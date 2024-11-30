Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 $450 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers when it comes to look and performance, and also has plenty of great features as well. RIght now, you can grab this tablet for its best price at just $300. $300 at Amazon

Looking for a new tablet this Black Friday? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of our favorite deals this sales season, and it's a top choice for anyone who doesn't want to spend a lot on a tablet. The aim of the Galaxy FE range from Samsung is to offer a lot of what the top-end products do but with a lower price tag by trimming some of the more expensive features. For the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, that's a slightly worse display, a less powerful processor, and a few other tweaks.

The problem with Samsung's FE products is they're never truly cheap. They're more affordable than its flagship line, but they're often hard to recommend as they sit in a middle ground between the cheap stuff and the top-end. That's no longer the case for Black Friday though as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is $150 less. That makes it $300, and it's unlikely we'll see it go cheaper until at least some way into next year.

Why opt for a Galaxy Tab S9 FE over a cheaper option?

Sure, that isn't as cheap as a Galaxy Tab A9+ for $150 or an Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75, and those are still worthy deals if you don't want to stretch that bit further to the $300. With all of that said, if it's within your budget, I'd say the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the best bang for your buck deal. The Galaxy Tab S10 series will give you a better Samsung tablet experience, but for most people, you'll likely be happy with what the Galaxy Tab S9 FE can do.

Our main problem with the tablet was middling performance from its processor and a worse screen than the flagship variant. If you're trying to multitask on this thing, you're going to find it'll chug along a little more than a Galaxy Tab S9 or Galaxy Tab S10, or even an iPad. The display is a noticeable step down from the main series of tablets, too. All of that said, when you're spending only $300, I think you'll likely be happy with the Tab S9 FE as your next Android tablet, and it'll do a lot better than Samsung's truly cheap models.