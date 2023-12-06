Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Durable and feature-rich It may be more pricey than the Tab S7 FE, but this mid-range tablet offers a brighter screen, water and dust resistance, and longer battery life. You'll also get Samsung's new Exynos 13080 chipset and more RAM. All in all, the S9 FE+ is competent for both work and play. Pros Water and dest resistant Impressive display Great battery life Cons No 5G option AMOLED screen would be better Not for graphically demanding games $600 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE were each made with you in mind. It’s true. Samsung said so. That FE acronym stands for “Fan Edition.” According to Samsung, the FE series reviews its customers' critical feedback and then makes updates on everything from hardware to the general design, all at an approachable price. Now, isn’t that thoughtful?

Well, if the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is any indicator, we’d say so. It boasts a better display, better battery life, a faster processor, and much more. But let’s not forget about its predecessor, the S7 FE. Compared to the S9 FE+, the S7 FE is definitely showing its age and runs a tad sluggish with that older Snapdragon processor. However, the S7 FE is less expensive and often on sale.

So, which should you pick? Take a look.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now available, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Tab S7 FE. For the S9 FE+, you’ll be paying up to $700 if you want 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but there’s a cheaper $600 option as well. For most people, 128GB with 8GB RAM is plenty for day-to-day use.

The Tab S9 FE+ carries the robust Exynos 1380 chipset, promising performance faster than the Snapdragon 750G and 778G found on the S7 FE. This extra boost is quite useful if you’re planning to use your tablet as a makeshift laptop. Basic uses like Google Docs, emails, and light graphic design should be fine. However, we’d recommend the Galaxy Tab S9+ for heavy-weight illustrator apps, intensive gaming, or really anything that requires more horsepower.

On the other end, you have the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which, admittedly, isn’t our favorite. You can usually find it for at least $100 less than the S9 FE+, and if all you want is a big screen for casual streaming, reading, and gaming, the S7 FE might be all you need. Both tablets offer the same screen size and resolution, albeit with some subtle differences. And the build quality of the S7 FE feels just like Samsung’s more premium tablets. Sure, the RAM caps at 8GB, but for casual users, that’s plenty.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Storage 128GB or 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) 64/128/256GB (expandable with microSD) Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Battery 10,090mAh 10,090mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz 60Hz TFT LCD Price From $600 From $529 Colors Gray, Silver, Mint, Lavender Black, Silver, Green, Pink Display dimensions 12.4" 12.4" Display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 IP rating IP68 None Weight 628g 608g Charge options USB-C USB-C SIM support No Single Nano SIM SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Wi-Fi Model: Snapdragon 778G, 5G Model: Snapdragon 750G Cellular connectivity No 5G (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Yes Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi: v5.2, 5G: v5.0 Stylus S Pen included S Pen Included RAM 8GB or 12GB Wi-Fi Model: 4GB/6GB/8GB 5G Model: 4GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 5MP Rear Camera 8MP main; 8MP ultrawide 8MP AF Dimensions 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5mm 184.91 x 284.73 x 6.35mm Charging speed 45W wired 45W wired

Design and display

The Tab S9 FE+ doesn’t look or feel cheap, and neither does the S7 FE. Both have rounded corners and sharp edges for a more premium look, and each tablet also includes Samsung’s wonderful S Pen stylus. If you've never used an S Pen before, you'll find that it's quite responsive and perfect for writing, tapping, and drawing. And yes, you can store the pen on the magnetic attach point on either tablet.

The biggest difference, design-wise, is that the S9 FE+ features an IP68 rating. We're not saying you should go swimming with your tablet, but if it accidentally falls into your kitchen sink while washing dishes, you should be safe. Actually, you could drop the S9 FE+ in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes, and it would be okay. Again, we don't recommend it, but it sure is nice to have that peace of mind usually reserved for smartphones.

As previously mentioned, both tablets are the same size (12.4 inches) and use a TFT LCD with 1440p resolution. That’s where the similarities end. The 90HZ refresh rate on the S9 FE+ is much higher compared to the S7 FE’s 60HZ. You’ll also get Samsung’s new Vision Booster, which automatically adjusts color, contrast, and brightness, improving visibility in most lighting conditions.

