Samsung has recently unveiled another Fan Edition lineup that includes two tablets, a phone, and even the brand’s first-ever Galaxy Buds in the FE build. The Fan Edition gear was a big hit in earlier iterations, and it remains a great option for Samsung loyalists who want to take advantage of the newest build quality at a reduced price tag.

So how does the Galaxy Tab S9 FE stack up against the original Galaxy Tab S9 when compared head-to-head? Besides its LCD panel and changed chipset, it appears that the cheaper tablet may just offer up what essentially amounts to an identical experience. Is this really the case, or should you spend more for the true Tab S9?

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE was released on the 10th October 2023, making both the FE model and its original, the Galaxy Tab S9, readily available. Either model can be found at Samsung’s own digital or physical storefronts, as well as other outlets like Amazon and Best Buy.

There are of course some differences between the two tablets, but the most obvious is the price tag. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts at a price of just $450 for a 128GB storage and 6GB RAM model (rising to $520 for double the storage and 8GB of RAM). By contrast, The Galaxy Tab S9 ships for $800, nearly double the cheapest FE option, but comes with 8GB RAM - and its upgraded 256GB storage version ships with a further improved 12GB of RAM.

In terms of colors, the FE model is certainly more interesting. The original Galaxy Tab S9 can be found in Graphite or Beige, not the most inspiring color choices. Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender shades are on offer with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, however, improving the selection substantially. The colors are subdued, providing a soft visual palate to add soothing quality to the device.

Unless you’re after high-performance components and the improved RAM of the Galaxy Tab S9, the FE variant is the clear favorite in both the style and pricing categories.



Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Battery 8,000mAh 8,400mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Beige, Graphite SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Front Camera 12MP (ultrawide) 12MP, f/2.4 ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP 13MP, f/2.0 Price From $449 From $800 Display dimensions 10.9" 11" Display resolution 2304 x 1440 2560x1600 IP rating IP68 IP68 Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 498g Charge options USB-C wired USB-C wired SIM support Yes No Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Stylus Yes (included) Yes (included) RAM 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB Dimensions 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm 254.3 x 165.8 x 5.9mm Charging speed 45W wired 45W wired

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

One of the first things you’ll notice when handling the two devices side by side is the screen. The Galaxy Tab S9 is gifted with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can adjust on the fly when needed, while its competitor packs in an adaptive 90Hz TFT LCD screen. The downgrade is one of the most notable differences between the tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE won't be able to handle sweeping, rapid action in video playback or gaming as fluidly as the Tab S9 due to the lower refresh rate. However, battery efficiency might be improved as a result of this weaker performance metric.

As for the build, the FE model looks almost identical to its original. There’s a change to the magnetic S Pen spot that brings it up on top of the tablet rather than attached to the back, but in terms of aesthetics, the tablets are functionally the same. Each is rimmed with an aluminum edge frame as well as squared-off sides for an attractive and muscular visual. The backs of each feature a raised lip and a single camera lens located in the top corner.

Brightness is another area that sees a change in display prowess. However, the Tab S9 is only marginally better here than the Tab S9 FE, with a maximum brightness rating of 750 nits compared to the FE’s cap of 720 nits. You’re unlikely to experience much of a difference between these two performance specs. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is ever so slightly heavier than its counterpart, weighing in at 1.15 pounds compared to the Galaxy Tab S9’s 1.10 pounds.

The superior screen on the Galaxy Tab S9 pushes it past the Tab S9 FE, but the FE isn't totally outmatched by its opposition. The color choices are great, and the display is still more than capable of handling light viewing or gaming without issue.

Performance and software

The diminished RAM available in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for less peppy performance overall, especially when utilizing some of the heavier features that the tablet can accommodate, like running a trio of apps in concert. Similarly, the Exynos 1380 processor from Samsung is a far weaker SoC than the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in the Galaxy Tab S9.

