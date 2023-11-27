Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE A step above Nobody does Android tablets better than Samsung, but its top-of-the-line offerings cost a pretty penny. The Fan Edition of the premium Galaxy Tab S9 aims to fix that by sacrificing a few high-end components, delivering an excellent tablet experience at a midrange price. Pros Great display quality for the price Four years of Android updates Comes with the S Pen stylus Cons Middling Exynos SoC Considerably smaller screen $450 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE wasn't a bad tablet, but in our review, we found its unfortunately high list price wasn't quite backed up by performance and display quality. Granted, Samsung's S-series tablets aren't known for their low cost, but the Fan Edition versions should, in theory, deliver an almost-high-end Android tablet experience. Two years after the S7 FE's lackluster release, Samsung's back at it with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and this time with enough premium hardware to justify its nearly identical launch price.

What's really interesting is that, even two years later, the Tab S7 FE's still usually pretty expensive. In fact, other than the smaller form factor and less-than-exciting Exynos chipset, almost everything inside the Tab S9 FE represents a step above the questionable component choices of the S7 FE. And it's not just hardware, either; the S9 FE's four years of full Android updates make it an excellent investment, and a far better choice than the S7 FE in most cases.

Price, availability, and specs

As of October 10, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's been available from Samsung, major third-party retailers, and cellular carriers across the US. That's well over two years since the May 2021 launch of the Tab S7 FE. Samsung skipped over the rumored budget-friendly Tab S8 entirely, opting instead to include the components needed to ensure a long and effective lifespan for the S9 FE.

At the risk of repeating ourselves right from the start, the launch price of each tablet marks the first big reason the S7 FE got less-than-great marks from consumers and press. The cheapest model cost $529 to begin with, just over a $100 discount from the standard Galaxy Tab S7. Despite the relatively meager price cut, the Fan Edition's hardware downgrades left us scratching our heads, wondering which market segment the tablet was actually meant to occupy. Two years later, you can regularly find the base model Tab S7 FE for around $400 from third-party retailers, while Samsung itself still sells it at full price. But that's just the base model, and it's significantly hampered by a mere 64 and 4 GB of storage and RAM, respectively.

While the newer Tab S9 FE is smaller (there's also a Tab S9 FE+ available at a higher price, if you're looking for something bigger), its 128GB/6GB model's $449 starting price is also more palatable, before you even get into its significantly better performance. And with just a $70 premium for the 256GB/8GB version, it's poised to take full advantage of Samsung's respectable four-year Android update promise.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Storage 128GB or 256GB (expandable with microSD 64/128/256GB (expandable with microSD) Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz 60Hz TFT LCD Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Black, Silver, Green, Pink Display dimensions 10.9", 16:10 12.4" Display resolution 2304 x 1440 2560 x 1600 IP rating IP68 None Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 608g Charge options USB-C USB-C SIM support Yes Single Nano SIM SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Wi-Fi Model: Snapdragon 778G, 5G Model: Snapdragon 750G Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) 5G (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Yes Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi: v5.2, 5G: v5.0 Stylus S Pen included S Pen Included RAM 6GB or 8GB Wi-Fi Model: 4GB/6GB/8GB 5G Model: 4GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 5MP Rear Camera 8MP main 8MP AF Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5mm 184.91 x 284.73 x 6.35mm Charging speed 45W wired 45W wired

Design

Tablets these days tend to look and feel pretty similar, especially within the same families like Samsung's S series. There's little stylistic difference between their aluminum frames and glass screens, other than the big separation of size. The S7 FE's 12.4-inch screen size actually puts it in line with the Galaxy Tab S9+'s form factor (although the latter blows the S7 FE out of the water in all respects).

And while the colors are different, they're all still relatively muted. While there are crucial differences here — the newer Tab S9 FE series boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, the Tab S7 FE does not — physical design is one of the few similarities between these two devices.

Display

The first in a long line of improvements, the Tab S9 FE sports a high-resolution 10.9-inch IPS display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90 hertz. The variable refresh rate minimizes the risk of tearing or stuttering based on the frame rate of onscreen content, although as far as we can tell, it does slot in at 24, 30, 60, or 90 hertz, so it might not deliver a perfectly tear-free experience in high frame-rate games.

By comparison, the Tab S7 FE's display is a downright disappointment. Other than the fact that it's bigger than the base-model Tab S9 FE, everything else about it is worse. Its TFT TN LCD panel struggles with subpar brightness, contrast ratio, black levels, color coverage, and viewing angles. We weren't impressed on release, and neither time nor competitors have been kind to the S7 FE's display performance. For almost every use case, the Tab S9 FE sports a superior display.

Software

Historically, the Android tablet experience hasn't been the most effective or intuitive. Both Samsung and Google are doing their parts to improve Android tablet optimization, as are app developers worldwide, resulting in more great Android tablet apps than ever.

