The S Pen has smart features like Air Command, which provides convenient shortcuts and app access, and Air Actions, which allows the pen to serve as a remote control for specific apps.

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the S Pen are water and dust resistant, making them suitable for use in damp environments without worrying about damage.

Quick answer: Yes, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE includes the S Pen stylus.

In an effort to appeal to what its users truly want, Samsung produced the FE (Fan Edition) line of smartphones, tablets, and earbuds. Available at competitive pricing, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE are a balance of function and cost, ensuring you get the features you need from the best Android tablets but aren’t paying for what’s perceived as bloat.

With the focus put on developing well-rounded devices designed based on user feedback, it’s inevitable that some features would be cut to lower the price tag. Among those that could feasibly be on the chopping block is the S Pen peripheral.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE come with an S Pen stylus?

The S Pen arguably isn’t a crucial part of the user experience with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It would be a loss for some, but overall, the tablet could be used without it. However, despite that, Samsung kept the S Pen included with the purchase of the tablet.

The S Pen enhances the tablet, especially for those with a creative mind or looking to take quick notes. A lag-free response time simulates paper, making it a wonderful tool for artists looking to sketch out their next masterpiece. Unlike a traditional stylus, the S Pen enables Galaxy-specific smart features that make the most of your FE tablet.

What are the smart features of the S Pen?

One of the S Pen’s most intuitive features is Air Command. Imagine having a suite of convenient features and apps at your disposal with just the press of a button. The Air Command menu unfolds a customizable list of six function and app shortcuts. Whether you want instant access to the “Write on Calendar” feature or want to be able to translate text instantly, Air Command allows you to do so.

The tablet's S Pen also works with Air Actions. With Air Actions enabled, the S Pen serves as a remote control for specific apps like Samsung Internet, Microsoft Office, Samsung Notes, and Google Chrome. Each app has its own Air Actions inputs, such as taking a picture with the Camera app or scrolling through photos in the gallery.

Are the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S Pen both water-resistant?

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a water and dust resistance rating of IP68, meaning it’s dustproof and capable of surviving depths below one meter for more than 30 minutes. Along with the traditional S9 tablet series, the FE is one of the few tablets to be water- and dust-resistant.

The S Pen shares the same resistance rating, meaning the smart features and standard pen functions can be used in damp environments. You can work by the pool or while lounging at the beach without being too concerned about the tablet or pen getting wet.

How do you charge the S Pen battery?

Samsung’s S Pen has a built-in battery that needs to be charged periodically. To determine if the pen’s battery is low, you can check the indicator under the Air Command menu. For this to show, the pen should be connected to the tablet via Bluetooth.

Charging the S Pen is as easy as placing it in the designated space on the back of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. While the slot serves as convenient and secure storage for the pen, it’s also how the pen is charged. If the battery is low when the pen is connected, it will automatically start charging.