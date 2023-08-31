Summary The default model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ does not come with 5G connectivity. The only options available are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

However, there is a separate model called the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G that does include 5G support. It is identical to the non-5G version, except for the addition of 5G connectivity.

Upgrading to the 5G version of the Tab S9+ will cost an extra $150 on top of the already high price tag. It may be worth considering if you live in an area with 5G coverage and plan to use your tablet extensively for calls or high-intensity internet activities.

Quick answer: While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ does not come with 5G by default, there is a specific model, the appropriately named Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G, that does.

Samsung rolled out its new line of S9 series tablets at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and while they're fairly iterative improvements over the Tab S8 line, they're still immediately in contention for the best Android tablet crown.

However, as 5G continues to roll out aggressively, particular in the US, you may very justifiably be wondering if the middle child of the new Tab S9 line, the Tab S9+, features 5G support, and if you'll have to pay for the privilege. Particularly given how expensive the S9+ is out of the gate, another significant upcharge is likely going to rub consumers the wrong way, but as has become increasingly clear over the years, Samsung isn't one to shy away from some friction.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ have 5G?

Sadly, the default model of the Tab S9+ does not feature 5G. The only connectivity options built into the Tab S9+ are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetoooth 5.3.

However, there is a Tab S9+ model, imaginatively named the Galaxy Tab S9+ with 5G, that includes 5G support alongside the other connectivity options. While it weighs an additional five grams, the 5G model is otherwise identical to the non-5G version. The real downside is that upgrading to the 5G version will cost consumers an additional $150, on top of the Tab S9+'s already eye-watering price tag.

Do other Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models include 5G support?

As with previous generations of its S series tablet, Samsung has launched a trio of S9 models with different dimensions, specs, and at different price points. The Tab S9+ sits in the middle, situated between the smaller Tab S9 vanilla model, and its big sibling the Tab S9 Ultra with its expansive 14.6-inch display. Surely, you're probably thinking, the Ultra (which costs hundreds more than the S9+ vanilla and more even than the 5G model) must support 5G by default, or at the very least also offer an alternative 5G model.

Unfortunately, that's not the case. Neither the vanilla Tab S9 nor the Tab S9 Ultra have built-in 5G support, and neither of them offers an upgraded model that does. The only way to sneak 5G onto either of the other models is by creating a hotspot with a smartphone with 5G internet and connecting your tablet to it, and that kind of workaround comes with its own downsides and pitfalls.

How widespread is 5G coverage?

So how much of a big deal is 5G, and is it worth shelling out an additional $150 for access to it on your tablet? Unsurprisingly, the answer will depend largely on where you live. As of April 2023, 5G was available in 503 US cities. If your area doesn't support 5G, or if there are no immediate plans to roll out 5G coverage, ballooning the Tab S9+'s price tag even more is a really tough sell, and you're probably better off passing.

On the other hand, if you intend to use your tablet extensively for calls or for highly intensive internet applications (large downloads, streaming video), and if it's available in your area, it may be worth it to splurge on the 5G model.

The Tab S9+ is a solid premium tablet, particularly if you're not prone to sticker shock, though the lack of inclusion of 5G in the base model is a pretty significant disappointment, given the rapid expansion of 5G coverage and its wide availability in other modern devices. However, if you're already committed to spending a premium for Samsung latest and greatest, its possible paying the 5G tax won't phase you much, even if it just means future-proofing your tablet for when 5G connectivity is available in your area.