While both offer a similar software experience right now, that'll likely change in the next year or so. The Tab S7 FE launched with Android 11 and currently runs Android 13, and we expect it'll be updated to Android 14-based One UI 6 soon. That's likely to be its last major software update, however. The Tab S9 FE, on the other hand, ships with Android 13, and has already been updated to the latest Android 14. With the guarantee of four major updates, the Tab S9 FE should be in the clear all the way up to whatever Google ends up calling Android 17. In other words, as the Tab S9 FE's Android implementation continues seeing refinements, the Tab S7 FE's will essentially be left in the dust sooner. This is a huge win for the S9 FE, since we fully expect Samsung's One UI to continue leading the Android tablet market.

Performance

The Tab S7 FE's Snapdragon 750G and 778G (in the 5G and Wi-Fi models, respectively) were fine in their day and still deliver a decent experience now. Samsung tends to push its own, in-house components whenever it can, though, and the newer Tab S9 FE gets the Exynos 1380. We're not exactly fans of the Exynos family in smartphones, as their performance and thermal management don't quite match up to Qualcomm and MediaTek's midrange or flagship chipsets. Exynos SoCs also tend to run hot, leading to thermal throttling.

In this case, though, there's not actually much of a performance gap. The Exynos 1380 performs similarly in benchmarks to the Snapdragon 750G and 778G, and the larger form factor of tablets makes heat dissipation a little easier. For a real-world example, both do a somewhat surprisingly good job at utilizing the Samsung Dex desktop simulation experience. Nonetheless, either will likely struggle a bit with resource-intensive use cases like playing high-frame-rate games or doing extensive multitasking. But that's why these tablets are priced lower than flagship options.

Either way, as Android advances, it tends to get a little more efficient (code bloat within apps notwithstanding, of course), so we're confident the Tab S9 FE will continue to deliver passable performance through its entire Android update lifespan. The Tab S7 FE, by comparison, is at its performance peak. It's not terrible, but it's also not great, and it won't change much in the near future — except as specific apps get streamlined or bloated.

Battery life and charging

The S7 FE's 10,090mAh battery's over 25% bigger than the S9 FE's 8,000mAh cell, but it also has to power almost 25% more pixels. Despite the display's power draw, the S7 FE can stream video for over 12 hours before needing a recharge, which is about as good as a tablet gets.

We're still crunching the numbers on real-world S9 FE battery usage, but so far it's looking at least as good as the Galaxy Tab S8, which sports the same battery capacity and a higher resolution than the S9 FE. Early testing indicates it's roughly in line with the Tab S9 FE+, which can stream video over Wi-Fi at moderate brightness for nearly 13 hours. Like the S7 FE, that's even better than industry leaders like the 2022 iPad Air. You should get at least a couple days of mixed usage before having to top up the battery.

When you do need to charge, both tablets can do so at up to 45 watts using Samsung's Super Fast Charging standard. You will need a high-quality 45W PPS charger to take advantage of that, but there are quite a few great charging solutions for Samsung devices.

An appropriately equipped charger can get the S7 FE from empty to full in just 90 minutes, once again besting the most popular competition. Due to its smaller battery, the S9 FE shaves 10-15 minutes off that time using the Super Fast Charging protocol.

If you decide to stick with the 15-watt charger that comes with the Tab S7 FE, that 0-100% time increases to roughly 3.5 hours. But that one hit the market before manufacturers stopped giving out cheap, slow wall warts with every single device. If you do opt to use a standard 15-watt charger on the S9 FE, it'll fill completely in under 3 hours.

Cameras

Nobody buys a tablet just for taking pictures; there are plenty of smartphones with world-class imaging. Both the S9 FE and S7 FE sport unimpressive 8MP rear cameras that can take pictures for reference (scanning a document every now and then, for example), but won't capture vivid colors or low-light scenes. Motion handling's nothing to write home about either, although the improved processor does bump the S9 FE's max video resolution to 4K.

But one camera spec does matter, and that's the improved selfie camera. The S7 FE's 5MP front-facing sensor did a passable job with selfies and enabled recognizable video calling, but the S9 FE's 12MP camera makes your beautiful face considerably clearer to everybody else on the call. The newer model's clearly superior if you plan to connect with friends and family or even periodically work remotely via video chat.

Which is right for you?

Neither's a truly flagship Samsung tablet, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE does noticeably improve upon its predecessor in nearly every way, at least a little. In some ways, like display quality, it's clearly much better. It's also slated for four years of Android updates, making it the clear winner for most people. The newer tablet's oddly similar price to the previous model only drives that fact home further. If you're looking for a highly portable, respectably powerful tablet with a user-friendly interface and moderate price, get the Tab S9 FE.

But the Galaxy Tab S7 FE does still have its uses. Its significantly larger screen comes in handy when you're trying to be productive, where simple tasks like reading and typing work perfectly well on the mid-quality, yet relatively large display. If an 11-inch screen isn't quite big enough for you, the 12.4-inch S7 FE should do the trick for less than the similarly sized Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

The only unfortunate part is that two years after release, it still usually costs a lot. But if you can find it at a significant discount (below $400 is a good target), it's worth the investment as long as you're not concerned with having the latest hardware or software updates for years to come.