're a lighter user like me, mainly reading and surfing the web, you'll probably charge the device once a week. It all comes down to how you use your tablet, so if you plan to game a lot, expect to plug in more. Thankfully, you can charge to full within an hour and a half using the supported 45W fast charging, though it sure would be nice to see 65W charging for the Tab S line one of these days.

Competition

You actually have a few options out there when it comes to 11-inch and 12-inch tablets. First and foremost, if you don't mind dropping 1.4 inches, the regular Galaxy Tab S9 offers the same screen at 11 inches, with the same processor and RAM as the Plus and Ultra models, for $800, $200 less than the S9+. Unfortunately, there's no cellular model.

But if you'd rather not buy a Samsung device, and you're looking for a true competitor, well, you're going to have to look at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It does retail for $100 more, but there's an argument to be made that you know what you get with Apple, along with a gorgeous screen that also supports high frame rates. Plus, Apple offers plenty of tablet-optimized apps, so it offers a strong tablet ecosystem to carry the experience.

Should you buy it?

I'll absolutely be picking up a Galaxy Tab S9+, as I do every time Samsung releases a new model. I like tablets, and I love Android, and Samsung makes the best Android tablets, hands-down. Yes, this year is mostly a reiteration of the previous installment with some fine-tuning. So, for most, I wouldn't recommend the upgrade if you already own an S8, as you won't gain much by splashing out.

But if you don't have a Galaxy Tab S device that's recent or are simply looking for an iPad Pro competitor that runs Android, the Tab S9 series is it. And, really, the Galaxy Tab S9+ hits the sweet spot of size and portability. It's that simple, and it's why I can easily recommend the device. Of course, I will be waiting for a sale, and with Christmas around the corner, I bet we'll see some great deals before the year is out.