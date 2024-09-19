Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G $700 $1150 Save $450 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G adds cellular connectivity on top of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth capabilities. You can now save $450 on this AT&T variant for a limited time. $700 at Amazon

This is the best tablet that you can currently purchase in 2024. Not only does it sit at the top of our list when it comes to Android tablets, but this model also packs an added perk, offering 5G connectivity. So, if you're someone that's shopping for a new Android tablet and needs the best with the ability to stay connected at all times while on the go — then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G is going to be for you.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G typically comes in with a hefty price tag of $1,149.99, it can now be had for much less, thanks to this incredible deal from Amazon that drops the price down to its lowest yet. For a limited time, you can score $450 off the retail price of the Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G, dropping it down to just $700. This is one of the those deals that you won't want to pass up, as it's so good, we don't expect to see it last for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G?

So what makes this tablet so elite? Well, for starters, you're getting a high performance chip with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that's paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet also features Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED display that measures 12.4 inches, producing vibrant colors with a top-end refresh rate of 120Hz.

Furthermore, the tablet offers excellent build quality, and durability against the elements thanks to its IP68 rating. The 10,090mAh battery also provides excellent battery life with all-day use in most cases. In addition, you also get an S Pen stylus that can be used to jot down notes or sketch out an idea. And with its dual rear camera that consists of a 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide shooter, you'll be able to easily capture things around you while on the go.

There's also a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front that's perfect for videocalls, and a quad speaker setup that's great for entertainment. Of course, you can always attach a keyboard and put it in DeX mode if you're looking for more productivity. For the most part, you can't go wrong with this tablet, especially at this price. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.