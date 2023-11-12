Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE New kid on the block $425 $450 Save $25 The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the newest tablet in Samsung’s portfolio. It packs Exynos 1380 SoC, a 10.9-inch screen, and Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1. Pros Excellent IPS display Four Android OS updates promised Optional cellular connectivity Cons Only 90Hz display Mid-range processor $425 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Fan Edition) is the latest entrant in the company’s mid-range tablet lineup. It targets consumers who either don’t want to or can’t shell out for its more expensive Tab S9 cousins. However, it's worth noting that the Galaxy Tab S8 has also become cheaper after the Tab S9 launch. So, does it make sense to go for the Fan Edition or opt for last year’s high-end slate, which once graced our best Samsung tablet recommendations? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $450 for the 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi-only variant, while the 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi-only variant sells for $520. Plus, there's a cellular version that comes with only 6GB RAM at $550. The tablet is available via all the usual suspects, including Amazon, Best Buy, and brick-and-mortar retailers.

The Galaxy Tab S8 was launched with a starting price of $700. You can often find it on sale for as low as $600, with the base version carrying 8GB of RAM. And like the Tab S9 FE, it can be purchased from all major retailers. Unfortunately, the Tab S8 does not come in a cellular variant.

Now, before we talk in detail, let’s look at the raw specifications of the two tablets.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Storage 128GB or 256GB (expandable with microSD 128GB, 256GB (expandable by MicroSD) Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1) Battery 8,000mAh 8,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz TFT LCD Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Graphite, Pink Gold Display dimensions 10.9", 16:10 11", 16:10 Display resolution 2304 x 1440 1600 x 2560 pixels, 120Hz Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 503g SIM support Yes No Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) No Stylus S Pen included Yes RAM 6GB or 8GB 8GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP main 13MP + 6MP ultrawide Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5mm 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm Charging speed 45W wired 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0

Design

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE follows in the footsteps of the larger Tab S9 lineup and has the same design, with an all-aluminum body and a new camera array shape. But while the tablet comes with an S-Pen and has magnets below the rear camera to attach it, there is no distinct groove to identify the location. So, you are left with trial and error. There is also no LED flash on the back. Otherwise, the design looks premium, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a visual difference between the more expensive Tab S9 and the Tab S9 FE.

As the Samsung tablet design hasn’t changed much in the last few years, the Galaxy Tab S8 doesn’t look very different. You get the older, slightly thicker rear camera setup design with LED flash and the S-Pen slot, but the rest is the same: an all-aluminum design with antenna lines. Too bad it lacks IP68 dust and water resistance, which is present on the S9 FE.

In terms of color options, the Tab S9 FE gets Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender, whereas the Tab S8 is available in Pink Gold and Graphite.

Display

Although the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S8 have almost the same display size, with FE housing a 10.9-inch panel and the S8 packing an 11-inch panel, the two tablets use different LCD technology. You get an IPS panel on the S9 FE, which results in better color accuracy and wider viewing angles, while the S8 has a regular TFT panel.

That said, the S8 display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 274PPI density, compared to the S9 FE’s 90Hz panel and 249PPI density. So, the Tab S8 has some things going in its favor.

Performance and battery life

You’ll notice the biggest difference between the two tablets in their performance. The Galaxy Tab S8 uses a flagship-grade processor (although slightly old) in the form of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In contrast, the Tab S9 FE houses a clear mid-range chip, the Exynos 1380. This mid-range chip performs well, but not as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when you're doing processor or GPU-intensive tasks, such as gaming. The Tab S8 also benefits from 8GB RAM.

In terms of battery life, both slates have the exact same specifications: 8,000mAh battery with 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. In addition, you'll appreciate the support for Wi-Fi 6E in the Tab S8 if you own a Wi-Fi 6E-compatible router. On the other hand, the Tab S9 FE also offers a cellular variant, which is not available for the Tab S8.

Software

This is one area where you will get a mostly identical experience on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S8. While the Tab S9 FE comes out of the box with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1, the Tab S8 was introduced with Android 12 but has since been upgraded to Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1. The apps and general operating system may run slightly smoother on the Tab S8 as it has a faster processor and a 120Hz display, but otherwise, you will get the same features.

Regarding software updates, both tablets are set to receive four OS updates and five years of security updates. But as the Tab S8 is already over a year old and has received one OS update, it will only Android 14, 15, and 16, whereas the Tab S9 FE will also get Android 17.

Cameras

Cameras are never a highlight of any tablet, but it's good to have decent cameras, particularly the front one. So, Samsung has included an 8MP rear shooter and a 12MP front camera on the Tab S9 FE. The front shooter has a wide-angle lens to keep multiple people in the frame or follow you around during a call.

The Galaxy Tab S8 also has a 12MP ultra-wide front shooter, but unlike the S9 FE, it houses two rear cameras – one 13MP primary shooter and a 6MP ultra-wide camera. As we noted in our Galaxy Tab S8 review, the rear cameras can take good shots in reasonable lighting conditions, and the front camera is excellent for Zoom calls and other video chats. You can expect the same from the Tab S9 FE.

Which tablet is right for you?

Depending on your use case, you can easily pick between the two. For example, if you are primarily buying a slate for media consumption and don’t necessarily need it to be superfast, the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE is perfect. It’s also cheaper than the Tab S8. Moreover, you get optional cellular connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance, a more color-accurate display, and an excellent software support period.

If you need the performance of a high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 makes more sense, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It’s snappy, has a decent display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and has good cameras. Keep in mind that you won’t get cellular connectivity, though, and it’s a bit more expensive than the Tab S9 FE.