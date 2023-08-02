Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab S9 series alongside its latest foldables at its July Unpacked event. The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and the gigantic Tab S9 Ultra stand out with their stunning displays and powerful internals. While packed to the brim with great specs, these tablets are expensive, with the entry-level Tab S9 starting from $800 and the S9 Ultra costing $1,200. Leaks have already revealed that Samsung is working on a cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, but it was not announced last month. However, the tablets appear close to launch as the S9 FE+ has passed through the FCC.

Spotted by MySmartPrice (via FCC), the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ carrying the model number XM-X610 and X616B passed through the FCC recently. The certification confirms Samsung intends to launch the tablet in Wi-Fi and cellular variants. Other specs revealed by the FCC listing include 45W fast charging support and dual rear cameras.

The listing also mentions S Pen and keyboard support, but it is unclear if Samsung will bundle the stylus with the tablet or if it should be purchased separately.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup will reportedly consist of two models: the Tab S9 FE with a 10.9-inch display and the Tab S9 FE+ packing a bigger 12.4-inch screen. If the leaked renders are accurate, both tablets will look like the regular Tab S9 series but feature cut-down internals to achieve a lower price point. This should include switching to an LCD panel, an Exynos chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual instead of quad speakers, and inferior cameras.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will go on sale starting August 11. It is possible the Korean giant could announce its more price-conscious tablets soon after its flagship tablets hit retail stores.