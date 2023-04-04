Samsung makes some exciting and innovative phones, and the same can be said about its premium tablets too. The AMOLED display toting Galaxy Tab S series has been among the top Android tablets money can buy for a while — however, it's just about time for a refresh. We've learned a fair bit about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series so far, including the knowledge that water and dust resistance could become a staple of the tablet lineup. We're now coming across a handful of renders of the Galaxy Tab S9+, which will sit between the entry-level Galaxy Tab S9 and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

These renders come as part of a collaboration between Steve Hemmerstoffer, a.k.a. OnLeaks, and WolfofTablet. There's also a 360-degree video accompanying the renders of the Galaxy Tab S9+, revealing no major changes from the predecessor in terms of design. The source also revealed some of the hardware packed inside the upcoming Samsung tablet, including the same 120Hz 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, two rear cameras on the back, a solitary selfie camera, four stereo speakers, and a thickness of 5.64mm, just a smidgen under the predecessor's 5.7mm.

Source: WolfofTablet

One noticeable design difference in the Galaxy Tab S8+ successor is the separation of the rear cameras and the S Pen slot. This means the cameras and the S Pen slot stand out now, rather than giving the impression that it's just one long bar that comprises both the S Pen holder and the rear camera. We still don't know what type of mobile chipset the company will utilize, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could most likely be the SoC of choice.

Based on previous reporting, there could be an exclusive Qualcomm chipset reserved for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, identical to the "For Galaxy" version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that runs on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The same report also talked about a larger battery being used on this version of the Galaxy Tab S9. While info on the launch date is pretty scarce at the moment, the three new tablets could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5 by August. But with that being said, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if the company decides to launch the new offerings at a standalone event.