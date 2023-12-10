Galaxy Tab S9 FE Reliable runner-up $420 $450 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE presents a budget-friendly option within Samsung's tablet lineup, offering a polished software experience and seamless integration with the broader Samsung ecosystem. Although it features a display that may not be groundbreaking and a mid-range processor, it serves well for web browsing and occasional multimedia use. The inclusion of the S Pen enhances its appeal for users interested in drawing and note-taking. Pros Waterproof rating and fingerprint sensor Samsung's software features 5G option available Cons Mediocre performance No flash with rear camera $420 at Samsung

OnePlus has been nailing the game of offering top-notch performance without the hefty price tag for a solid decade. Now, they're bringing that same mojo to their debut tablet, the OnePlus Pad. On the flip side, Samsung's FE tablet series made a much-awaited comeback in 2023, pledging to deliver the celebrated Samsung tablet experience at a wallet-friendly price.

Priced quite similarly, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and OnePlus Pad have different takes on what makes a great value-for-money tablet. Let's break down what each of these gadgets brings to the table and help you figure out which one suits your vibe better.

Price, availability, and specs

Launched in October 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE provides a choice between 6GB or 8GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Wi-Fi variants are priced at $449 for the 6GB model and $519 for the 8GB model.

If you're looking for 5G support, it's available exclusively in the 6GB RAM variant, priced at $549. Keep in mind that Samsung includes the S Pen with its tablets, but additional accessories, such as the keyboard case, come at an additional cost of up to $200.

The OnePlus Pad offers a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at $480. Currently, there is no 5G variant available. The Wi-Fi model falls within a similar price range as its Galaxy counterparts. However, OnePlus gives you the option of choosing between the OnePlus Stylo and the magnetic keyboard case as the free accessory, which is a great bonus if you're going to purchase a keyboard case for your tablet.



Galaxy Tab S9 FE OnePlus Pad Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 128GB Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Android 13 (OxygenOS 13) Battery 8,000mAh 9,510mAh Ports USB-C USB Type-C Display type TFT LCD, 90Hz IPS LCD, 144Hz Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Halo Green Display dimensions 10.9 inches 11.6" Display resolution 2304 x 1440 2000 x 2800 IP rating IP68 None Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 552g Charge options USB-C wired Wired SIM support Yes No SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Stylus Yes (included) Yes (optional add-on) RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB Front Camera 12MP (ultrawide) 8MP ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP 13MP with LED Flash Dimensions 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm 258 x 189.4 x 6.5mm Charging speed 45W wired 67W wired

Design and build

In a category known for being standardized and functional, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the OnePlus Pad bring a refreshing mix of differences to the table. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE embraces a more conventional appearance, featuring a modest aluminum back and a singular camera lens discreetly tucked into a corner. It exudes a simplistic charm, appealing to those who prefer a no-frills design.

In contrast, the OnePlus Pad takes a bolder approach. Sporting a brushed green metallic finish at the back, it stands out with a large circular camera island placed prominently in the middle. While this design adds a touch of personality, we found out that the back tends to be prone to smudges, plus the central camera placement can make gripping the tablet in portrait mode a bit awkward. Of course, you can avoid both these cons by investing in a good protective case.

In terms of physical dimensions, the OnePlus Pad is a tad heavier and about an inch wider than its counterpart, courtesy of its squarer 7:5 aspect ratio display. Samsung also scores two functional wins: the S9 FE comes equipped with a physical fingerprint scanner, offering a convenient and secure unlocking method, and it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. The absence of a waterproof rating might not be a deal-breaker for most indoor tablet users, but the lack of a fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus Pad is undeniably a drawback.

Display and multimedia

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a 10.9-inch traditional 16:10 aspect ratio display. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad takes things up a notch with a slightly larger 11.6-inch display, featuring a more squared-off 7:5 aspect ratio and a slightly higher pixel density. This divergence in design means that the OnePlus Pad, with its broader display, excels at accommodating more content in landscape mode. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab's taller display is advantageous for vertical content.

