The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series has officially arrived, and these new devices promise to be some of the best Android tablets available. Not only does this new lineup offer a handful of new and exciting features, but the overall design and aesthetic mesh well with our day-to-day activities.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ sits mid-range between the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 Ultra, and while it brings a lot over from its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S8+, it also offers up more in terms of processing, making it faster and more powerful. For the price difference, some users might feel less inclined to upgrade, especially if their current tablet works perfectly fine. However, upgrading to a new device can always be fun and exciting, especially if it's offered up in new color options.

Unfortunately, you won't find many options with the Galaxy Tab S9+ as it's only offered in two color options, and they're rather underwhelming, to say the least. Users can choose between a soft beige color and the typically classic graphite color option, but that's all you get when it comes to this tablet. It does beg the question of why Samsung couldn't offer up anything fun like lavender or green that we've seen in their flagship Galaxy S23 phones, but beggars can't be choosers, and we'll take more than one color option over not having a choice at all.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ The new Galaxy Tab S9+ may be one of the more powerful Android tablets on the market, but its color options are a little on the dull side. $1000 at Samsung

Beige Galaxy Tab S9+

Source: Samsung

It's not white, but it certainly is plain, and perhaps white would have looked cleaner than this off-looking Beige color that Samsung has chosen for the Galaxy Tab S9+, but if you're looking for subtle, soft, and neutral tones, look no further. There isn't much to be said about this Beige that doesn't entirely put down the device, but we do have to wonder why this was a color that made the cut — especially since this is the first official release of their Beige colorway.

On the other hand, things could be worse, and we could be stuck with no color options, so let's be grateful we have some choice. This Beige is not the worst color we've seen for a device, and for some, this might even be their favorite color, so for the sake of staying neutral, this Beige is just that as well, neutral.

Graphite Galaxy Tab S9+

Source: Samsung

Sticking with the darker colors we all know and love, Samsung hasn't done a bad job with their Graphite color. It is pretty typical for us to expect a darker gray, silver, or black option, so having the Graphite available is ideal for many users. I don't know what it is about the darker design, but it really does look slick and makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ pop.

It would have been nice to possibly have variations of these darker colors, but again we take what we can get, and this Graphite is a nice option for your latest tablet. Whether you decide to outfit your device in a case or not, the Graphite accents will still show through, adding that extra bit of design and making this color option the better choice overall.

Limited colors make slim pickings for the Galaxy Tab S9+

We've already seen what Samsung can do with different colored devices in the past, and they've proven it's possible to release a multicolored lineup, but they really fell short this time. Some of the other Galaxy Tab S9 series models offer more color options than just plain Beige and Graphite, so it really is a disappointment that more couldn't be offered with the Galaxy Tab S9+.

While Samsung has shorted us on the color options for the Galaxy Tab S9+, we can take matters into our own hands by choosing an appropriate case. Thankfully, there's a large variety of colors and designs to choose from. So even when Samsung doesn't offer up what users are asking for, we can still personalize these devices in our own unique ways. Whether you opt for the Beige or the Graphite Galaxy Tab S9+, the base accents will look great with any case and allow your tablet to truly shine in its own light.