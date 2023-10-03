Summary Samsung has announced a new batch of Fan Edition (FE) devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. These stripped-back versions of existing devices are offered at lower prices.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE retains the look and feel of the standard Tab S9 but features a 90Hz LCD display and a slower Exynos chipset. Starting at $450, it offers a midrange option with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the company's first FE-branded earbuds. Priced at $99, they offer active noise cancellation, up to 6 hours of battery life, and support for Samsung's proprietary ecosystem features.

It's a big week for Android. As many enthusiasts are looking ahead to Google's upcoming Pixel hardware, Samsung has quietly announced a new batch of FE devices. The company's FE line — short for Fan Edition — features stripped-back versions of existing devices, offered at lower prices. The biggest news of the day is probably the $600 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, but that's not all Samsung announced today. We're also getting the first-ever FE-branded Galaxy Buds, plus not one, but two tablets: the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the midrange version of the standard Tab S9 you'd expect. It shares a lot of DNA with the Tab S9 proper: it comes in two sizes, the regular 10.9" model and a 12.4" Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (there is no Tab S9 FE Ultra), and each is the same size, shape, and general look and feel as the S9 tablet it's based on. The FE tablets also retain the S9 series's impressive IP68 water and dust resistance, and are even compatible with case and keyboard accessories made for the higher-end Tab S9 models of the same sizes. There are some trade-offs, of course, including the use of a less powerful Exynos chipset, and the 10.9", 90Hz LCD panel where the full-fat Tab S9s have AMOLED screens that can go up to 120Hz.

Those compromises may well be worth it, though: while the base-model Tab S9 costs $800, $100 more than the Tab S8 did when it launched, the Tab S9 FE starts at a comfortably midrange $450 for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and will be available in Gray, Mint, Silver, and Lavender. There'll also be a version with 5G connectivity available, but Samsung hasn't shared specifics on that. We also don't know how much the larger Tab S9 FE+ will cost just yet, but it'll be available in configurations with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12/256.

The new Fan Edition tablets will be available through Samsung's carrier partners starting on October 5, and direct from Samsung.com beginning October 10.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the Fan Edition of the normal samsung Galaxy Tab S9. It's got the same look and feel as that tablet, but trades down to a 90Hz LCD display and a slower Exynos chipset to hit a midrange price point of $450. Storage 128GB Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 Ports USB-C Display type 10.9-inch 1440p LCD with 90Hz Display dimensions RAM 6GB Front Camera 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 8MP SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Stylus S Pen included IP RATING IP68 Dimensions 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32" $450 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is Samsung's 12.4" midrange Android tablet. Like its smaller cousin, the Tab S9 FE+ comes with an Exynos 1380 chipset with either six or eight gigs of RAM. It's also got impressive IP68 water and dust resistance and comes bundled with an S Pen stylus. Storage 128, 256 GB Operating System Android 13 Ports USB-C Display type 12.4" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), LCD Display dimensions 12.4" RAM 6GB or 8GB Front Camera 12MP UW Rear Camera 8MP + 8MP UW SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Stylus S Pen included IP RATING IP68 Dimensions 11.24" x 7.30" x 0.26" $600 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

We've seen Fan Edition phones and tablets before, but the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the company's first FE-branded earbuds. Their feature set lines up pretty well with other midrange earbuds: the Buds FE do have ANC, with battery life of up to six hours with noise cancelling on — turning ANC off will stretch it to about nine hours. The Buds FE's USB-C charging case does not support wireless charging.

The new earbuds don't support Bluetooth multipoint or Android's Fast Pair feature, but as long as they're paired with Samsung phones and tablets, they do work with Samsung's similar, proprietary features. While we don't know how they sound yet, Samsung helpfully describes audio quality as "strong." We expect they'll sound about as good as the existing Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE will be available in Graphite or White colors for a cool $99. Samsung says you'll be able to get them "through select carriers" starting on October 5, and directly from Samsung beginning October 10.