Performance and software

That extra RAM in the S9 FE+ is a welcome upgrade to the S7 FE’s more humble max offering of 8GB. The S9 FE+'s lowest RAM hits 8GB, and that also includes 128GB of internal storage, compared to the S7 FE’s base model, which only gives you 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Should you decide to purchase a tablet directly through Samsung, the price between the S7 FE’s 8GB model ($679) and the S9 FE+ 12GB model ($699) is negligible. In either case, you can always add more storage with a microSD card.

That said, if you can find the S7 FE on sale (and you usually can), this tablet is snappy enough for daily use. Just like the S9 FE+, it lets you run several apps at once via the Multi-Active Window. And as long as you’re not playing anything too graphically intensive, it’s a competent gaming tablet. It also includes Samsung’s DeX mode, allowing you to connect with compatible monitors and televisions.

The thing is, Samsung’s S9 FE+ comes with these features too, and without the sputtering lag you may experience on the S7 FE’s reduced RAM and older Snapdragon 778 processor. But if you’re okay with a stutter here and there and primarily run single apps, the S7 FE isn’t bad — if you can find it on sale, that is. Also, try the 8GB RAM model if possible because 4GB just isn't going to cut it.

On the other hand, the S9 FE+ uses Samsung’s newer Exynos 1380 processor, and when you pair that with its 8GB RAM or, even better, 12GB RAM, you’ll likely experience better performance. Gaming, multiple windows, DeX mode — you shouldn’t notice any major stuttering. However, we still wouldn’t recommend this tablet for graphically demanding games like "Call of Duty" or video editing. General photo editing and light gaming should be fine.

Even if the S9 FE+ is only marginally faster than the S7 FE, the S9 FE+ runs Android 13 and is guaranteed at least four more updates from Samsung. We can't say the same for the S7 FE, which comes equipped with Android 11. Sure, it's received updates, like Android 13, since the initial 2021 release, but after a while, the S7 FE will inevitably show its age.

Battery life and charging

One of the things we love most about tablets is their portability, but you can’t have portability without quality battery performance. Both tablets do well in this arena; however, the S9 FE+ has the edge here. The S9 FE+ and S7 FE run the same battery, yet according to Samsung, the S9 FE+ will run for up to 20 hours. That’s seven hours more than the 13 hours the S7 FE advertises. Of course, that 20-hour max depends on a lot of factors, like how many apps are open, the screen brightness, or if you’re using Bluetooth.

Regarding charging, the S9 FE+ only takes an hour and a half to fully charge. In comparison, as our review notes, the S7 FE’s charge time is quite sluggish. You’ll be waiting several hours before you reach 100 percent. Nonetheless, the S7 FE's 13-hour battery life is certainly respectable among mid-range Android tablets. Considering you can typically find the S7 FE at a discounted price, the S9 FE+ may not be worth the higher price tag.

Cameras

Honestly, how many of us buy a tablet for its camera? Regardless, it's nice to have for the odd photo or Zoom call. When it comes to the camera department, the S7 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are equally underwhelming. The S7 FE houses an 8MP camera in the rear and a 5MP in the front. Photos and videos will look passable, but only in good lighting conditions.

In contrast, the S9 FE+ uses dual 8MP ultrawide rear cameras and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera. Those extra pixels should improve your Zoom calls as long as you're in a bright environment. Are the cameras better than the S7 FE? Sure. But don’t expect noise-free images or clear, crisp video — that’s reserved for flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Plus, you can always just use your smartphone.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the S7 FE each have their respective strengths, but the S9 FE+ definitely proves itself to be a decent upgrade from the S7 FE. It gives you faster performance, an updated OS, and a significantly longer battery life. Although we haven’t tested the Exynos 1380 processor yet, the larger RAM capacity will certainly improve its performance. Therefore, if you’re going to use your tablet to connect to other devices or do a lot of multitasking, go with the S9 FE+.

Also, given the somewhat marginal retail price difference between the S7 FE and the S9 FE+, we recommend going with the latter. The S9 FE+ boasts a brighter screen, better battery life, and we never say no to more RAM. Additionally, the S9 FE+ is guaranteed at least four more software updates. While no technology is future-proof, at least you’ll get some longevity out of this moderately priced pick.

If you're a casual user or on a tight budget, the S7 FE is a decent second option, but only if you find it on sale. If you do, the S7 FE is a budget-friendly tablet with acceptable everyday performance and a solid build. Moreover, you could potentially snag one for $400 or less if you buy it used, which is not bad for a 12.4-inch screen. If all you need is a tablet for casual reading, streaming, and basic gaming, the cheaper S7 FE might be all you need.