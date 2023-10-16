Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is waterproof with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to immersion in up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes.

The newly released Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a solid tablet that delivers the processing power needed to keep up with work and play, and could be a contender for the best cheap Android tablets.

In addition to its 10.9-inch screen and impressive S-pen-enabled functionality, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ boasts great water and dust-resistance for long-term durability.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ waterproof?

Water ingress is the last thing you need when you own a tablet, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has you covered with exemplary water-resistance. Although it is not fully waterproof, the Tab S9 FE+ carries an IP68 rating, which indicates the device can survive prolonged immersion in up to 5 feet of water.

What should I do if I drop my tablet in water?

If you accidentally drop your Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in water or carry it in heavy rain, its IP68 rating means that short exposure to water should not cause water intrusion and damage to the tablet. Simply remove it from the water and wipe it down as quickly as possible. If the tablet was switched on, you should immediately switch it off to protect its internal circuitry.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ durable?

Samsung is known for the quality and durability of its devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ has been specifically designed to keep up with an active lifestyle. Its impressive water and dust resistance is matched by a hard-wearing Armor Aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass 5 screen.

How can I protect my Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ from water damage?

Accidents happen, so it's well worth investing in additional protection for your new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. You can protect this tablet with an S Pen-friendly case that will surround and protect your Galaxy Tab from impacts, splashes, and scratches.

In addition to a case, you can benefit from enhanced cover for your new tablet by signing up for Samsung Care+, Samsung's in-house tablet and phone insurance. Samsung Care+ covers extended warranties, accidental damage, and theft, with prompt repairs and replacement of damaged devices where necessary.