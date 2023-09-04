Summary Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ soon, as confirmed by accidental mentions on a Bixby landing page recently.

Leaked European pricing suggests the Tab S9 FE will start at €550 (~$595) while the Tab S9 FE+ could start at €750 (~$810).

Hardware leaks point to largely expected sacrifices in the hardware department, such as an LCD panel instead of Dynamic AMOLED and the use of the Samsung Exynos chipset.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the S9 FE+ sometime soon, possibly accompanying the midrange Galaxy S23 FE. The two budget tablets were accidentally mentioned on a Bixby landing page last month, thus confirming their existence and imminent arrival. We're now obtaining new information on the European pricing of the two devices thanks to a leak, and it's not encouraging news.

SamInsider obtained a screenshot supposedly taken from a European retailer's database, revealing a starting price of €550 (~ $595) for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (via GSMArena). By comparison, the 2021 Galaxy Tab S7 FE started from $530 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, costing an additional $70 for the 6GB+128GB configuration. The price eventually dipped to $430 in November 2021, however, making it a much more appealing offering overall.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ listing leaked here is shown to have a starting price of €750 (~ $810). This means the Plus model could potentially cost the same as the recently launched Galaxy Tab S9, which starts from $800 in the US. SamInsider didn't disclose the retailer that revealed this information, though the publication has been involved with at least one retailer-based pricing leak this year.

Although there's some mystery about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo's hardware specifications, leaks over the past few weeks have given us a decent idea about what to expect. For instance, the tablet's 45W wired charging speeds and the presence of two rear cameras were detailed by an FCC listing, complemented by support for the S Pen stylus and keyboards.

Samsung will likely use the same design as the Galaxy Tab S9 series, but the similarities would end there. Some of the expected compromises in the internal hardware department include an LCD panel instead of the crisp Dynamic AMOLED screen from the Tab S9.

We've also learned that Samsung may use its in-house Exynos chipset rather than the more powerful Qualcomm offering. There's no launch date to mark on our calendars yet, though we presume these midrange tablets will accompany the Galaxy S23 FE, rumored to launch by the end of 2023.