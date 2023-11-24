Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Big, bold, and pricey $549 $600 Save $51 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fantastic but pricey midrange Android Tablet. It offers an excellent display, great battery life, comes with an S Pen, and great software features. It's only let down by the inclusion of the Exynos 1380, which can be underpowered for the price. Day-to-day usage is still snappy, but it may struggle over time. Pros Vibrant and beautiful display Exceptional battery life S Pen included Cons Exynos 1380 is not very powerful May be too large for some On the pricier side $549 at Amazon

There has never been a better time to shop for a midrange Android tablet. The renewed interest this price segment has seen over the past few years has truly pushed the boundaries of what should be expected from an Android tablet for less than $600, bringing them much closer in parity to tablets like the iPad Air.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the Google Pixel Tablet are just two of these boundary-pushing tablets released over the past year. Samsung and Google have built two of the best Android tablets on the market, making either of them a great option.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ was released on October 10 and comes in two different configurations: a 128GB version that retails for $600 and a 256GB version that retails for $700. It comes in Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender and can be purchased directly from Samsung or from an authorized retailer such as Amazon or Best Buy.

The Google Pixel Tablet hit the market on June 20 and is a bit less expensive than the Galaxy tablet. There is a 128GB version that retails for $500 and a 256GB version that retails for $600, making the Pixel Tablet a more cost-effective option. It is available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colorways. It can be purchased directly from Google or from authorized retailers such as Amazon or Best Buy.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Google Pixel Tablet Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) 128GB or 256GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Android 14 Battery 10,090mAh 7,020mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz IPS LCD, 60Hz Price From $600 From $500 Colors Gray, Silver, Mint, Lavender Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Display dimensions 12.4" 10.95", 16:10 Display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 IP rating IP68 None Weight 628g 493g Charge options USB-C USB-C SIM support No No SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Google Tensor G2 Cellular connectivity No No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Stylus S Pen included No RAM 8GB or 12GB 8GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide 8MP, f2/0 Rear Camera 8MP main, 8MP ultrawide 8MP, f2/0 Dimensions 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5mm 258 x 169 x 8.1mm Charging speed 45W wired 15W wired

Design

You would be hard-pressed to tell the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a midrange tablet as it looks and feels exactly like its more premium siblings. Samsung outfitted its tablet with a 12.4-inch display, making it significantly larger than the 10.95-inch display used in the Pixel Tablet. The extra screen real estate does come with some tradeoffs, however, namely its overall size and weight. The Tab S9 FE+ measures 11.24 x 7.30 x 0.26 inches and weighs a hefty 1.38 pounds (627g). The Pixel Tablet measures 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches and weighs a lighter 1.08 pounds (493g).

Both tablets are designed to be used in landscape mode and place their stereo speakers at the edges of the body, keeping them out of the way of being accidentally covered. When used horizontally, Samsung opted to place its power button and volume buttons on the top left of the tablet, while Google set theirs on the top right.

The power buttons on both tablets pull double duty, with embedded fingerprint sensors in them. The placement of the Galaxy Tablet’s power button is easier to activate as it is on the right side and closer to the edge. Using the fingerprint reader on Samsung’s offering is a little more cumbersome to hit. Around the back, you get an aluminum panel on each tablet and not a lot else. The Galaxy tablet comes with two rear cameras, and the Pixel Tablet ships with just one.

One of the biggest design differences is not with the physical tablets themselves. While Samsung went with its traditional tablet design, Google opted to expand its capabilities by providing a dock with each tablet. This dock allows the Pixel Tablet to operate as a Nest Hub when docked or when not in use. This not only extends its capabilities; it also enables the tablet to do more than just take up space when not in use. Samsung’s offering also includes an S Pen, allowing you to take notes or take screenshots and annotate them.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ ships with a 12.4-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD. While it’s disappointing that Samsung ditched the OLED panel of its more premium products, the display used is still vibrant and full of color. Samsung also opted to go with a 90Hz display, which helps the display feel smooth and fluid.

