Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $115 $450 Save $335 Samsung's new Fan Edition tablets set the bar for budget-friendly slates, offering a great balance of power and performance for the money. This week, if you've got the right device to trade, you could get the standard Tab S9 FE for just over $100 thanks to an instant $50 discount and a possible $285 in trade-in credits up for grabs. From $115 at Samsung

This past weekend, Samsung dropped a bunch of limited-time Galaxy Tab deals that are giving last-minute shoppers a chance to score some of their best tablets on sale before Christmas arrives. The deals include offers on some of Samsung's most popular tablets, including the last-gen Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and even cheaper options like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

However, there's one deal in particular that can net you the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE for an ultra-low price of just $115. On top of taking $50 off instantly, Samsung is offering up to $285 in trade-in credits towards the new slate with qualifying devices. If you've got the right device to trade, that means you could get one of the best budget-friendly tablets available for its lowest price ever.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE trade-in deal is worth your money

While there are plenty of mid-range tablets available in the $500 price range, Samsung's latest Fan Edition of the Tab S9 offers one of the best in terms of value and performance. The downgrades from the standard Galaxy Tab S9 Series aren't nearly as drastic as they seem, offering a much more affordable yet still premium feeling Samsung slate that's worth every penny.

A $50 discount is noticeable, sure, and does help bring Samsung's latest budget-friendly option to a much more enticing $400 price point. However, the possibility of getting up to $285 in trade-in credits makes this deal worthwhile. How much you'll get does vary by device and condition, but in most cases, it'll be enough to drop at least an extra 10% off the price.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also part of the deal as well, earning both a $50 discount and up to $335 in trade-in credits for qualifying devices. That puts the starting price down to about $215 if you've got an optimal trade, which makes it an excellent bargain if you're willing to jump to the plus edition.

Still, the best value in our eyes is for the basic option, which at just $115, is an incredible bargain for one of the best Samsung tablets to go with if you're sticking to a tighter budget. It's one of the best Android tablet deals you'll find right now, especially considering we're less than two weeks away from Christmas!