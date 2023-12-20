Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Productivity machine The Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers expandable storage, water resistance, and an included stylus. However, it falls short in processing power and display quality. Despite these drawbacks, it remains an enticing option, especially for those seeking an affordable PC substitute or aiming to avoid the confines of the Apple ecosystem. Pros Expandable storage S Pen included and better integrated One UI software features Cons Average display Mid-range performance $450 at Amazon

Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have undoubtedly been the two powerhouses shaping the landscape of the tablet market. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the latest in Samsung's lineup of tablets and delivers premium features at an accessible price point. Boasting a refined software experience, intuitive S Pen stylus integration, and Samsung's ecosystem support, it aims to bring the best of the Android tablet experience to the masses.

On the other hand, Apple's iPad, now in its 10th generation, carries forward the legacy of Apple's iconic tablet lineup. Renowned for its seamless user experience and robust app ecosystem, the iPad remains a benchmark in the tablet market. In this battle of tech titans, let's take a look at which tablet triumphs in offering the best balance of performance, features, and value for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Apple's iPad (10th Gen) hit the market in late 2022, with a base retail price of $449 for the standard Wi-Fi variant. If you desire 5G cellular connectivity, the cost rises to $599. Unfortunately, this base model comes equipped with a rather modest 64GB of storage, with no option for expandable storage. To secure a more spacious 256GB, expect to shell out an additional $150 on either model.

On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE debuted in October 2023, aligning its starting price with the iPad at $449 for the 6/128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. For users seeking 5G connectivity, the price stands at $549. There's also a Wi-Fi-only 8/256 GB variant priced at $519. Notably, the Tab S9 FE supports expandable storage via a microSD card slot, allowing users to extend storage up to a staggering 1TB, an advantage over the iPad's fixed storage options.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Apple iPad (2022) Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with microSD) 64GB, 256GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 iPadOS Battery 8,000mAh 28.6Wh, up to 10 hours Ports USB-C USB-C Display type TFT LCD, 90Hz Liquid Retina LCD, 60Hz Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, Lavender Blue, Pink, Yellow, Silver Display dimensions 10.9 inches 10.9" Display resolution 2304 x 1440 2360 x 1640 IP rating IP68 None Weight 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G) 477g (Wi-Fi), 481g (LTE) Charge options USB-C USB-C wired SIM support Yes Yes (optional) SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Apple A14 Bionic Cellular connectivity 5G (optional) 5G (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Stylus S Pen included Apple Pencil 1st Gen (not included) RAM 6GB or 8GB 4GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP main 12MP Dimensions 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm Charging speed 45W wired 29W

Design and build

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE embodies the familiar aesthetics of recent Samsung tablets, featuring an elegant aluminum build that exudes sturdiness. Design-wise, there's a solitary camera lens neatly nestled in a corner at the rear, complemented by a magnetized strip reserved for attaching and charging the S Pen stylus. For added protection, consider investing in a durable protective case for the Tab S9 FE.

Apple's iPad shares a similar aluminum and glass construction but offers a slightly lighter build, tipping the scales at around 50 grams less than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Both tablets embrace a minimalist design ethos, offering slim profiles and comfortable ergonomics. While the iPad is marginally smaller than Samsung's slate, the difference in size remains subtle. Additionally, both devices integrate physical fingerprint scanners into their power buttons.

Moreover, both tablets offer four color options to choose from, although the iPad features more vibrant shades. Both tablets feature a USB-C port for charging. But here's where Samsung pulls ahead: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE flaunts an IP68 rating, shrugging off dust and water worries, while the iPad is not too keen on weathering the elements.

Furthermore, Samsung sets itself apart by bundling the S Pen stylus with the tablet. While the iPad supports the Apple Pencil, it only works with the first-gen version and you'll need to slide it into your cart as an extra purchase.

Display and multimedia

Apple has yet to introduce OLED screens on its tablets, while Samsung reserves OLEDs for the more expensive Galaxy Tab S9 family, so both opt for LCD here. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina panel on the iPad is one of the best implementations of an LCD screen though, with vibrant colors and great brightness.

The Tab S9 FE has a similar 10.9-inch LCD with a slightly lower resolution at 1440 x 2304 pixels, but Samsung uses a TFT display. While it does not match the iPad's color vibrancy, it suffices for occasional video consumption. Plus, it's got an edge with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, providing a more fluid feel for animations and app navigation compared to the iPad's 60Hz.

