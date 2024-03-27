Galaxy Tab S9 FE $350 $450 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is unbeatable with this $100 discount. Customers get a crisp 10.9-inch screen, the goodness of One UI, and a long-lasting battery capable of handling games, videos, and more for prolonged intervals. If you're looking for a brand-new Galaxy tablet on the cheap, this deal is as good as it gets right now. $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy ecosystem is filled with excellent smartphones and equally great tablets catering to multiple price segments. While we've absolutely loved the Galaxy Tab S9 series, particularly the Ultra model, Samsung also has the Galaxy Tab S9 FE on offer for people considering a Galaxy tablet without spending an exorbitant amount of money.

Samsung and its retail partners generally sell the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $450 and upwards, depending on the variant. But you can now save an additional $100 on this 10.9-inch tablet in the 128GB avatar, courtesy of a new deal from online retailers Amazon and Best Buy.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE feels like a big upgrade despite using a smaller screen than its 2021 predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Nevertheless, this budget tablet more than makes up for it with the combination of a bright display and the excellent One UI software tailored for larger screens and multitasking.

Samsung even offers the S Pen stylus with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, letting you jot something down or come up with your next piece of art on the 10.9-inch 2304 x 1440 screen. The manufacturer has departed from Qualcomm SoCs for its most recent Fan Edition tablets, using the 5nm Exynos 1380 chip instead. Even though this chipset may not look appealing on paper, it does the job perfectly well, with the onboard 6GB of RAM complementing its functioning.

Customers will also find 128GB of storage with this particular variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, though it can be expanded with the help of the onboard microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The onboard cameras are fairly powerful as well, with the front camera being a 12MP ultrawide unit, whereas the back panel has a more humble 8MP sensor. On the software side of things, you will find Android 13 bundled with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, with an update to Android 14/One UI 6 available.

The onboard 8,000mAh battery pack can help the Galaxy Tab S9 FE run for up to a day on full charge without requiring the user to look for a nearby charging adapter. The tablet also supports 45W charging, enabling it to fully recharge in just 90 minutes, per the company. With all these factors considered, this is likely one of the best tablet deals you'll come across in the near future.