In all categories, the Snapdragon processor runs rings around its Exynos counterpart. The chipset offers a 25% increase in memory bandwidth, a smaller transistor size, and a 33% higher CPU clock speed. In GeekBench 6 testing, the Snapdragon processor offers a single-core processing score that’s double the Exynos CPU and a 93% better outcome in multi-core processing. GPU compute scores are also wildly divergent, with nearly a 200% edge to the Snapdragon. In photo processing, HDR playback, and rendering webpages and PDFs, the Snapdragon CPU isn’t even in the same universe as the Exynos chipset.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is a far better endowed device when it comes to hardware. But the Exynos build can perform all the same functionality — just at a slower rate. For light users, there’s no issue with opting for the FE and its weaker Exynos underpinnings. Similarly, both devices ship with the Android 13 operating system, and should each enjoy the same four-year window of update support from Samsung.

Battery and charging

The batteries featured in each tablet are similar. The Galaxy Tab S9 offers up an 8,400mAh battery while the Tab S9 FE sports a marginally reduced 8,000mAh pack. Even so, the FE model claims a battery lifespan of 18 hours and the ability to return the device to full power in less than 90 minutes when paired with a Super Fast Charger. The Galaxy Tab S9 lays claim to a still commendable 15 hours and notes the ability to quickly charge the device with Super Fast Charging (although Samsung doesn’t spell out a timeline for a full charge).

Both devices are compatible with Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Chargers, but neither tablet ships with a wall plug. Also, neither device supports wireless charging, so a quality wall plug is a necessary addition regardless of the Galaxy Tab build you ultimately choose. The win goes to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE in terms of battery performance. However, those improved battery metrics are almost certainly achieved by trading in screen and chipset performance, as noted above.

Cameras

Camera technology also lags in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE just a bit. The FE model ships with an 8MP main camera on the rear of the tablet and a 12MP ultrawide lens on the front. The Galaxy Tab S9 sports the same 12MP ultrawide lens on the front but a superior 13MP camera setup for the main lens on the tablet's back.

It's worth noting that Samsung has opted to reduce the main camera spec while leaving the lens you're more likely to use (12MP ultrawide on the front) the same as you'll find on the main Galaxy Tab S9 variety. Most people utilize tablet cameras for selfies and video calling, and the larger screen makes for a great communication option when compared to the reduced size of a standard smartphone. At the same time, the rear camera will only see light duty from the typical user — if it gets any use at all.

When taken as a whole, the cameras are better in the Galaxy Tab S9, but the primary use case for tablet imagery sees this one as more of a wash. The bigger screen size means that photo enthusiasts aren’t likely to haul around their tablet as a primary shooter.

Which is right for you?

It's a hard thing to determine which tablet is a better fit for any given user. The Galaxy Tab S9 is an objectively better device, but the dramatically reduced price tag of the Tab S9 FE makes a strong case for its value to both your wallet and lifestyle. The FE build provides many of the same great qualities that make the original Tab S9 an excellent device for productivity and entertainment.

Unless you’re a true power user, the reduced function of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is likely not to be felt with much weight. This makes the FE model a fantastic choice for most users. While the Exynos chipset won’t perform heavy computing tasks or multitasking as well as the Snapdragon SoC that underpins the original Galaxy Tab S9, it’s more than capable of handling streaming, light gaming, or note-taking. With the severe cut to Samsung’s price tag, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is potentially the better buy, though it will depend entirely on the volume of use that you intend to pour into the device.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Our top value pick The newcomer The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a fantastic device that deserves major credit. The primary drawback lies in a weaker, in-house chipset in the Exynos SoC. Added to a reduced display, users might be a little skeptical about the versatility this device offers. Yet, the FE model lives up to its "Fan Edition" moniker by keeping many of the same excellent features that make the Tab S9 family such a standout series of handhelds.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the superior device, to be sure. But with its far more hefty price tag comes a reduction in value when compared to a tablet that performs many of the same tasks without hesitation. The Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys a far more impressive screen, boosted RAM for improved task management, and a bigger battery, allowing for longer gaming sessions or streaming entertainment between top-ups.

The tablet remains one of the best around and a clear favorite. If you’re willing to pay a premium price, it’s hard to top the performance that the Tab S9 brings to the table. You’re certainly not going to regret opting for excellent performance, but it’s probably worthwhile to try to shop around for deals on the device before pulling the trigger.