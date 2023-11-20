Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Productivity on a budget $549 $600 Save $51 For those seeking a tablet for casual use, such as web browsing and sporadic media enjoyment, the Tab S9 FE+ serves as a cost-effective alternative. While it doesn't quite reach the lofty standards set by its sibling in terms of its dazzling AMOLED display and performance, it nonetheless delivers reliable big-screen essentials and a trustworthy software experience. Pros More affordable Same S Pen support Cons Exynos 1380 isn't meant for heavy tasks No 5G option $549 at Amazon

Like its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a go-to pick for folks who wanted the best Android tablet experience. But things got spicy when Samsung dropped its new Fan Edition lineup and brought out a Plus version within their FE Tablet line as well.

While these tablets share a lot of common features and look almost the same, the significant gap in their asking prices suggests there has to be something more than meets the eye.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ made its debut in August 2023 alongside Samsung's 2023 foldables. With a hefty 12GB of RAM, it's available in two storage options — 256GB and 512GB. The Wi-Fi-only models are priced at $999 and $1,199, respectively. Should you fancy the 5G-compatible version, you'll need to set aside up to $200 extra.

The Tab S9 FE+ made its entrance a couple of months later, in October 2023. This tablet is available in two storage configurations: the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes in at $599, while the more spacious 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at $699. What's intriguing here is that Samsung has chosen to market the Tab S9 FE+ exclusively as a Wi-Fi-only device, while its smaller sibling, the Tab S9 FE, also offers a cellular option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Storage 128GB, 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Ports USB-C Display type IPS LCD, 90Hz Weight 628g SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 RAM 8GB or 12GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP main, 8MP ultrawide Dimensions 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.5mm Battery 10,090mAh Colors Gray, Silver, Mint, Lavender Charge options USB-C Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Stylus S Pen included Charging speed 45W wired IP rating IP68 Display dimensions 12.4" Display resolution 2560 x 1600 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Storage 256GB, 512GB (expandable with microSD) Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Ports USB-C Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Weight 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 12MP main, 8MP ultrawide Dimensions 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.7mm Battery 10,090mAh Colors Beige, Graphite Charge options USB-C Cellular connectivity Yes Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Stylus S Pen included Charging speed 45W wired IP rating IP68 Display dimensions 12.4" Display resolution 1752 x 2800 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3

Design

Source: Samsung

These tablets belong to the same Galaxy Tab family generation, and this is crystal clear in their design. Sporting an aluminum chassis paired with glass up front, both tablets share not just the exact physical dimensions but also identical bezels around the screen, button placements, and port positions. The Tab S9 FE+ features a physical fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, while the more premium Tab S9+ features an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Both tablets are equipped with a dedicated memory card slot, enabling storage expansion using microSD cards. Furthermore, they've earned an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which is great to see, especially on a mid-range tablet. If you're leaning toward the Tab S9+, investing in a high-quality protective case might be a smart move to safeguard your investment.

Another win for both these tablets is their compatibility with Samsung's S-Pen stylus. Both offer magnetic charging on the rear to top up your S-Pen conveniently, and you'll find the S-Pen included in the box at no extra cost (looking at you, Apple).

Now, let's talk about the subtle differences. The Tab S9+ is around 50 grams lighter than its more budget-friendly counterpart, and it packs a quad-speaker setup with two extra speakers for a richer audio experience. In contrast, the Tab S9 FE+ opts for a dual speaker arrangement. However, it counters the playing field with a lively assortment of color options, including the delightful Lavender and Mint choices, while the Tab S9+ makes do with just Graphite and Beige color options.

Display

When it comes to displays, both the Tab S9+ and S9 FE+ share a 12.4-inch canvas with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's a treat for multimedia enthusiasts. The Tab S9+ offers a slightly higher resolution at 1752 x 2800 pixels, whereas the Tab S9 FE+ offers a still impressive 1600 x 2560 pixels.

