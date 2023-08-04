Samsung may have only released the Galaxy Tab S9 series recently, but we've also known about a couple of FE-branded Galaxy Tab S9 models being in the works. In June, a well-known display supply chain source revealed the list of launch-day colors for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+, while the Plus model passed through FCC's certification database earlier this week. We've now come across inadvertent confirmation from Samsung France on the arrival of these two devices, thanks to a Bixby landing page.

The manufacturer has clearly slipped up here since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the S9 FE+ are yet to be officially unveiled. However, scrolling to the bottom of said landing page clearly reveals the two new tablets in full display. Surprisingly, the Bixby page appears to still be up, though we suspect Samsung may want to change that. This oversight has skipped the US Bixby landing page, so it appears specific to the company's French division. The revelation comes thanks to a good spot by Winfuture's Roland Quandt.

This unofficial confirmation of the two upcoming budget tablets coincides with the info we've obtained on the Galaxy S23 FE, whose arrival was confirmed by a Samsung executive not too long ago. Both the midrange phone and the FE-branded tablets will likely launch at the same time, though we don't know the date just yet.

Leaks have told us that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will feature a 10.9-inch screen, whereas the Tab S9+ could house a larger 12.4-inch display on board. The design should remain unchanged from the Galaxy Tab S9 series, with most of the modifications occurring internally, such as swapping the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for an Exynos chip, while also ditching the Tab S9's AMOLED screen in favor of an LCD unit to keep costs down.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo would succeed mid-2021's Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung has decided to skip a generation of its budget tablet series, a decision it also had to make with the Galaxy S23 FE, which is making the jump from the Galaxy S21 FE. Meanwhile, the recently unveiled trio of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are currently up on preorder, with some exciting promotions in tow. Shipments begin on August 11.