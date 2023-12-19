Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE All-round excellence $420 $450 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the stripped down version of the Galaxy Tab S9. While visually identical, it hits its $450 price by downgrading to a slower chipset and 90Hz LCD display. Pros Included stylus 5G-capable IP68 rating Cons Unimpressive screen Limited storage and RAM $420 at Samsung

Google Pixel Tablet Smart home hub $399 $499 Save $100 The Google Pixel Tablet blurs the line between tablet and smart home hub thanks to the included charging dock that doubles as a speaker. Despite some teething issues, it's an excellent tablet from Google. Pros Hub Mode adds versatility Includes plenty of Google software tricks Doubles as a Nest Hub with the dock Cons Lackluster 60Hz display Can't buy the tablet without the dock $399 at Amazon



The Google Pixel Tablet is Google's latest foray into tablets, and rather than directly competing with the likes of Samsung, it aimed to market it as serving a dual purpose as a smart home hub. Nevertheless, tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE show that the Google Pixel Tablet might be trying to do much at once. The Galaxy S9 FE is a stellar addition to Samsung's tablet portfolio, paring down the Galaxy Tab S9's features to hit an affordable price point.

Each tablet floats around the same price point, but as we've seen with our reviews, offer very different use cases. We'll walk you through the pros and cons of both tablets so you can decide which is best for you.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel Tablet falls comfortably in the mid-range tablet market, retailing for $500 for the 128GB storage option. You can upgrade to the 256GB storage option for an extra $100. We've seen Google take $100 price off during sales. The box comes with a charging and speaker dock. It's available from the Google Store and other retailers.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 FE starts at $450 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, rising to $600 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Alternatively, upgrade to a 5G-enabled 6GB model for an extra $100 (the 8GB version doesn't offer 5G). It's available from Samsung and most other electronic retailers, but the more expensive model is on sale more often.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Google Pixel Tablet Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 128GB or 256GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 14 Battery 8,000mAh 7,020mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type TFT LCD, 90Hz IPS LCD, 60Hz Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Display dimensions 10.9 inches 10.95", 16:10 Display resolution 2304 x 1440 2560 x 1600 IP rating IP68 None Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 493g Charge options USB-C USB-C SIM support Yes No SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Google Tensor G2 Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Stylus S Pen included No RAM 6GB or 8GB 8GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 8MP, f2/0 Rear Camera 8MP main 8MP, f2/0 Dimensions 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm 258 x 169 x 8.1mm Charging speed 45W wired 15W wired

Design

The Google Pixel Tablet's comfortable design and rounded corners come with the tradeoff of relatively large bezels. While these don't impact daily use too much, they can take some getting used to, especially if you're switching from a Samsung tablet. However, what's most noticeable is the textured aluminum surface on the rear of the tablet, which both looks good and improves grip, handy if you aren't using a Google Pixel Tablet case. The single-camera bump, Google logo, and magnetic charging speaker dock attach point don't occupy much space and won't get in the way of your fingers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers smaller bezels but sharper corners. There's no textured surface here, but this isn't a problem if you wrap it in a protective case (which we highly recommend!) The rear of the tablet looks much like the Pixel Tablet, but the elements are shuffled slightly. There's no magnetic stand connector here, but an attach point for the included S Pen exists.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has one noticeable advantage over the Pixel Tablet with its IP68 rating. The Pixel Tablet has no IP rating, so keep it away from your kitchen sink.

Display

The Google Pixel Tablet offers a 10.95-inch LCD display at a 2560x1600 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a 10.9-inch LCD display at a 2304 x 1440 resolution. While this makes Samsung's tablet screen smaller, it won't be noticeable unless you compare them side by side.

However, where the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's screen wins out is its 90Hz refresh rate, a distinct improvement over the Pixel Tablet's 60Hz. In a day where phones and tablets can handle refresh rates up to 165Hz, the Pixel Tablet's lackluster offering is disappointing. Where the Pixel Tablet does stand out is its range of color settings that can offer a softer or more vivid experience, depending on your preference.

Software

The Google Pixel Tablet and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE shipped with Android 13, which included significant improvements to the Android experience on tablets, building on those introduced in Android 12L. While Samsung, thanks to its One UI Android skin, had previously offered the best Android tablet software experience, Android 13 leveled the playing field, making the difference between the two tablets' software a matter of style and length of support.

The Pixel Tablet currently supports Android 14, and while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE doesn't yet offer this version of Android, it is slated to receive it and future Android versions up to Android 16. The Pixel Tablet will receive updates up to and including Android 17.

Naturally, each tablet integrates best with its company's suite of products, but the Pixel Tablet has some additional tricks up its sleeve with Hub Mode. Pop the tablet on the Charging Speaker Dock, and the Pixel Tablet will automatically switch to Hub Mode, which offers a similar experience to Nest Hub. This mode makes controlling your smart home devices easier and lets you use the tablet as a digital photo frame, in addition to amping up its audio output.

The Tab S9 FE has its own secret weapon, of course: the S Pen. This Samsung stylus is included with the tablet, and opens up new ways of using the S9 FE for note-taking, drawing, and general productivity work.

Performance

Google put their Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel Tablet, the same chip found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This flagship chipset powers Google's AI software tricks and is fast enough to handle multitasking (essential for a tablet) and gaming. However, this means the tablet will warm up significantly after extended gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE runs on the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is no flagship chip, as our Galaxy A54 review noted, it's more than capable of multitasking and gaming. You also shouldn't notice any stuttering when swiping around the tablet or unlocking it.

Battery life

The Pixel Tablet offers a 7,020mAh battery that charges at 15W. In our testing, we found Google's quote of 12 hours of video streaming accurate, but if you use it as intended by placing it on the Charging Speaker Dock when not in use, you will likely never run into battery problems.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 FE offers a larger 8,000mAh battery, which, when combined with the efficient Exynos chipset, should last you longer than the Pixel Tablet. It also charges faster at up to 45W, though you'll have to buy a charger separately.

Camera comparison

Despite Google's software tricks, the Pixel Tablet's cameras aren't good. It offers a single 8MP camera on the back and an identical one on the front. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE provides a slightly better 12MP front camera, presumably for better quality calls, but has the same 8MP rear camera.

Neither device is designed for taking photos, but if you frequently make video calls, you may struggle to get a clear image of yourself.

Which is right for you?

While the Pixel Tablet offers some nifty smart home features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE provides a better overall tablet experience. Elements like its IP68 rating, S Pen stylus, and efficient chipset mean that if you want a straightforward tablet that can handle anything you can throw at it, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the right choice.

While the Pixel Tablet is impressive, the mandatory bundling of the Charging Speaker Dock is frustrating for people who don't use smart home devices. Coupled with the fact that the speaker in the dock isn't that great, it's hard to justify the extra expense.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Editor's choice Mid-range excellence $420 $450 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent mid-range Android tablet. While its performance won't blow you away, it's a perfect choice for everyday use. $420 at Samsung $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

If you own multiple Google smart home devices and have been eyeing a Nest Hub, the Pixel Tablet is a worthwhile option. It's specialized nature means that for some people, it's the best Android tablet on the market; make sure you can use all its features before you buy.