The Pixel Tablet comes with a 10.95-inch LCD and a 1600 x 2560 resolution. Its smaller screen size and identical resolution make it a slightly sharper display, but one area where Google dropped the ball is that it only has a 60Hz refresh rate. Tablets at this price really should have a 90Hz refresh rate as a minimum, as the lower refresh rate takes away from the fluidity. This is especially true if you are used to using a higher refresh rate panel on another device, such as your smartphone.

Software

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ ships with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1. The Pixel Tablet also shipped with Android 13 and uses a much more stock version of Android. Samsung’s One UI is one of the best custom skins available from any manufacturer and does a better job of taking advantage of the larger display sizes.

Both devices can run in split-screen mode, letting you run apps side-by-side. Samsung pushes this further by allowing apps to run in floating windows, allowing you to run more apps at once while making navigating the windows easier. Samsung’s S Pen is well integrated into its One UI platform, so you can take quick notes or sketch your favorite drawings.

The Galaxy Tablet offers a Hub Mode when placed on its dock. This mode turns the device into a Nest Hub, giving you the option to cast media onto the tablet and utilize the docking station’s built-in speakers — or to control your Google Home devices quickly. Both tabs have their own unique take on Android, and neither does it better than the other. Software-wise, it really comes down to overall needs and if you prefer the S Pen or the docking station.

Performance

Samsung equipped its tablet with an Exynos 1380 chipset and either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Don’t get too hung up on the storage sizes, though, because it can be expanded by up to 1TB by using a microSD card. The Pixel Tablet comes with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage that can’t be expanded.

In day-to-day use, both tablets feel snappy when web-browsing or using easy-to-run apps like Gmail. The Exynos chipset that Samsung uses runs cool as a cucumber, while the Tensor G2 can get a little toasty when pushed. Overall, though, the Tensor G2 chipset is much stronger than the Exynos 1380 that Samsung went with. This is especially true when pushing the tablet with graphically intensive games.

Outfitting a midrange tablet with a weak processor is one thing if the cost is justifiably low, but the Galaxy tablet is pushing the midrange price and really should have had a more performant processor. While it's snappy enough for daily use, don’t be surprised if it gets bogged down after a few major Android updates, making the Tensor chipset Google uses a more reliable platform down the road.

Battery life

Samsung takes advantage of its larger size by giving the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ much better battery life. Samsung equipped its tablet with a 10,090mAh battery that can last about 18 hours in mixed usage, which should easily last an entire day of use. Google outfitted the Pixel Tablet with a 27-watt-hour battery that should get you about 12 hours of use. It should still get you through a typical workday, but not much more than that.

Both devices charge via USB-C and are not wireless charging equipped. The included dock makes charging the Pixel Tablet a breeze and effectively means your tablet is always topped off and ready to go.

Cameras

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes with a dual-camera setup, shipping with an 8MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel Tablet comes with a single 8MP rear camera. Samsung’s front-facing camera uses a 12MP ultrawide lens, while Google went with an 8MP fixed-focus lens.

Either tablet can get you some decent shots if the lighting is adequate, but don’t expect much from them when the lights begin to dim. Likewise, the front-facing camera on both tablets will be more than adequate for video calls. To be quite honest, tablet cameras are trivial and don’t provide a ton of value for most people. Are there people who use their tablets to take day-to-day pictures? Absolutely, but it’s far from the norm.

Which is right for you?

Both of these tablets are fantastic devices, but the Google Pixel Tablet rises above the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The Pixel Tablet has a good display, decent battery life, and solid performance from its Tensor G2 chipset. It's held back slightly from its 60Hz display, but the inclusion of the dock more than makes up for it. The versatility that the dock brings allows you to utilize the Pixel Tablet as a Nest Hub when you are not actively using the tablet. What puts the Google Tablet over the top is that it actually costs $100 for what is arguably the better tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is no slouch and will make any prospective buyer quite happy as long as you don't push the tablet too hard. It has a premium design, beautiful display, and great battery life. You even get slightly more features from the One UI software. The biggest knock against the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is Samsung's choice of using the Exynos 1380 chipset. For $100 more than the Pixel Tablet, the Galaxy Tab just doesn't do enough to justify the price difference.