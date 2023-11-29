Quick answer: No, unlike the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE or the premium Tab S9+, the Tab S9 FE+ does not have a 5G option, and is Wi-Fi only.

If you're shopping for a midrange tablet, you may be actively debating between the S9 FE and S9 FE+. When you look at them side by side, the Tab S9 FE+ has several advantages over the standard Tab S9 FE, most notably the larger display, alongside more RAM and a bigger battery. Given the affordable price, it's naturally in contention for the best Android tablet crown.

Ultimately though, it may come down to connectivity. The standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in a vanilla Wi-Fi SKU and a 5G-capable option, so what about its bigger sibling? Is there a similar option to snag a more capable S9 FE+ with 5G functionality?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have 5G?

In what is a fairly baffling choice on Samsung's part, the larger and more capable S9 FE+ doesn't come in a 5G-equipped variant. Unfortunately, if you're shopping for a midrange tablet that you know can reliably maintain a connection when you're on the go, the FE+ falls short. While a Wi-Fi connection is ample for in-home usage, the lack of 5G connectivity means the larger FE+ is less portable than the smaller FE 5G version.

For many, this complicates the issue of which FE tablet they should invest in. A 5G connection transforms a tablet into a more complete device, but a smaller display and smaller helping of RAM and battery life hamper the base Tab S9 FE. On top of that, paying more to get a 5G-enabled S9 FE somewhat diminishes one of its main advantages over the SE+: price.

The decision largely comes down to how you plan on using your tablet. If you're going to be traveling a great deal, particularly with a lengthy commute or to places where reliable Wi-Fi is inaccessible, a 5G connection may be essential. On the other hand, if you're primarily using your tablet at home, a 5G connection may be largely inconsequential, in which case the primary factor may well be price.

Which S9 tablets do have 5G?

While the Tab S9 FE+ doesn't have a 5G option, its counterpart in the flagship line, the Galaxy Tab S9+, does offer 5G functionality. In fact, in the case of the flagship tablets, the roles are reversed: the standard Tab S9 doesn't offer a 5G option, while the S9+ packs 5G by default.

Naturally, as you'd expect from a premium tablet like the S9+, it also has several advantages over the S9 FE+. The standouts are its more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making it more suitable for demanding tasks like gaming or video editing, paired with a gorgeous, high-quality AMOLED display. Whether 5G, a higher quality screen, and better performance justify the significantly higher asking price of the flagship S9+ will again largely come down to how you want to use your tablet and how much room you can allot in your budget.

The Fan Edition lineup is a very promising addition to Samsung's growing tablet portfolio. Despite the slightly mystifying exclusion of a 5G option for the Tab S9 FE+, it's still a great option for a big tablet that won't bankrupt you, and if the lack of 5G is a dealbreaker, the S9 FE is happy to swoop in and fill that gap.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ A midrange winner $549 $600 Save $51 While it may not include 5G, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is still an appealing midrange Android tablet. Like its smaller cousin, the Tab S9 FE+ comes with an Exynos 1380 chipset with either eight or twelve gigs of RAM. It also has an impressive IP68 water and dust resistance and comes bundled with an S Pen stylus. $549 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Samsung