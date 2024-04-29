Galaxy Tab S9 FE $350 $450 Save $100 If you're in the market for a budget Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is hard to beat. And with this excellent $100 discount, you can get in on the action for just $350. It's packed to the brim with features and even comes with the proprietary S Pen stylus on board. $350 at Amazon

Samsung undoubtedly makes some of the best tablets in the industry. While we've come to love the company's top-tier tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the brand also churns out excellent midrange/budget tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE that debuted recently. The entry-level 128GB model of this tablet generally retails for $450 through online marketplaces, including Samsung's own channels. But that's changing now.

A new deal on Amazon is letting you save $100 on this excellent budget tablet, bringing the cost down to $350. This appears to be a retailer-exclusive deal, though, as other outlets like Samsung.com and Best Buy still have the Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale with its original price tag of $450.

Why we love this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal

Despite belonging to the lower-priced FE (Fan Edition) lineup of Samsung devices, the manufacturer hasn't compromised in the hardware department. Much like its premium Plus-branded sibling, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with the S-Pen stylus, while its hardware can hold its own against most Android tablets in the business today.

The 10.9-inch LCD panel boasts an impressive 2304 x 1440 resolution, also known as WUXGA+, with a max refresh rate of 90Hz. What's immediately apparent when you hold the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is its premium construction, thanks to the aluminum frame and back panel. The tablet is also resistant to dust and water splashes (IP68), adding to its overall appeal, especially at this discounted price.

On the processing side of things, Samsung uses the 5nm Exynos 1380 to perform heavy-duty tasks on the tablet, complemented by 6GB of RAM. There's a solitary 8MP rear camera on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (the Tab S9 FE+ gets two), which should be sufficient for basic photography, although you shouldn't expect it to win any awards. The front has a more capable 12MP ultrawide unit for selfies and virtual meetings.

A mammoth 8,000mAh battery pack sits underneath the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, ensuring the tablet keeps going even after a full day of use. Samsung's software optimizations also mean that standby times on its tablets are quite decent. Speaking of software, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE launched last year with Android 13 onboard but has since received the Android 14 update with One UI 6.

This isn't the first time we've come across a $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but if you missed out on it back then, now's the best time to take full advantage of the deal.