Both tablets sport LCD screens, giving a decent multimedia experience but falling short of the vibrancy and immersiveness delivered by pricier AMOLED displays, such as those found in the higher-end Galaxy Tab S9 family. OnePlus includes a superior 10-bit display with Dolby Vision support, making it better for users looking to stream content from platforms like Netflix and Disney+. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad has a higher 144Hz refresh rate that outshines the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's 90Hz and elevates the multimedia experience with a quad-speaker setup, trumping the Galaxy Tab's dual-speaker arrangement.

Performance and battery

In true OnePlus fashion, the OnePlus Pad goes big on specs, housing a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Consider this the equivalent of a Snapdragon 8 series chip from 2022, as it's easily capable of effortlessly handling demanding games and resource-intensive productivity apps.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes a different route, opting for a more modest Exynos 1380 chipset. Comparable to mid-range 7-series chipsets from Qualcomm, this choice makes the Galaxy Tab suitable for everyday tasks like web browsing and multimedia consumption. However, if you're a gaming enthusiast or require your tablet to serve as a laptop replacement for photo/video editing, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE might not be the ideal companion.

In the battery department, OnePlus again takes the lead. It houses a larger 9,510mAh battery and supports rapid 67W fast charging, ensuring a full recharge in approximately 80 minutes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE packs a respectable 8,000mAh battery, though its 45W charger takes comparatively longer to replenish the battery.

Software and productivity features

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE benefits from the brand's extensive experience in tablet manufacturing, showcasing a suite of productivity features that elevate the user experience. The One UI skin offers not only a visually pleasing interface but also a plethora of customization and theming options.

For productivity enthusiasts, the tablet comes equipped with Samsung's note-taking and drawing apps, harnessing the full potential of the included S Pen. Noteworthy features include the ability to jot down notes on the lock screen itself and the inclusion of Samsung DeX, transforming your tablet into a Windows-PC-like experience for enhanced productivity.

On the other hand, OnePlus' OxygenOS delivers a more minimal, responsive UI, getting the job done as expected for the most part. Still, it falls short when compared to Samsung's One UI in terms of specialty features for its tablet avatar. Moreover, recent iterations of OxygenOS have encountered some minor bugs and glitches, contributing to a less-than-seamless user experience. Additionally, OnePlus doesn't match Samsung's ecosystem depth, which limits the interconnectivity of its devices.

Cameras

Tablet cameras might not command the same spotlight as their smartphone counterparts, but they still offer functionality for occasional snapshots and document scanning. The OnePlus Pad packs in a 13MP rear camera, marginally outshining the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's 8MP rear camera. The OnePlus Pad gains an edge over the Tab S9 FE with the inclusion of an LED flash, which can be advantageous in low-light scenarios, making the OnePlus Pad more versatile.

Flipping to the front, the OnePlus Pad features an 8MP selfie camera, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE steps up the game with a 13MP front camera. Both tablets come equipped with ultrawide selfie cameras with their implementation of Apple's "Center Stage" feature, meaning the selfie camera can auto-zoom and auto-frame, so you stay in the center of the frame even as you move around during video calls.

Which is right for you?

The OnePlus Pad emerges as the more well-rounded package, flaunting a superior display and audio experience coupled with robust performance, a larger battery, and speedy charging capabilities. The inclusion of a keyboard case as a complimentary accessory sweetens the deal and provides a significant value boost (even if it's a limited time offer). Although it lacks a waterproof rating and a fingerprint sensor, these omissions are forgivable for users seeking an affordable tablet primarily for content consumption and occasional gaming.

On the flip side, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE caters to a specific audience. If you're deeply entrenched in the Samsung ecosystem or prioritize stylus-based features like drawing and note-taking, the Tab S9 FE has a distinct advantage. Samsung's S-Pen features are more comprehensive, and the tablet offers a polished software experience with seamless integration into Samsung's broader Smart products lineup.

Yet, it's crucial to acknowledge that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a budget iteration of Samsung's flagship tablets, and it shows. The display and performance might not boast the same prowess, but for those seeking an affordable tablet for web browsing, occasional multimedia use, and integration with other Samsung devices, it remains a solid choice.