The Tab S9+ flaunts an AMOLED display known for its vivid colors, inky blacks, and HDR support that genuinely makes everything on the screen come to life. Whether it's binge-watching your favorite series or diving into the cinematic world of movies, this AMOLED display turns every viewing experience into a pure delight. On the other hand, the S9 FE+ opts for an LCD screen, which, while commendable for web browsing and everyday tasks, doesn't quite match the stellar performance of the flagship AMOLED display.

Both tablets don't skimp on refresh rates, offering buttery-smooth visuals. The Tab S9+ boasts a snappy 120Hz screen, while the S9 FE+ features a 90Hz screen. In real-world usage, both screens ensure smooth scrolling and jitter-free animations, elevating your overall tablet experience, whether you're navigating your favorite apps or indulging in mobile gaming.

Performance and software

It's under the hood where the gap between the Tab S9+ and S9 FE+ truly widens, and the decision on which one to choose becomes crystal clear. The Tab S9+, as a flagship contender, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, the very same powerhouse propelling the leading Android phones of 2023. This chipset serves up one of the swiftest Android tablet experiences currently available, capable of tackling the most demanding games and effortlessly breezing through resource-intensive tasks like photo and video editing, as well as video rendering.

In contrast, the Tab S9 FE+ relies on Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset, which holds its own but falls closer to Snapdragon's 7-series chipsets in terms of performance. It's perfectly suitable for everyday usage and multitasking, ensuring a smooth experience. However, if your needs involve running resource-hungry applications like Adobe Lightroom or indulging in graphics-intensive gaming, the Tab S9 FE+ might leave you wanting more in terms of performance.

Both come with Android 13 and other essential features

When it comes to the software experience, both the Tab S9+ and S9 FE+ run Android 13 out of the box, with Samsung's OneUI skin on top, which adds a layer of convenience and functionality. It's one of the most feature-rich Android skins and is perfectly tailored to maximize the potential of the spacious tablet screens.

You'll find an abundance of customization options and a wealth of productivity features at your fingertips. Whether it's split-screen multitasking, floating docks for quick shortcuts, or Samsung's dedicated drawing and note-taking apps that seamlessly integrate with the S-Pen, Galaxy tablets offer a class-leading software experience. If you need your tablet to work in a Windows PC-like environment, you're in luck, as both tablets support Samsung's DeX mode. However, for the full experience, you might want to consider investing in a keyboard case.

Battery life and charging

Continuing on the bright side, both tablets feature identical battery capacities, at a substantial 10,090mAh. This means that, regardless of whether you choose the Tab S9+ or S9 FE+, you can count on multiple days of uninterrupted use with moderate usage. Furthermore, both tablets support wired charging at speeds of up to 45 watts when using compatible chargers.

Cameras

As for the camera setup, both tablets keep it simple. They sport a 12MP ultrawide front camera that delivers decent video and mic quality for video calls with intelligent tracking to ensure that they automatically center on a subject, no matter where the subject moves within the frame.

Turning to the rear cameras, the Tab S9+ stands out with its 12MP primary rear camera, while the Tab S9 FE+ makes do with an 8MP counterpart. Both tablets also feature an 8MP ultrawide rear camera. These setups should suffice for the occasional snapshot or document scan, but don't expect them to rival the camera prowess of contemporary smartphones.

Which one is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ offers an Android tablet experience that is nothing short of exceptional. With a breathtaking AMOLED display, every moment of content consumption becomes a visual feast for the eyes. It's the ideal canvas for watching videos, playing games, or simply scrolling through your favorite content. The sheer power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset ensures that this tablet is equipped to handle demanding tasks, from gaming to photo and video editing. For those seeking the absolute best in the Android tablet realm, the Tab S9+ is the undisputed champion.

The Tab S9 FE+ is no underdog either. While it might not offer the stellar screen experience of its sibling, it still brings a lot to the table, offering solid essentials such as a big screen and impressive software experience. It might not be a performance monster, but it has more than enough power for daily tasks, including web browsing and casual gaming. For those who don't intend to use their tablet for resource-intensive tasks like gaming and photo editing, the Tab S9 FE+ offers a reasonable big-screen experience at an affordable price point.