Moving to audio, the iPad's quad speakers outshine the Tab S9 FE's dual speaker setup, delivering richer, deeper sound, perfect for an immersive multimedia experience.

Performance and battery

The iPad shines here with the formidable A14 Bionic chipset, the same powerhouse that fueled the iPhone 12 series. Despite a few years under its belt, this chipset packs a punch, delivering more than ample power to tackle productivity apps and lengthy gaming sessions with ease. Its performance ensures seamless multitasking, smooth app navigation, and reliable operation for various tasks, making the iPad a dependable ally for both work and play.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE opts for the Exynos 1380 chipset, which is capable enough for daily tasks, casual browsing, and entertainment. However, compared to the iPad's A14 Bionic, it might exhibit limitations in handling more demanding tasks or intensive gaming experiences.

Both tablets tout similar battery capacities on paper, yet Samsung boasts up to 18 hours of usage on the Tab S9 FE compared to Apple's claimed 10 hours for the iPad. Standby times impress on both, promising multiple days of use.

The Tab S9 FE supports faster 45W charging, but there's no charger in the box. If you don't already have a fast-charging brick, you can choose from some of the best chargers for the Galaxy Tab. Meanwhile, the iPad supports slower charging speeds but has a 20W power brick included in the box.

Software and cameras

The software on both tablets could be the real game-changer in your buying decision. Samsung's Tab S9 FE runs on Samsung's One UI, which flaunts a user-friendly interface, prioritizing customization and enhanced features for note-taking and split-screen multitasking.

The included S Pen is a gem, offering a top-tier stylus experience on the Android front, boasting accurate pressure sensitivity and specialized functions like lock-screen notes, ensuring swift access to pen-related actions. Plus, the S Pen can be stored and charged conveniently on the tablet's magnetic strip.

What's more, Samsung's software arsenal includes DeX mode, transforming the tablet into a PC-like interface, which can be a great productivity hack when paired with the right accessories. The tablet also offers some additional ecosystem perks if you own a Galaxy/Android phone, although they aren't groundbreaking.

The iPad doesn't offer designated storage for the Apple Pencil while not in use, and it doesn't support the second-gen Apple Pencil, which magnetically attaches to other iPad models and charges wirelessly. To pair and charge the first-gen Apple Pencil it does support, a separate USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter is required since the Pencil still uses an old Lightning connector instead of USB-C. Although Apple includes this mini dongle, it's a clumsy solution to an unnecessary problem.

Apple compensates for this inconvenience with its exceptional software experience. Their tightly-knit ecosystem ensures an outstanding app experience that's seamless across devices. The iPad's interface is powerful and user-friendly, even though it can be a bit restrictive. If you own multiple Apple products, features like Handoff elevate the experience, allowing seamless task continuation between iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks without any hassle. While some strides have been made in the Android world to emulate such features, Apple's intuitiveness still remains unparalleled.

In the camera department, the Tab S9 FE features a modest 8MP rear camera. In contrast, the iPad showcases a superior 12MP rear camera with PDAF, HDR support, and the ability to shoot 4K videos at 60fps. If indoor photography of family or pets is a priority, the iPad's camera might be preferable. On the front, both tablets offer a 12MP selfie camera positioned horizontally, with similar quality for both photos and video calls.

Which is better?

Choosing between the iPad and any other contender often boils down to your existing allegiance to ecosystems—Apple or Android/Windows.

For those already immersed in the Apple universe, the iPad stands tall, seamlessly integrating with other Apple devices and delivering an exceptional user experience. Even for non-Apple loyalists, the iPad wows with its dazzling display, powerhouse processor, an app selection that's the envy of the tech realm, and slightly better cameras, making it a tremendous stay-at-home tablet.

We hate to say it, but Apple wins this round.

However, the iPad's limitations surface with its 64GB non-expandable storage, necessitating additional investments for higher storage variants or extra iCloud space. Conversely, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers practical advantages such as expandable storage, water-resistant certification, and a stylus experience that's a bit more straightforward than this iPad's Apple Pencil circus.

Granted, a beefier processor and a better screen could've sealed the deal, but the Tab S9 FE still boasts a robust mix of productivity and entertainment features. Plus, if you're planning to outfit your tablet with a stylus or a full keyboard+mouse setup, the Tab S9 FE won't break the bank compared to the iPad with similar add-ons.