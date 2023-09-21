Summary Samsung is set to release the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets, which will have high-quality metal casings and different internal specifications.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to be priced between €529 and €699 in the French market, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be priced between €699 and €899.

Both tablets will offer options for different RAM and storage capacities, with the higher configurations costing more. Additionally, 5G options will be available for an extra €100.

Samsung has been quiet on Fan Edition (FE) devices over the last year or so. The company decided to skip a generation, a decision that disappointed some users who like the more affordable take on Samsung’s flagship phones and tablets. However, rumors have been swirling in recent weeks and months, and tons of Samsung Fan Edition products are being leaked. Not only have we been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for a long time, but renders, specs and official documents have slipped through the cracks regarding the intriguing Galaxy Buds FE. Recently, marketing renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have seemingly leaked, indicating that their announcement and release is imminent.

Thanks to WinFuture, which got its hands on the renders, we have some discernible information about the upcoming tablets from Samsung. Both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ will physically look and feel exactly like some of Samsung’s flagship offerings because of their high-quality metal casings, but their internals will differ from not only the more expensive tablets, but from each other as well.

Dealabs Magazine reported that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will cost between €529 and €699, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will cost between €699 and €899, at least in the French market. The site also says that 128GB versions of each will come in four color variations: Anthracite, Silver, Sea Green and Lavender. Anthracite, which is the light gray that dominates the tech world, will be the default color for all other versions. While we don’t have confirmed dimensions or specifications from Samsung on either products yet, we can at least see what’s been reported through numerous leaks.

As seen in the renders shared by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will seemingly have a 10.9-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ should sport a 12.4-inch display. Both will feature the Exynos 1380 chip, which has powered other more affordable Samsung devices like the Galaxy A54.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE will start with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but can be purchased with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will start with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage but can be purchased with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Obviously, the more RAM and storage, the higher the cost to consumers. Both will have 5G options that will cost an additional €100, again according to leaks obtained by WinFuture.

It’s a pretty exciting time to be a Samsung fan if your wallet is looking for relief, but your tech needs are high. It wouldn’t be shocking if Samsung just announced all the Fan Editions at the same time, especially with the rumor mill on the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE picking up production. We’re all for making fast smart devices more affordable, and it’s nice to see the FE line storming back with variety.